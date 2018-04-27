Renault: Revenues of €13.2 billion in the first quarter of 2018

Sales results: first quarter highlights

Groupe Renault’s worldwide registrations (passenger cars PC + light commercial vehicles LCV, including Jinbei and Huasong since January 1, 2018) rose 4.8% in the first quarter, in a market up 2.7%.

The market share is now 4.0% (+0.1 points compared to 2017). The Renault and Dacia brands each set a new sales record for a first quarter.

In Europe, Group registrations increased by 2.8% in a market up 0.6%, thanks to the success of New Duster and Koleos.

Outside Europe, the Group recorded sales up 22.1% in Eurasia and 21.3% in the Americas, and is facing a slowdown in the Africa Middle-East India (-5.3%) and Asia-Pacific (-18.6%) regions.

First quarter revenues by operating sector

In the first quarter of 2018, Group revenues came to €13,155 million (+0.2%). At constant exchange rates and perimeter**, Group revenues increased by 5.4%.

As of January 1, 2018, the Group changed the allocation of interest rate subsidies between operating segments, with no impact on consolidated revenues. With comparable presentation method, Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ revenues would have been higher by €136 million (1.1 points), offset by an equal decrease in Sales Financing revenues.

Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ revenues amounted to €11,646 million, down 2.5%. This decrease was mainly explained by a negative currency effect of 4.8 points, due to the strong devaluation of the Group’s main currencies (Argentine peso, Brazilian real, Turkish lira, US dollar). The volume effect was positive (+2.3 points). The price effect was positive by 1.2 points mainly driven by emerging countries to offset currency weakness.

Sales Financing (RCI Banque) generated revenues of €793 million in the first quarter, up 27.7% compared to 2017. Excluding the impact of the accounting change mentioned above, the increase would have been 5.8%. The number of new financing contracts increased by 4.7%. Average performing assets rose 13.2% to €42.9 billion.

AVTOVAZ contribution to the Group’s revenues totaled €716 million in the quarter, up 25.8%, thanks to strong growth in Lada sales, and despite a negative exchange rate effect of €85 million.

Outlook 2018

In 2018, the global market is expected to grow 2.5% compared to 2017. The European market is expected to expand 1% with an increase of 1% for France.

At international level, Russia is expected to grow by close to 10%. Brazil, as well as China, are expected to grow by more than 5%, and India by 6%.

Within this context, Groupe Renault confirms its guidance:

– Increase Group revenues (at constant exchange rates and perimeter**)1

– Maintain Group operating margin above 6.0%1

– Generate a positive Automotive operational free cash flow

__________________________________________________________________________________________

* The Group has applied IFRS 15 since 1 January 2018. The implementation of this standard does not affect the comparability of the published quarterly information.

** In order to analyze the change in consolidated revenues at constant perimeter and exchange rates, Groupe Renault recalculates revenues for the current year by applying the average annual exchange rates of the previous year, and excluding significant changes in perimeter that occurred during the year. Concerning 2017, recalculated revenues are only adjusted for the exchange rate effect, as no significant change in the perimeter of consolidation occurred in 2017 other than the integration of the AVTOVAZ Group, which is presented as a separate operating segment

1 Excluding IFRS 15 impact

Groupe Renault consolidated revenues

(€ million) 2018 2017 Change 2018/2017 Q1 Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ 11,646 11,939 -2.5% Sales Financing 793 621 +27.7% AVTOVAZ 716 569 +25.8% Total 13,155 13,129 +0.2%

Total Group’s sales PC+ LCV by region

Year-to-date March 2018 2017 % Change France 177,689 172,304 3.1% Europe (excluding France) 314,781 306,885 2.6% Total France + Europe 492,470 479,189 2.8% Africa Middle-East India 120,512 127,191 -5.3% Eurasia 165,773 135,774 22.1% Americas 103,477 85,281 21.3% Asia-Pacific 52,809 64,913 -18.6% Total excluding France + Europe 442,571 413,159 7.1% TOTAL 935,041 892,348 4.8%

Total sales by brand

Year-to-date March 2018 2017 % change RENAULT* PC 543,852 537,048 1.3% LCV 104,679 97,146 7.8% PC+LCV 648,531 634,194 2.3% RENAULT SAMSUNG MOTORS PC 19,105 25,952 -26.4% DACIA PC 160,825 140,649 14.3% LCV 10,752 10,184 5.6% PC+LCV 171,577 150,833 13.8% LADA PC 82,481 62,479 32.0% LCV 3,609 3,064 17.8% PC+LCV 86,090 65,543 31.3% JINBEI & HUASONG PC 1,342 1,357 -1.1% LCV 8,396 14,469 -42.0% PC+LCV 9,738 15,826 -38.5% GROUPE RENAULT PC 807,605 767,485 5.2% LCV 127,436 124,863 2.1% PC+LCV 935,041 892,348 4.8%

* Including Alpine : 38 units in 2018

Groupe Renault’s top fifteen markets year-to-date march

Volumes 2018 PC + LCV Market Share 2018 (units) (in %) FRANCE 177,689 26.40 RUSSIA 112,309 28.58 GERMANY 56,932 6.03 ITALY 55,778 9.04 SPAIN 44,304 11.27 BRAZIL 39,609 7.51 ARGENTINA 39,211 14.84 IRAN 37,781 8.28 UNITED KINGDOM 31,925 3.92 TURKEY 29,268 18.47 CHINA 27,354 0.40 BELGIUM-LUXEMBOURG 24,191 11.88 INDIA 21,907 2.17 SOUTH KOREA 19,555 4.66 ALGERIA 17,492 62.63

