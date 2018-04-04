Renault Pro+ Commercial Vehicles announces new offers for Q2

Renault Pro+ Commercial Vehicles has announced a selection of new offers available on Kangoo Van, Kangoo Van Z.E.33, Trafic and Master. With an expanded selection of Hire Purchase offers including 0% available, as well as competitive Contract Hire rates, Renault Pro+ Commercial Vehicles is ready to support businesses, large and small, with their light commercial vehicle requirements. Finally, the continuation of the new EasyLife Plan, offering three years servicing for just £99, ensures that business keeps moving with low maintenance costs.

Renault Pro+ Commercial Vehicles has unveiled its highly competitive commercial vehicle leasing campaign for Quarter 2. This includes a headline offer on Renault Trafic Sport, at £256 a month*, which is just seven pounds per month more than the entry ‘Business’ version at £249 a month*. The ‘Sport’ builds on the already generous specification of the ‘Business’ version with key specification and visual cues that differentiate it from the rest of the range including full steel load through bulkhead, satellite navigation with 7” touchscreen, metallic paint, alloy wheels, air conditioning, rear parking sensors, cruise control and automatic headlamps and wipers.

In response to customer demand, Renault Pro+ Commercial Vehicles has expanded its selection of Hire Purchase offers, with APRs starting at 0% over 3 years, and 4 year terms supported by a 2.9% APR. Over 4 years the Trafic SL27 dCi 120 Sport is just £299 a month with £6,372.92 deposit at 2.9% APR. Over 3 years, the same van is £375 with a deposit of £6,418.60 at 0% APR. All Renault HP offers include four years free servicing.

For non-HP customers, the EasyLife servicing plan, which offers 3 years servicing for just £99, continues into Quarter 2. The plan covers the first service after 2 years or 25,000 miles**, whichever is soonest.

Renault Pro+ Commercial Vehicles has recently announced its attendance at the CV Show 2018. Taking a prominent position in Hall 5, with one of the biggest displays at the show. Renault Pro+ Commercial Vehicles will display 13 vehicles on the stand, led by the Master Z.E., the second all-electric panel van added to its range, with deliveries starting in Q4 2018. The stand will also include the latest conversions on offer, including the new Trafic cherry picker.

LCV Contract Hire offers:

Model Offer Profile (Months) 10k p.a. Contract Hire Rental (Excl VAT) Kangoo ML19 ENERGY dCi 75 Business 6 + 35 £182 Trafic SL27 dCi 120 Sport Nav 6 + 35 £247 Trafic SL27 ENERGY dCi 95 Business 9 Seat Minibus 6 + 35 £235 Master MM35 dCi 130 Business 6 + 35 £276 Master MM35 dCi 130 Business+ 6 + 35 £285 Master LM35 dCi 130 Business 6 + 35 £283 Master LM35 dCi 130 Business+ 6 + 35 £292 Master FWD Dropside ML35 dCi 130 Business 6 + 35 £326 Master FWD Tipper ML35 dCi 130 Business 6 + 35 £346 Kangoo i Van Z.E.33 Business 6 + 35 £229 Kangoo i Maxi Van Z.E.33 Business 6 + 35 £249

LCV Hire Purchase offers:

0% APR HP 36mths Vehicle Monthly Payment EV Gov Grant Customer Deposit £ Trafic SL27 dCi 120 Business £375 – £4,688.56 Trafic SL27 dCi 120 Sport £375 – £6,418.60 Trafic LL29 ENERGY dCi 125 Sport £430 – £6,152.68 Trafic LL29 dCi 120 Sport £415 – £6,123.88 Master FWD LM35 dCi 130 Business £430 – £6,464.94 Master FWD LM35 ENERGY dCi 145 Business £440 – £6,819.61 Kangoo ML19 ENERGY dCi 75 Business £290 – £3,578.30 Kangoo Maxi LL21 ENERGY dCi 90 Business £320 – £4,351.04 Kangoo i Z.E. 33 ML20 Van £320 £5,471.22 £5,407.38 Kangoo i Maxi Z.E. 33 LL21 Van £330 £5,811.20 £6,118.33 2.9% APR HP 48mths Trafic SL27 dCi 120 Business £294 – £4,869.40 Trafic SL27 dCi 120 Sport £299 – £6,372.92 Trafic LL29 ENERGY dCi 125 Sport £339 – £6,274.87 Trafic LL29 dCi 120 Sport £329 – £6,159.10 Master FWD LM35 dCi 130 Business £339 – £6,587.13 Master FWD LM35 ENERGY dCi 145 Business £349 – £6,848.77 Kangoo ML19 ENERGY dCi 75 Business £229 – £3,643.85 Kangoo Maxi LL21 ENERGY dCi 90 Business £249 – £4,590.52 Kangoo i Z.E. 33 ML20 Van £259 £5,471.22 £5,193.83 Kangoo i Maxi Z.E. 33 LL21 Van £269 £5,811.20 £5,811.75

*Rates are based on 6 months deposit followed by 35 monthly payments and 10,000 miles p.a.

**Kangoo service interval 2 year / 24,000 miles excluding Kangoo Z.E. 33 which requires a service at 1 year / 12,500 miles.

All offers are valid for orders placed before the 30th of June.

Renault’s LCV range, is supported by the Renault Pro+ Business Centre network, which has been developed to meet the specific requirements of business customers. Benefits of the highly specialised network include finance products tailored for professional customers, extended opening hours and courtesy vehicles that are of the same category (wherever possible) to a dedicated after sales contact.

