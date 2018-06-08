Renault Range showcased at Company Car In Action 2018

Renault will showcase a range of vehicles at Company Car In Action 2018 – the UK’s biggest driving event for fleet decision makers and influencers.

Taking place on Millbrook Proving Ground’s multiple, purpose-built, test tracks on 12th and 13th June, Renault will have a range of vehicles from its award-winning line-up available to test drive. These include the multi award-winning 100 per cent electric ZOE, All-New Koleos SUV, Captur and Kadjar crossovers, Scénic and Grand Scénic MPVs, and sleek Mégane hatchback.

Mark Dickens, Head of Fleet Sales Operations and Remarketing, Groupe Renault UK and Ireland, said: “Company Car In Action is an extremely important event in our calendar as it gives us a chance to showcase our range with industry experts and fleet managers. Renault holds a strong position in the fleet sector and it’s important we stay at the forefront. We’re looking forward to being at Millbrook and meeting delegates.”

The thrills will be supplied by the New Mégane R.S. 280, Renault Sport’s latest flagship model that will be offering high-speed passenger laps. With 280hp and 390NM of torque, the New Mégane R.S. 280 combines straight-line performance with class leading agility. This comes from the 4CONTROL four-wheel steering, that effectively shorten the wheelbase by counter steering the rear wheels a few degrees. The New Mégane R.S. also comes with 18” alloy wheels, multi-sense driving modes, dual-zone climate control, seven-inch touchscreen with European mapping as well as lane departure warning and Bluetooth hands-free telephone functionality.

The stylish ZOE, in Dynamique trim, offers a comprehensive standard specification, which includes hands-free keycard, automatic lights and wipers, rear parking sensors, cruise control, climate control, Android Auto-enabled 7-inch R-Link infotainment system with voice-controlled TomTom sat nav, and LED Daytime Running Lights. All of this, in addition to its impressive real-world range and affordable pricing (eligible for the full PiCG), has unsurprisingly made the ZOE the best-selling electric car in Europe.

The All-New Koleos D-SUV will be available to test drive in its latest incarnation, the top-of-the-range Initiale Paris. This luxurious trim level – including two-tone Nappa leather, hands-free parking, exclusive two-tone alloy wheels, heated and ventilated seats, powered automatic tailgate, full LED headlights, opening panoramic sunroof and more – is available for testing with the dCi 175 engine and 4WD Auto X-Tronic transmission.

The Renault Captur B-SUV will available to drive in both manual and auto transmissions. Both vehicles on display are featured in its sporty GT-Line trim with heated front seats, 17-inch alloy wheels, light harmony touches to the interior, front and rear parking sensors, TomTom LIVE sat nav, and reverse parking camera.

The muscular Kadjar C-SUV crossover completes the crossover range and will be shown in Signature trim, with 19-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, BOSE sound system, auto-dimming rear-view mirror, panoramic roof and more. The Kadjar offers sporty and stylish lines as well as the power and adaptability to tackle tough terrains.

The Scénic and Grand Scénic will be on display in Dynamique S and Signature trims respectively – the Grand Scénic available to drive with the dCi 110 Hybrid Assist engine. Both models, as with all grades of Scénic and Grand Scénic, come with AEBS (Active Emergency Braking System) and Pedestrian Detection as standard, which is unprecedented in its segment. Practical and family friendly, but still stylish with 20-inch wheels as standard, sleek lines and multi-sense ambient lighting, the Scénic and Grand Scénic are the ultimate MPVs.

The Renault ZOE will also be on display at the event’s EV zone, where attendees can get a close-up look of the car and speak to experts about the ZOE’s technology and features.

For information on the Renault range, visit www.renault.co.uk

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.