Renault Pro+ commercial vehicles announces pricing and specification of new Renault Master Z.E.

Ordering is now open for the New Renault Master Z.E., the all-electric version of the largest Renault Pro+ LCV priced from £45,700 excluding VAT (after the Government PiVG).

Ideal for emissions-free access to city-centres and benefiting from a payload of up to 1,128kg, New Master Z.E is perfect for last-mile deliveries.

Utilising the manufacturer’s electric vehicle expertise – the Renault Kangoo Z.E. 33 and the Renault ZOE being the best-selling electric van and electric car in Europe in 2017 – Master Z.E. combines the new-generation 33 kWh battery and a highly efficient motor to provide a real-world driving range of 74 miles with half payload and a charging time of empty to fully-charged in only six hours.

Master Z.E. is available in a choice of three wheelbase configurations – SWB, MWB and LWB – with a choice of two roof heights, LR & MR. All are based on the well-equipped Business specification that is available across the award-winning Renault Master range. Focused on providing drivers with high levels of comfort, convenience, connectivity and safety, standard features of the Business trim level include electric front windows and mirrors, DAB radio, Bluetooth, CD player, USB, full steel bulkhead, ESC, Hill Start Assist and Trailer Swing Assist.

Specific equipment that is unique to the New Master Z.E. includes a side Z.E. charging socket, pre-heating function, and Z.E. voice – a specific sound that the vehicle makes at low speeds in order to be more noticeable to pedestrians.

Exclusive New Master Z.E. options include a charging cable suitable for a domestic three-pin plug and a three-year renewal subscription to My Z.E Connect, which when combined with the R-Link media system, lets you view the vehicle’s range on a smartphone or computer connected to the internet.

The New Master Z.E. is supported by the Renault Pro+ Business Centre network, which has been designed to meet the specific requirements of business customers. Key benefits include sales and after sales advisors specially trained in LCVs, the full Renault LCV range on display, plus a number of converted versions, together with the availability of no-appointment servicing, workshops with extended opening hours and van-for-van courtesy vehicles.

The Renault Pro+ Business Centre network is also able to offer customers a wide range of tailor-made converted vehicles based on the New Master Z.E via its accredited convertor programme, which currently lists over 30 convertors who have all met the high standards demanded by the manufacturer. Current conversions include Luton body conversions, refrigerated units and parcel delivery conversions to name a few.

Together with the New Renault Master Z.E., the range of electrified Renault Pro+ Commercial Vehicles encompasses the Kangoo Z.E. 33 – available in Panel Van, Maxi, Maxi Crew Van and Maxi Crew Van Cab bodystyles – and the Twizy Cargo quadricycle, which replaces the passenger seat with a 180-litre, 75kg load area.

New Renault Master Z.E. – pricing

Version –

Battery Full Purchase Basic

Price VAT Total Retail Price Govt Grant Basic Price After PiVG Retail Price After PiVG Total OTR Charge OTR After PiVG SL31 i Z.E. Business Panel van £54,400 £10,880 £65,280 £8,000 £46,400 £57,280 £691 £57,971 SM31 i Z.E. Business Panel van £55,000 £11,000 £66,000 £8,000 £47,000 £58,000 £691 £58,691 MM31 i Z.E. Business Panel van £56,000 £11,200 £67,200 £8,000 £48,000 £59,200 £691 £59,891 ML31 i Z.E. Business Platform Cab £53,700 £10,740 £64,440 £8,000 £45,700 £56,440 £691 £57,131 LM31 i Z.E. Business Panel van £56,800 £11,360 £68,160 £8,000 £48,800 £60,160 £691 £60,851 LL31 i Z.E. Business Platform Cab £54,500 £10,900 £65,400 £8,000 £46,500 £57,400 £691 £58,091

New Renault Master Z.E. – exclusive Z.E. options

Option Basic

Price VAT Total Retail Price EVSE cable for 10 amp charging using domestic socket £414.00 £82.80 £496.80 Type 2 Mennekes charging cable 32A (IEC – 629196) 6M £75.00 £15.00 £90.00 My Z.E. Connect – 3 year renewal subscription £64.00 £12.80 £76.80

SOURCE: Renault