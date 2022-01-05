Renault reveals more of its new SUV, Austral

For the final stage of development, Renault has kitted out its new SUV, Austral, with all the gear to take on Europe's roads. The aim of this stage is to ensure the model’s reliability and finish fine‑tuning its engine options

The New Renault AUSTRAL has now entered its final stage of development. Every time we launch a new model, we take our test vehicles through months of intensive trials in order to ensure the utmost quality and reliability. These endurance tests enable us to confirm the reliability and longevity of their various components.

The development of the New Renault AUSTRAL is therefore being completed under these strict conditions, with final checks of the new CMF-CD3 platform and the all-electric engine options.

Stringent tests for optimal results

The new Renault AUSTRAL is about to undertake a round of tests known as “Confirmation Runs”, in which a fleet of around 100 vehicles set off to travel 2 million kilometres.

Renault’s new SUV will therefore cross France, Spain, Germany and Romania in order to confirm the results of the previous checks. Nine hundred drivers will cover 600,000km of open roads in real-life conditions, while the remaining 1,400,000km will take place on the track.

These tests will, for example, enable the teams to approve the adjustments made to the new CMF-CD3 platform and driver assistance systems, as well as sound-proofing and the comfort of the suspension system so that future customers can enjoy the best conditions possible.

An all-electric range of engines

Checks are also being carried out on the powertrains. The Renault AUSTRAL will have a petrol hybrid-only line‑up, for the most part made up of brand new engine options: a latest-generation E-TECH hybrid, a 1.3 TCe unit with a 12V mild hybrid solution and, for the first time in the Renault range, a 1.2 TCe unit with 48V mild hybrid technology.

This range of engines will offer record-breaking performance, with reduced CO2 emissions – from 105g CO2/km (for the E-TECH engine according to the WLTP cycle, subject to approval) – and up to 200hp maximum power.

Keep your eyes peeled – you might just be one of the first to spot the new Renault AUSTRAL on the road.

SOURCE: Renault Group