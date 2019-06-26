Renault Pro+ announces UK pricing and full specification for new Trafic and new Master

Revised models benefit from enhanced exterior design, new interiors and improved engines

Efficient Dual Clutch (EDC) six-speed automatic transmission now available for New Trafic

New Master includes additional ADAS features to optimise safety and manoeuvrability

New contemporary front-end design with a more robust look

New Trafic priced from £22,800 excluding VAT

New Master priced from £26,350 excluding VAT

Available to order now with first deliveries in September

Renault Pro+ has today announced the full specification and pricing for the new versions of its award-winning Trafic and Master light commercial vehicles.

With both models already firmly established in the highly-competitive LCV sector, New Trafic and New Master are set to strengthen the brand’s popularity with commercial vehicle buyers and build on 2018’s record-breaking LCV sales success, which saw Groupe Renault grow its sales by 34 per cent compared to the previous year. The impressive result cemented Groupe Renault’s status as the European leader in the van market segment and electric light commercial vehicles.

New Trafic and New Master are available to order now with first deliveries scheduled for September. New Trafic is priced from £22,800 excluding VAT and New Master from £26,350 excluding VAT.

Designed to offer Renault Trafic and Master customers even greater efficiency, convenience and comfort, the latest versions boast revised styling, new interiors and enhanced engines. The safety and maneuverability of New Master is also heightened with the availability of additional ADAS functions, while New Trafic can be specified with a new six-speed Efficient Dual Clutch (EDC) automatic transmission.

New Trafic

Instantly distinguishing New Trafic is a more expressive front-end design, with full-LED headlamps incorporated into the C-shaped lighting signature that represents the identity of the Renault line. A bolder grille, with details such as a new holder for the Renault logo and chrome finishing strip, plus a new ‘Urban grey’ colour complete the revised styling.

The cabin is dominated by an updated, car-like dashboard with satin chrome buttons and detailing, which is complemented by a new dark carbon colour scheme. New long-lasting upholstery of greater quality enhances comfort and durability, while all versions also feature a new gear knob design. Connectivity and the office-like feel of the interior are intensified with the availability of new on-board multimedia solutions – the R-LINK Evolution (compatible with Android Auto) and MediaNav Evolution with multitouch screen (compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay). For better telephone call quality, a new microphone has been incorporated into a new single DIN stereo. Naturally, the interior of New Trafic continues to offer one of the best storage capacities in the market with 90 litres, including under passenger seat storage of 54 litres.

New options include a Renault three-button key with single door opening (SDO) option for improved vehicle security, driver safety and convenience. This focus on driver safety and comfort continues in the load area, which has a capacity range of 3.2 to 8.6 m3, and now benefits from improved LED lighting for better working conditions.

New 2.0-litre, turbocharged dCi engines and the availability of a six-speed EDC (Efficient Dual Clutch) automatic transmission ensure New Trafic is even more suited to the needs of business customers. All engines comply with Euro 6d-TEMP standards and, with a variable geometry turbocharger, achieve greater power outputs spanning from 120 to 170 hp and increased torque of up to 380 Nm. Efficiency is improved too, with the 145 hp version delivering a reduction in fuel consumption of up to 0.6 L/100 km (NEDC back-translated values). All engines are matched to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard, while the 145 and 170 hp versions can also be specified with the new six-speed EDC automatic, which optimises economy and allows smoother, faster gear shifting.

In addition to the Panel Van version, and as with the previous model, New Renault Trafic is available in Passenger and SpaceClass body styles. Both variants benefit from the improved styling and drivetrain upgrades of the Panel Van, with the family-focused Passenger also receiving new upholstery, rear air conditioning booster and sliding windows.

The New Trafic range spans 53 versions – a sizeable reduction on the previous line-up and which is designed to make it easier for customers to identify the variant that best suits their requirements, while still offering plenty of choice. Depending on the version, there are a choice of three trim levels – Business, Business+ and Sport.

New Master

New Master is also instantly distinguished through a more dynamic front-end design. In line with New Trafic and other Renault models, the larger van features the same C-shaped lighting signature. An elevated bonnet line, vertical front grille and ‘Urban grey’ colour complete the revised front-end styling.

A new dashboard is the centerpiece of the fully revamped interior. Sleeker than that of the previous Master, yet offering large open or closed storage areas, the new dashboard features chrome inserts on both air vents and air conditioning buttons, redesigned rev counter and monochrome five-inch digital screen. The centre section now also incorporates the MediaNav Evolution multimedia system navigation screen (compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay) as well as a docking station for digital tablets.

Already equipped with Lane Departure Warning, rear parking assistance and a reverse camera, New Master features additional driver-assistance systems (ADAS) for easy manoeuvring and safety. Rear view Assist – a first for the market segment – is a rear-view camera that optimises medium to long-distance rear visibility via a display on the upper part of the windscreen, while Side Wind Assist provides stability assistance in the event of side winds and is activated over 45 mph and can correct up to 50 per cent of the vehicle’s lateral deflection in extreme conditions. Front parking assistance, Blind Spot Warning and the optional Advanced Emergency Braking System (AEBS), which operates both in urban environments and on motorways, also feature on New Master.

Power is provided by a new range of 2.3-litre dCi engines, which comply with Euro 6d-TEMP/Euro VI standards (depending on the version) and benefit from twin turbo technology. Power and torque are increased, with the respective maximums now being 180 hp and 400 Nm, yet fuel consumption has been reduced by up to 1 L/100 km (NEDC back-translated values). Depending on the version, these advanced engines can be coupled to either a six-speed manual gearbox or six-speed automatic gearbox.

The all-electric, zero-emissions-in-use Z.E. version continues to feature in the latest Master line-up. Ideally suited for city-centre last-mile deliveries, New Master Z.E. offers a real-world driving range of up to 75 miles and can be fully charged in six hours with the WallBox 32A / 7.4 kW charging station. It offers a sizeable payload of up to 1,100 kg.

In total, there are 99 versions of New Master, offering a simplified range and choice of lengths and engines. Depending on the version, they can be specified in two trim levels – Business and Business+.

New Master also forms the basis for several ‘off-the-shelf’ Renault Pro+ ­conversions – Luton Box Van, Luton LoLoader, Aluminium Tipper, ­Dropside. It also remains the backbone of the Renault Pro+ Accredited Convertor programme, which encompasses over 30 convertors who have been officially approved by the manufacturer to produce quality, bespoke conversions to customers’ individual requirements. These specialised conversions include horseboxes, cherry pickers, fridge vans, groundskeeping vehicles and welfare buses.

In addition to New Trafic and New Master, the Renault Pro+ light commercial vehicle range encompasses the Kangoo, all-electric Kangoo Z.E. and the all-electric Twizy cargo, which replaces the rear seat with a useful 180-litre boot.

Renault Pro+ is the manufacturer’s specialised, business-focused division. With a dedicated sales and after sales network throughout the UK, Renault Pro+ works to provide business customers with both vehicles and tailor-made ownership solutions that meet their exacting requirements.

For further details on New Renault Master and New Renault Trafic, visit www.renault.co.uk

– dCi 120 ENERGY

dCi 145 ENERGY

dCi 170 AUTO

dCi 145 AUTO

dCi 170 Emissions level Euro 6 Number of seats 3 Warranty 3 years – 100,000 miles warranty, 3 years roadside assistance Servicing intervals 25,000 miles / 2 years ENGINE Engine type M920v Gen5 710 Engine capacity (cc) 1997 Injection type Common Rail Fuel type Diesel Automatic No Yes Stop&Start with Energy Smart Management Standard Number of cylinders 4 Number of valves 16 Bore / Stroke (mm) 80 * 79.5 Particulate filter Yes Max engine power (at rpm) 88 (3500) 107 (3500) TBC TBC TBC Max torque (at rpm) 320 (1500) 350 (1500) TBC TBC TBC Fuel tank capacity (litres) 80 STEERING Power assisted steering Standard Turns lock-to-lock 3:2 ø Turning circle between kerbs (m) Short wheelbase: 11.84 / Long wheelbase: 13.17 ø Turning circle between walls (m) Short wheelbase: 12.4 / Long wheelbase: 13.73 DRIVETRAIN Type Front wheel drive TYRES Tyre size (standard) 205/65 R16C 107/105T / ENERGY dCi 145 engines: 215/65 R16C 106/104T Tyre size (with 17″ alloy wheels ‘Cyclade’) – Standard on Sport versions, optional otherwise 215/60 R17C 109/107T BRAKING SYSTEM Servobrake: Single (S), Double (D) – ø (“) S 11″ Front: plain disc (DP), Vent disc (DV) ø (mm) DV: Ø 296×28 – Mono-piston Ø 60 Rear: drum (T), plain disc (DP), Vent disc (DV) ø (mm) DP: Ø 280×12 – Mono- piston Ø 41 PERFORMANCE Maximum speed mph TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC Acceleration 0-62 mph (seconds) TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC FUEL CONSUMPTION CO2 emissions – NEDC-BT (g/km) 144 – 146 143 – 147 TBC TBC TBC Combined – WLTP (mpg) TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC

Renault Trafic Panel Van – pricing

Version Basic price VAT Total retail

price OTR price Payload kg SL28 ENERGY dCi 120 Business Panel Van £22,800 £4,560 £27,360 £28,311 1088 SL28 ENERGY dCi 145 Business Panel Van £23,550 £4,710 £28,260 £29,211 1082 SL30 ENERGY dCi 120 Business Panel Van £23,300 £4,660 £27,960 £28,911 1198 SL30 ENERGY dCi 145 Business Panel Van £24,050 £4,810 £28,860 £29,811 1198 SH30 ENERGY dCi 145 Business Panel Van £25,050 £5,010 £30,060 £31,011 1130 LL30 ENERGY dCi 120 Business Panel Van £24,000 £4,800 £28,800 £29,751 1256 LL30 ENERGY dCi 145 Business Panel Van £24,750 £4,950 £29,700 £30,651 1250 LH30 ENERGY dCi 145 Business Panel Van £25,750 £5,150 £30,900 £31,851 1161 SL28 ENERGY dCi 120 Business+ Panel Van £24,000 £4,800 £28,800 £29,751 1067 SL28 ENERGY dCi 145 Business+ Panel Van £24,750 £4,950 £29,700 £30,651 1067 SL28 ENERGY dCi 145 Auto EDC Business+ Panel Van £26,750 £5,350 £32,100 £33,051 TBC SL30 ENERGY dCi 120 Business+ Panel Van £24,500 £4,900 £29,400 £30,351 1177 SL30 ENERGY dCi 145 Business+ Panel Van £25,250 £5,050 £30,300 £31,251 1177 SL30 ENERGY dCi 145 Auto EDC Business+ Panel Van £27,250 £5,450 £32,700 £33,651 TBC SH30 ENERGY dCi 145 Business+ Panel Van £26,250 £5,250 £31,500 £32,451 1109 LL30 ENERGY dCi 120 Business+ Panel Van £25,200 £5,040 £30,240 £31,191 1235 LL30 ENERGY dCi 145 Business+ Panel Van £25,950 £5,190 £31,140 £32,091 1229 LL30 ENERGY dCi 145 Auto EDC Business+ Panel Van £27,950 £5,590 £33,540 £34,491 TBC LH30 ENERGY dCi 145 Business+ Panel Van £26,950 £5,390 £32,340 £33,291 1140 SL28 ENERGY dCi 120 Sport Panel Van £25,500 £5,100 £30,600 £31,551 1052 SL28 ENERGY dCi 145 Sport Panel Van £26,250 £5,250 £31,500 £32,451 1052 SL28 ENERGY dCi 145 Auto EDC Sport Panel Van £28,250 £5,650 £33,900 £34,851 TBC SL28 ENERGY dCi 170 Sport Panel Van £26,850 £5,370 £32,220 £33,171 TBC SL28 ENERGY dCi 170 Auto EDC Sport Panel Van £28,850 £5,770 £34,620 £35,571 TBC LL30 ENERGY dCi 120 Sport Panel Van £26,700 £5,340 £32,040 £32,991 1220 LL30 ENERGY dCi 145 Sport Panel Van £27,450 £5,490 £32,940 £33,891 1214 LL30 ENERGY dCi 145 Auto EDC Sport Panel Van £29,450 £5,890 £35,340 £36,291 TBC LL30 ENERGY dCi 170 Sport Panel Van £28,050 £5,610 £33,660 £34,611 TBC LL30 ENERGY dCi 170 Auto EDC Sport Panel Van £30,050 £6,010 £36,060 £37,011 TBC

Renault Trafic Crew Van – pricing

Version Basic price VAT Total retail

price OTR price Payload kg SL30 ENERGY dCi 120 Business Crew Van £25,450 £5,090 £30,540 £31,491 1133 SL30 ENERGY dCi 145 Auto EDC Business Crew Van £28,200 £5,640 £33,840 £34,791 1127 LL30 ENERGY dCi 120 Business Crew Van £26,150 £5,230 £31,380 £32,331 1076 LL30 ENERGY dCi 145 Auto EDC Business Crew Van £28,900 £5,780 £34,680 £35,631 TBC SL30 ENERGY dCi 120 Business+ Crew Van £26,650 £5,330 £31,980 £32,931 1112 SL30 ENERGY dCi 145 Auto EDC Business+ Crew Van £29,400 £5,880 £35,280 £36,231 TBC LL30 ENERGY dCi 120 Business+ Crew Van £27,350 £5,470 £32,820 £33,771 1076 LL30 ENERGY dCi 145 Auto EDC Business+ Crew Van £30,100 £6,020 £36,120 £37,071 TBC SL30 ENERGY dCi 145 Sport Crew Van £28,900 £5,780 £34,680 £35,631 TBC SL30 ENERGY dCi 170 Auto EDC Sport Crew Van £31,500 £6,300 £37,800 £38,751 TBC LL30 ENERGY dCi 145 Sport Crew Van £29,600 £5,920 £35,520 £36,471 TBC LL30 ENERGY dCi 170 Auto EDC Sport Crew Van £32,200 £6,440 £38,640 £39,591 TBC

Renault Trafic Passenger – pricing

Version Basic price VAT Total retail

price OTR price Payload kg SL28 ENERGY dCi 120 Business £25,150.00 £5,030.00 £30,180.00 £31,726.00 TBC SL28 ENERGY dCi 145 Business £26,000.00 £5,200.00 £31,200.00 £32,746.00 TBC SL28 ENERGY dCi 145 Auto EDC Business £28,000.00 £5,600.00 £33,600.00 £35,146.00 TBC LL30 ENERGY dCi 120 Business £26,350.00 £5,270.00 £31,620.00 £33,166.00 TBC LL30 ENERGY dCi 145 Business £27,200.00 £5,440.00 £32,640.00 £34,186.00 TBC LL30 ENERGY dCi 145 Auto EDC Business £29,200.00 £5,840.00 £35,040.00 £36,586.00 TBC SL28 ENERGY dCi 120 Sport £27,500.00 £5,500.00 £33,000.00 £34,546.00 TBC SL28 ENERGY dCi 145 Sport £28,350.00 £5,670.00 £34,020.00 £35,566.00 TBC SL28 ENERGY dCi 170 Auto EDC Sport £30,950.00 £6,190.00 £37,140.00 £38,686.00 TBC LL30 ENERGY dCi 120 Sport £28,700.00 £5,740.00 £34,440.00 £35,986.00 TBC LL30 ENERGY dCi 145 Sport £29,550.00 £5,910.00 £35,460.00 £37,006.00 TBC LL30 ENERGY dCi 170 Auto EDC Sport £32,150.00 £6,430.00 £38,580.00 £40,126.00 TBC SL28 ENERGY dCi 145 SpaceClass £34,350.00 £6,870.00 £41,220.00 £42,766.00 TBC SL28 ENERGY dCi 170 Auto EDC SpaceClass £36,950.00 £7,390.00 £44,340.00 £45,886.00 TBC LL28 ENERGY dCi 145 SpaceClass £35,050.00 £7,010.00 £42,060.00 £43,606.00 TBC LL28 ENERGY dCi 170 Auto EDC SpaceClass £37,650.00 £7,530.00 £45,180.00 £46,726.00 TBC

Renault Master technical specs

– RWD

dCi 130 dCi 135 RWD

ENERGY

dCi 145 ENERGY

dCi 150 dCi 150

QS ENERGY

dCi 180 dCi 180

QS Emissions level Euro 6 Number of seats (Crew) 3 (7) Warranty 3 years – 100,000 miles warranty / 3 years roadside assistance Servicing intervals 25,000 miles / 2 years ENGINE Engine capacity 2298 Injection type Common rail – direct Type of turbo Fixed geometry Fixed geometry Twin turbo Twin turbo Twin turbo Twin turbo Twin turbo Fuel type Diesel Stop&Start with Energy Smart Management n/a n/a Standard Number of cylinders 4 Number of valves 16 Bore / stroke (mm) 85*101.3 Particulate filter Yes Max engine power hp (at rpm) 130 (3,500) 135 (3,500) 145 (3,500) 150 (3,500) 150 (3,500) 180 (3,500) 180 (3,500) Max torque Nm (at rpm) 330 (1,500) 360 (1,500) 360 (1,500) 385 (1,500) 385 (1,500) 400 (1,500) 400 (1,500) Maximum speed in mph (km/h) 87 (140) 94 (150) 93 (149) 97 (155) 97 (155) 103 (165) 103 (165) Fuel tank capacity 80 STEERING Power assisted steering Standard Turns lock-to-lock 3.76 ø Turning circle between kerbs (m) Short wheelbase: 12.0 Medium wheelbase: 13.6 Long wheelbase: 15.7 RWD MML/MHL: 13.6 RWD LML/LHL: 15.7 ø Turning circle between walls (m) Short wheelbase: 12.5 Medium wheelbase: 14.1 Long wheelbase: 16.2 RWD MML/MHL: 14.1 RWD LML/LHL: 16.2 DRIVETRAIN Type Front wheel drive / rear wheel drive BRAKING SYSTEM Servobrake: Single (S), Double (D) – ø (“) TBC Front: plain disc (DP), Vent disc (DV) ø (mm) 302 x 28 Rear: drum (T), plain disc (DP), Vent disc (DV) ø (mm) 305 x 12 * PERFORMANCE Maximum speed mph 87 93 92 96 96 102 102 Acceleration 0-62 mph (seconds) TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC FUEL CONSUMPTION CO2 emissions – NEDC-BT (g/km) 224 177 211 154 183 175 183 Combined – best case mpg TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC Combined – worst case mpg TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC

Renault Master Panel Van – pricing

Version Basic price VAT Total retail

price OTR price Payload kg FWD SL28 dCi 135 Business £26,350 £5,270 £31,620 £32,571 873 FWD SL28 dCi 150 Quickshift6 Business £28,150 £5,630 £33,780 £34,731 873 FWD SM35 dCi 135 Business £28,850 £5,770 £34,620 £35,571 1551 FWD SM35 ENERGY dCi 150 Quickshift6 Business £30,650 £6,130 £36,780 £37,731 1551 FWD MM33 dCi 135 Business £29,150 £5,830 £34,980 £35,931 1279 FWD MM33 ENERGY dCi 150 Business £30,200 £6,040 £36,240 £37,191 1279 FWD MM35 dCi 135 Business £29,850 £5,970 £35,820 £36,771 1479 FWD MM35 ENERGY dCi 150 Business £30,900 £6,180 £37,080 £38,031 1479 FWD MM35 dCi 150 Quickshift6 Business £31,650 £6,330 £37,980 £38,931 1479 FWD MH35 dCi 135 Business £30,450 £6,090 £36,540 £37,491 1454 FWD MH35 ENERGY dCi 150 Business £31,500 £6,300 £37,800 £38,751 1454 RWD MML35 dCi 130 Business £31,820 £6,364 £38,184 £39,135 1157 RWD MML35TW ENERGY dCi 145 Business £33,870 £6,774 £40,644 £41,595 1101 FWD LM35 dCi 135 Business £30,650 £6,130 £36,780 £37,731 1384 FWD LM35 ENERGY dCi 150 Business £31,700 £6,340 £38,040 £38,991 1384 FWD LM35 ENERGY dCi 150 Quickshift6 Business+ £33,750 £6,750 £40,500 £41,451 1359 FWD LM35 dCi 150 Quickshift6 Business £32,450 £6,490 £38,940 £39,891 1384 FWD LM35 ENERGY dCi 180 Business £32,500 £6,500 £39,000 £39,951 1384 FWD LM35 ENERGY dCi 180 Quickshift6 Business £33,250 £6,650 £39,900 £40,851 1384 FWD LH35 dCi 135 Business £31,250 £6,250 £37,500 £38,451 1377 FWD LH35 ENERGY dCi 150 Business £32,300 £6,460 £38,760 £39,711 1377 FWD LH35 dCi 150 Quickshift6 Business £33,050 £6,610 £39,660 £40,611 1377 RWD LML35 dCi 130 Business £32,620 £6,524 £39,144 £40,095 1157 RWD LML35 ENERGY dCi 145 Business £33,670 £6,734 £40,404 £41,355 1157 RWD LML35TW ENERGY dCi 145 Business £34,670 £6,934 £41,604 £42,555 1061 RWD LML45TW ENERGY dCi 145 Business £36,420 £7,284 £43,704 £44,560 2061 RWD LHL35 ENERGY dCi 130 Business £33,220 £6,644 £39,864 £40,720 1110 RWD LHL35 ENERGY dCi 145 Business £34,270 £6,854 £41,124 £42,075 1110 RWD LHL35TW ENERGY dCi 145 Business £35,270 £7,054 £42,324 £43,275 990 RWD LHL45TW ENERGY dCi 145 Business £37,020 £7,404 £44,424 £45,280 990 SL28 dCi 135 Business+ £27,650 £5,530 £33,180 £34,131 848 FWD MM33 dCi 135 Business+ £30,450 £6,090 £36,540 £37,491 1254 FWD MM35 dCi 135 Business+ £31,150 £6,230 £37,380 £38,331 1454 FWD MM35 ENERGY dCi 150 Business+ £32,200 £6,440 £38,640 £39,591 1454 FWD MM35 ENERGY dCi 150 Quickshift6 Business+ £32,950 £6,590 £39,540 £40,491 1454 FWD LM35 dCi 135 Business+ £31,950 £6,390 £38,340 £39,291 1359 FWD LM35 ENERGY dCi 150 Business+ £33,000 £6,600 £39,600 £40,551 1359

Renault Master Z.E. – battery full purchase pricing

Version Basic price VAT Total retail

price OTR price

(after PiVG) Payload kg FWD SL31 i Z.E. Business £54,900 £10,980 £65,880 £58,571 1128 FWD SM31 i Z.E. Business £55,500 £11,100 £66,600 £59,291 1100 FWD MM31 i Z.E. Business £56,500 £11,300 £67,900 £60,491 1056 FWD LM31 i Z.E. Business £57,300 £11,460 £68,760 £61,451 975

Renault Master Crew Van – pricing

Version Basic price VAT Total retail

price OTR price Payload kg FWD MM35 dCi 135 Business Crew Van £32,230 £6,446 £38,676 £39,627 1274 FWD LM35 dCi 135 Business Crew Van £33,030 £6,606 £39,636 £40,587 1180 FWD MM35 dCi 135 Business+ Crew Van £33,530 £6,706 £40,236 £41,187 1249 FWD LM35 dCi 135 Business+ Crew Van £34,330 £6,866 £41,196 £42,147 1155

Renault Master Conversions – pricing

Version Basic price VAT Total retail

price OTR price Payload kg Chassis Cab FWD ML35 dCi 135 Business £26,980 £5,396 £32,376 £33,327 1714 Chassis Cab RWD ML35 dCi 130 Business £28,150 £5,630 £33,780 £34,731 1601 Chassis Cab RWD ML35TW dCi 130 Business £29,150 £5,830 £34,980 £35,931 1420 Chassis Cab RWD MLL35TW ENERGY dCi 145 Business £31,000 £6,200 £37,200 £38,151 1410 Chassis Cab RWD MLL45TW ENERGY dCi 145 Business £32,500 £6,500 £39,000 £39,856 2410 Chassis Cab FWD LL35 dCi 135 Business £27,780 £5,556 £33,336 £34,287 1693 Chassis Cab FWD LL35 ENERGY dCi 150 Business £28,830 £5,766 £34,596 £35,547 1693 Chassis Cab RWD LL35 dCi 130 Business £28,950 £5,790 £34,740 £35,691 1550 Chassis Cab RWD LLL35TW ENERGY dCi 145 Business £31,800 £6,360 £38,160 £39,111 1405 Chassis Cab RWD LLL45TW ENERGY dCi 145 Business £33,300 £6,660 £39,960 £40,816 2405 Chassis Double Cab FWD ML35 ENERGY dCi 150 Business £29,280 £5,856 £35,136 £36,087 1529 Chassis Double Cab RWD MLL35TW ENERGY dCi 145 Business £32,250 £6,450 £38,700 £39,651 1255 Chassis Double Cab FWD LL35 ENERGY dCi 150 Business £30,080 £6,016 £36,096 £37,047 1521 Chassis Double Cab RWD LLL35TW ENERGY dCi 145 Business £33,050 £6,610 £39,660 £40,611 1206 Platform Cab FWD ML35 dCi 135 Business £27,280 £5,456 £32,736 £33,687 1783 Platform Cab FWD LL35 dCi 135 Business £28,080 £5,616 £33,696 £34,647 1775 Platform Cab FWD LL35 ENERGY dCi 150 Business £29,130 £5,826 £34,956 £35,907 1775 Platform Cab FWD LL35 dCi 150 Quickshift6 Business £29,880 £5,976 £35,856 £36,807 1775 Chassis Cab Dropside FWD ML35 dCi 135 Business £28,830 £5,766 £34,596 £35,547 1401 Chassis Cab Dropside RWD ML35 dCi 130 Business £30,000 £6,000 £36,000 £36,951 1189 Chassis Cab Dropside RWD ML35TW ENERGY dCi 145 Business £32,050 £6,410 £38,460 £39,411 1087 Chassis Cab Dropside FWD LL35 dCi 135 Business £29,630 £5,926 £35,556 £36,507 1328 Chassis Cab Dropside RWD LL35 dCi 130 Business £30,800 £6,160 £36,960 £37,911 1185 Chassis Cab Dropside RWD MLL35TW ENERGY dCi 145 Business £32,850 £6,570 £39,420 £40,371 1036 Chassis Cab Dropside RWD LLL35TW ENERGY dCi 145 Business £33,650 £6,730 £40,380 £41,331 995 Chassis Double Cab Dropside FWD LL35 ENERGY dCi 150 Business £31,930 £6,386 £38,316 £39,267 1208 Chassis Double Cab Dropside RWD LL35 ENERGY dCi 145 Business £33,100 £6,620 £39,720 £40,671 1067 Chassis Double Cab Dropside RWD MLL35TW ENERGY dCi 145 Business £34,100 £6,820 £40,920 £41,871 971 Chassis Double Cab Dropside RWD LLL35TW ENERGY dCi 145 Business £34,900 £6,980 £41,880 £42,831 877 Tipper single Cab FWD ML35 dCi 135 Business £30,730 £6,146 £36,876 £37,827 1217 Tipper single Cab RWD ML35 dCi 130 Business £31,900 £6,380 £38,280 £39,231 1104 Tipper single Cab RWD ML35TW dCi 130 Business £32,900 £6,580 £39,480 £40,431 934 Tipper Single Cab RWD MLL35TW dCi 130 Business (inc Tool Box) £34,800 £6,960 £41,760 £42,711 820 Tipper Double Cab RWD LL35 ENERGY dCi 145 Business £35,000 £7,000 £42,000 £42,951 890 Tipper Double Cab RWD MLL35TW dCi 130 Business £35,750 £7,150 £42,900 £43,851 825 Tipper Double Cab RWD MLL35TW ENERGY dCi 145 Business £36,800 £7,360 £44,160 £45,111 825 Aluminium Tipper single Cab FWD ML35 dCi 135 Business £32,230 £6,446 £38,676 £39,627 1314 Aluminium Tipper single Cab RWD ML35 dCi 130 Business £33,400 £6,680 £40,080 £41,031 1201 Aluminium Tipper single Cab RWD ML35TW dCi 130 Business £34,400 £6,880 £41,280 £42,231 1020 Aluminium Tipper single Cab FWD LL35 dCi 135 Business (inc Tool Box) £34,530 £6,906 £41,436 £42,387 1193 Aluminium Tipper single Cab RWD LL35 dCi 130 Business (inc Tool Box) £35,700 £7,140 £42,840 £43,791 1050 Aluminium Tipper Double Cab RWD LL35 dCi 130 Business £35,450 £7,090 £42,540 £43,491 953 Aluminium Tipper Double Cab RWD LL35TW ENERGY dCi 145 Business £38,300 £7,660 £45,960 £46,911 808 Luton FWD LL35 dCi 135 Business £35,530 £7,106 £42,636 £43,587 1238 Luton FWD LL35 ENERGY dCi 150 Business £36,580 £7,316 £43,896 £44,847 1238 Luton FWD LL35 dCi 150 Quickshift6 Business £37,330 £7,466 £44,796 £45,747 1238 Luton Box Van 20M3 FWD LL35 dCi 135 Business £31,780 £6,356 £38,136 £39,087 1165 Luton Box Van 20M3 FWD LL35 ENERGY dCi 150 Business £32,830 £6,566 £39,396 £40,347 1165 Luton Box Van 20M3 FWD LL35 dCi 150 Quickshift6 Business £34,380 £6,876 £41,256 £42,207 1165 Luton Box Van 20M3 RWD LL35 dCi 130 Business £32,950 £6,590 £39,540 £40,491 1022 Luton Box Van 20M3 RWD LLL35TW dCi 130 Business £34,750 £6,950 £41,700 £42,651 877 Luton Box Van 20M3 RWD LLL35TW ENERGY dCi 145 Business £35,800 £7,160 £42,960 £43,911 877

SOURCE: RENAULT