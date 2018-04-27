Home > News Releases > Renault: Revenues of €13.2 billion in the first quarter of 2018

Renault: Revenues of €13.2 billion in the first quarter of 2018

April 27, 2018

Sales results: first quarter highlights

Groupe Renault’s worldwide registrations (passenger cars PC + light commercial vehicles LCV, including Jinbei and Huasong since January 1, 2018) rose 4.8% in the first quarter, in a market up 2.7%.

The market share is now 4.0% (+0.1 points compared to 2017). The Renault and Dacia brands each set a new sales record for a first quarter.

In Europe, Group registrations increased by 2.8% in a market up 0.6%, thanks to the success of New Duster and Koleos.

Outside Europe, the Group recorded sales up 22.1% in Eurasia and 21.3% in the Americas, and is facing a slowdown in the Africa Middle-East India (-5.3%) and Asia-Pacific (-18.6%) regions.

First quarter revenues by operating sector

In the first quarter of 2018, Group revenues came to €13,155 million (+0.2%). At constant exchange rates and perimeter**, Group revenues increased by 5.4%.

As of January 1, 2018, the Group changed the allocation of interest rate subsidies between operating segments, with no impact on consolidated revenues. With comparable presentation method, Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ revenues would have been higher by €136 million (1.1 points), offset by an equal decrease in Sales Financing revenues.

Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ revenues amounted to €11,646 million, down 2.5%. This decrease was mainly explained by a negative currency effect of 4.8 points, due to the strong devaluation of the Group’s main currencies (Argentine peso, Brazilian real, Turkish lira, US dollar). The volume effect was positive (+2.3 points). The price effect was positive by 1.2 points mainly driven by emerging countries to offset currency weakness.

Sales Financing (RCI Banque) generated revenues of €793 million in the first quarter, up 27.7% compared to 2017. Excluding the impact of the accounting change mentioned above, the increase would have been 5.8%. The number of new financing contracts increased by 4.7%. Average performing assets rose 13.2% to €42.9 billion.

AVTOVAZ contribution to the Group’s revenues totaled €716 million in the quarter, up 25.8%, thanks to strong growth in Lada sales, and despite a negative exchange rate effect of €85 million.

Outlook 2018

In 2018, the global market is expected to grow 2.5% compared to 2017. The European market is expected to expand 1% with an increase of 1% for France.

At international level, Russia is expected to grow by close to 10%. Brazil, as well as China, are expected to grow by more than 5%, and India by 6%.

Within this context, Groupe Renault confirms its guidance:

– Increase Group revenues (at constant exchange rates and perimeter**)1
– Maintain Group operating margin above 6.0%1
– Generate a positive Automotive operational free cash flow

__________________________________________________________________________________________

* The Group has applied IFRS 15 since 1 January 2018. The implementation of this standard does not affect the comparability of the published quarterly information.
** In order to analyze the change in consolidated revenues at constant perimeter and exchange rates, Groupe Renault recalculates revenues for the current year by applying the average annual exchange rates of the previous year, and excluding significant changes in perimeter that occurred during the year. Concerning 2017, recalculated revenues are only adjusted for the exchange rate effect, as no significant change in the perimeter of consolidation occurred in 2017 other than the integration of the AVTOVAZ Group, which is presented as a separate operating segment

1 Excluding IFRS 15 impact

Groupe Renault consolidated revenues

 (€ million)

2018

2017

Change

2018/2017

Q1

 

Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ

11,646

11,939

-2.5%

Sales Financing

793

 621

+27.7%

AVTOVAZ

716

569

+25.8%

Total

13,155

13,129

+0.2%

Total Group’s sales PC+ LCV by region

Year-to-date March

2018

2017

% Change

France

177,689

172,304

3.1%

Europe (excluding France)

314,781

306,885

2.6%

Total France + Europe

492,470

479,189

2.8%

Africa Middle-East India

120,512

127,191

-5.3%

Eurasia

165,773

135,774

22.1%

Americas

103,477

85,281

21.3%

Asia-Pacific

52,809

64,913

-18.6%

Total excluding France + Europe

442,571

413,159

7.1%

TOTAL

935,041

892,348

4.8%

Total sales by brand

Year-to-date March

2018

2017

% change

RENAULT*

PC

543,852

537,048

1.3%

LCV

104,679

97,146

7.8%

PC+LCV

648,531

634,194

2.3%

RENAULT SAMSUNG MOTORS

PC

19,105

25,952

-26.4%

DACIA

PC

160,825

140,649

14.3%

LCV

10,752

10,184

5.6%

PC+LCV

171,577

150,833

13.8%

LADA

 

 

 

PC

82,481

62,479

32.0%

LCV

3,609

3,064

17.8%

PC+LCV

86,090

65,543

31.3%

JINBEI & HUASONG

 

 

 

PC

1,342

1,357

-1.1%

LCV

8,396

14,469

-42.0%

PC+LCV

9,738

15,826

-38.5%

GROUPE RENAULT

PC

807,605

767,485

5.2%

LCV

127,436

124,863

2.1%

PC+LCV

935,041

892,348

4.8%

* Including Alpine : 38 units in 2018

Groupe Renault’s top fifteen markets year-to-date march

 

Volumes

2018

PC + LCV

Market   Share

2018

(units)

(in %)

FRANCE

177,689

26.40

RUSSIA

112,309

28.58

GERMANY

56,932

6.03

ITALY

55,778

9.04

SPAIN

44,304

11.27

BRAZIL

39,609

7.51

ARGENTINA

39,211

14.84

IRAN

37,781

8.28

UNITED KINGDOM

31,925

3.92

TURKEY

29,268

18.47

CHINA

27,354

0.40

BELGIUM-LUXEMBOURG

24,191

11.88

INDIA

21,907

2.17

SOUTH KOREA

19,555

4.66

ALGERIA

17,492

62.63

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.
Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2018