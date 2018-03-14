Renault Pro+ Commercial Vehicles confirms 2018 CV show line-up

Renault Pro+ Commercial Vehicles has unveiled details of its stand at the CV Show 2018 running from the 24th – 26th April. This will be the French marque’s 20th appearance at the CV Show.

The CV Show is the most comprehensive road transport and logistics event held in the UK. Renault Pro+ Commercial Vehicles will hold a prominent position in Hall 5, with one of the biggest displays at the show. Renault Pro+ Commercial Vehicles will display 13 vehicles on the stand, led by the Master Z.E., the second all-electric panel van added to its range, with deliveries starting in Q4 2018.

Master Z.E. uses technology from the multi award-winning Kangoo Z.E.33 to offer customers a well-tested and reliable all-electric drivetrain, with a real world driving range of 74 miles – perfect for urban deliveries. The Kangoo Van Z.E.33 will also be making an appearance with a fridge van conversion. With its own bespoke power unit integrated into the van, the fridge unit does not draw power from the 33kW battery and therefore does not reduce the real world 124 mile range.

Other highlights include a UK debut for the latest Trafic Camper Van conversion, with a pop-up roof, rotating front seats, solar panel and foldout bed just some of the features. The new Aluminium Tipper fitted to the Master double cab will also be on show, with the conversion weighing less than conventional steel-bodied tippers, the payload is higher.

Renault Tech is the line of factory fitted conversions offered by Renault, on display from the range will be the Master temperature controlled Pharmaceutical delivery van. With legislation now demanding many pharmaceuticals are delivered by temperature controlled vehicles the addition of a factory fitted conversion to the Master range significantly enhances the customer proposition. In addition, the Renault Tech Master parcel delivery van will make its first appearance in the UK. With a walk-through bulkhead and racking designed in conjunction with UPS, this factory fitted conversion is ideal of parcel delivery companies.

Finally, the Trafic Formula Edition makes its first appearance since deliveries started, fitted with the Renault exclusive ‘Ready4Work by Sortimo’ racking system. It enables users to adapt the load area to suit the job in hand.

Vincent Tourette, Managing Director, Groupe Renault UK and Ireland, said: “The Commercial Vehicle Show is always a great opportunity for us to introduce both new and existing customers to our latest product developments. The Master Z.E. builds on Groupe Renault’s already industry-leading selection of EVs to offer the perfect balance of payload and range for last mile urban deliveries in an environment where an increasing number of cities are restricting traditional combustion engine vehicle movements in their centres.”

On the stand, LCV Product experts and Corporate Sales representatives, will be providing information and advice on the Renault Pro+ Commercial Vehicle range.

The Renault Pro+ Commercial Vehicle range includes the Twizy Cargo quadricycle, Kangoo Van, Kangoo Van Z.E. 33, Trafic and Master, and the as well as a wide range of off-the-shelf, and accredited, conversions.

