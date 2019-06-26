Renault Pro+ announces UK pricing and full specification for new Trafic and new Master

- Revised models benefit from enhanced exterior design, new interiors and improved engines
- Efficient Dual Clutch (EDC) six-speed automatic transmission now available for New Trafic
- New Master includes additional ADAS features to optimise safety and manoeuvrability
- New contemporary front-end design with a more robust look
- New Trafic priced from £22,800 excluding VAT
- New Master priced from £26,350 excluding VAT
- Available to order now with first deliveries in September
Renault Pro+ has today announced the full specification and pricing for the new versions of its award-winning Trafic and Master light commercial vehicles.
With both models already firmly established in the highly-competitive LCV sector, New Trafic and New Master are set to strengthen the brand’s popularity with commercial vehicle buyers and build on 2018’s record-breaking LCV sales success, which saw Groupe Renault grow its sales by 34 per cent compared to the previous year. The impressive result cemented Groupe Renault’s status as the European leader in the van market segment and electric light commercial vehicles.
New Trafic and New Master are available to order now with first deliveries scheduled for September. New Trafic is priced from £22,800 excluding VAT and New Master from £26,350 excluding VAT.
Designed to offer Renault Trafic and Master customers even greater efficiency, convenience and comfort, the latest versions boast revised styling, new interiors and enhanced engines. The safety and maneuverability of New Master is also heightened with the availability of additional ADAS functions, while New Trafic can be specified with a new six-speed Efficient Dual Clutch (EDC) automatic transmission.
New Trafic
Instantly distinguishing New Trafic is a more expressive front-end design, with full-LED headlamps incorporated into the C-shaped lighting signature that represents the identity of the Renault line. A bolder grille, with details such as a new holder for the Renault logo and chrome finishing strip, plus a new ‘Urban grey’ colour complete the revised styling.
The cabin is dominated by an updated, car-like dashboard with satin chrome buttons and detailing, which is complemented by a new dark carbon colour scheme. New long-lasting upholstery of greater quality enhances comfort and durability, while all versions also feature a new gear knob design. Connectivity and the office-like feel of the interior are intensified with the availability of new on-board multimedia solutions – the R-LINK Evolution (compatible with Android Auto) and MediaNav Evolution with multitouch screen (compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay). For better telephone call quality, a new microphone has been incorporated into a new single DIN stereo. Naturally, the interior of New Trafic continues to offer one of the best storage capacities in the market with 90 litres, including under passenger seat storage of 54 litres.
New options include a Renault three-button key with single door opening (SDO) option for improved vehicle security, driver safety and convenience. This focus on driver safety and comfort continues in the load area, which has a capacity range of 3.2 to 8.6 m3, and now benefits from improved LED lighting for better working conditions.
New 2.0-litre, turbocharged dCi engines and the availability of a six-speed EDC (Efficient Dual Clutch) automatic transmission ensure New Trafic is even more suited to the needs of business customers. All engines comply with Euro 6d-TEMP standards and, with a variable geometry turbocharger, achieve greater power outputs spanning from 120 to 170 hp and increased torque of up to 380 Nm. Efficiency is improved too, with the 145 hp version delivering a reduction in fuel consumption of up to 0.6 L/100 km (NEDC back-translated values). All engines are matched to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard, while the 145 and 170 hp versions can also be specified with the new six-speed EDC automatic, which optimises economy and allows smoother, faster gear shifting.
In addition to the Panel Van version, and as with the previous model, New Renault Trafic is available in Passenger and SpaceClass body styles. Both variants benefit from the improved styling and drivetrain upgrades of the Panel Van, with the family-focused Passenger also receiving new upholstery, rear air conditioning booster and sliding windows.
The New Trafic range spans 53 versions – a sizeable reduction on the previous line-up and which is designed to make it easier for customers to identify the variant that best suits their requirements, while still offering plenty of choice. Depending on the version, there are a choice of three trim levels – Business, Business+ and Sport.
New Master
New Master is also instantly distinguished through a more dynamic front-end design. In line with New Trafic and other Renault models, the larger van features the same C-shaped lighting signature. An elevated bonnet line, vertical front grille and ‘Urban grey’ colour complete the revised front-end styling.
A new dashboard is the centerpiece of the fully revamped interior. Sleeker than that of the previous Master, yet offering large open or closed storage areas, the new dashboard features chrome inserts on both air vents and air conditioning buttons, redesigned rev counter and monochrome five-inch digital screen. The centre section now also incorporates the MediaNav Evolution multimedia system navigation screen (compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay) as well as a docking station for digital tablets.
Already equipped with Lane Departure Warning, rear parking assistance and a reverse camera, New Master features additional driver-assistance systems (ADAS) for easy manoeuvring and safety. Rear view Assist – a first for the market segment – is a rear-view camera that optimises medium to long-distance rear visibility via a display on the upper part of the windscreen, while Side Wind Assist provides stability assistance in the event of side winds and is activated over 45 mph and can correct up to 50 per cent of the vehicle’s lateral deflection in extreme conditions. Front parking assistance, Blind Spot Warning and the optional Advanced Emergency Braking System (AEBS), which operates both in urban environments and on motorways, also feature on New Master.
Power is provided by a new range of 2.3-litre dCi engines, which comply with Euro 6d-TEMP/Euro VI standards (depending on the version) and benefit from twin turbo technology. Power and torque are increased, with the respective maximums now being 180 hp and 400 Nm, yet fuel consumption has been reduced by up to 1 L/100 km (NEDC back-translated values). Depending on the version, these advanced engines can be coupled to either a six-speed manual gearbox or six-speed automatic gearbox.
The all-electric, zero-emissions-in-use Z.E. version continues to feature in the latest Master line-up. Ideally suited for city-centre last-mile deliveries, New Master Z.E. offers a real-world driving range of up to 75 miles and can be fully charged in six hours with the WallBox 32A / 7.4 kW charging station. It offers a sizeable payload of up to 1,100 kg.
In total, there are 99 versions of New Master, offering a simplified range and choice of lengths and engines. Depending on the version, they can be specified in two trim levels – Business and Business+.
New Master also forms the basis for several ‘off-the-shelf’ Renault Pro+ conversions – Luton Box Van, Luton LoLoader, Aluminium Tipper, Dropside. It also remains the backbone of the Renault Pro+ Accredited Convertor programme, which encompasses over 30 convertors who have been officially approved by the manufacturer to produce quality, bespoke conversions to customers’ individual requirements. These specialised conversions include horseboxes, cherry pickers, fridge vans, groundskeeping vehicles and welfare buses.
In addition to New Trafic and New Master, the Renault Pro+ light commercial vehicle range encompasses the Kangoo, all-electric Kangoo Z.E. and the all-electric Twizy cargo, which replaces the rear seat with a useful 180-litre boot.
Renault Pro+ is the manufacturer’s specialised, business-focused division. With a dedicated sales and after sales network throughout the UK, Renault Pro+ works to provide business customers with both vehicles and tailor-made ownership solutions that meet their exacting requirements.
For further details on New Renault Master and New Renault Trafic, visit www.renault.co.uk
|–
|dCi 120
|ENERGY
dCi 145
|ENERGY
dCi 170
|AUTO
dCi 145
|AUTO
dCi 170
|Emissions level
|Euro 6
|Number of seats
|3
|Warranty
|3 years – 100,000 miles warranty, 3 years roadside assistance
|Servicing intervals
|25,000 miles / 2 years
|ENGINE
|Engine type
|M920v Gen5 710
|Engine capacity (cc)
|1997
|Injection type
|Common Rail
|Fuel type
|Diesel
|Automatic
|No
|Yes
|Stop&Start with Energy Smart Management
|Standard
|Number of cylinders
|4
|Number of valves
|16
|Bore / Stroke (mm)
|80 * 79.5
|Particulate filter
|Yes
|Max engine power (at rpm)
|88 (3500)
|107 (3500)
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Max torque (at rpm)
|320 (1500)
|350 (1500)
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Fuel tank capacity (litres)
|80
|STEERING
|Power assisted steering
|Standard
|Turns lock-to-lock
|3:2
|ø Turning circle between kerbs (m)
|Short wheelbase: 11.84 / Long wheelbase: 13.17
|ø Turning circle between walls (m)
|Short wheelbase: 12.4 / Long wheelbase: 13.73
|DRIVETRAIN
|Type
|Front wheel drive
|TYRES
|Tyre size (standard)
|205/65 R16C 107/105T / ENERGY dCi 145 engines: 215/65 R16C 106/104T
|Tyre size (with 17″ alloy wheels ‘Cyclade’) – Standard on Sport versions, optional otherwise
|215/60 R17C 109/107T
|BRAKING SYSTEM
|Servobrake: Single (S), Double (D) – ø (“)
|S 11″
|Front: plain disc (DP), Vent disc (DV) ø (mm)
|DV: Ø 296×28 – Mono-piston Ø 60
|Rear: drum (T), plain disc (DP), Vent disc (DV) ø (mm)
|DP: Ø 280×12 – Mono- piston Ø 41
|PERFORMANCE
|Maximum speed mph
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Acceleration 0-62 mph (seconds)
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|FUEL CONSUMPTION
|CO2 emissions – NEDC-BT (g/km)
|144 – 146
|143 – 147
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Combined – WLTP (mpg)
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
Renault Trafic Panel Van – pricing
|Version
|Basic price
|VAT
|Total retail
price
|OTR price
|Payload kg
|SL28 ENERGY dCi 120 Business Panel Van
|£22,800
|£4,560
|£27,360
|£28,311
|1088
|SL28 ENERGY dCi 145 Business Panel Van
|£23,550
|£4,710
|£28,260
|£29,211
|1082
|SL30 ENERGY dCi 120 Business Panel Van
|£23,300
|£4,660
|£27,960
|£28,911
|1198
|SL30 ENERGY dCi 145 Business Panel Van
|£24,050
|£4,810
|£28,860
|£29,811
|1198
|SH30 ENERGY dCi 145 Business Panel Van
|£25,050
|£5,010
|£30,060
|£31,011
|1130
|LL30 ENERGY dCi 120 Business Panel Van
|£24,000
|£4,800
|£28,800
|£29,751
|1256
|LL30 ENERGY dCi 145 Business Panel Van
|£24,750
|£4,950
|£29,700
|£30,651
|1250
|LH30 ENERGY dCi 145 Business Panel Van
|£25,750
|£5,150
|£30,900
|£31,851
|1161
|SL28 ENERGY dCi 120 Business+ Panel Van
|£24,000
|£4,800
|£28,800
|£29,751
|1067
|SL28 ENERGY dCi 145 Business+ Panel Van
|£24,750
|£4,950
|£29,700
|£30,651
|1067
|SL28 ENERGY dCi 145 Auto EDC Business+ Panel Van
|£26,750
|£5,350
|£32,100
|£33,051
|TBC
|SL30 ENERGY dCi 120 Business+ Panel Van
|£24,500
|£4,900
|£29,400
|£30,351
|1177
|SL30 ENERGY dCi 145 Business+ Panel Van
|£25,250
|£5,050
|£30,300
|£31,251
|1177
|SL30 ENERGY dCi 145 Auto EDC Business+ Panel Van
|£27,250
|£5,450
|£32,700
|£33,651
|TBC
|SH30 ENERGY dCi 145 Business+ Panel Van
|£26,250
|£5,250
|£31,500
|£32,451
|1109
|LL30 ENERGY dCi 120 Business+ Panel Van
|£25,200
|£5,040
|£30,240
|£31,191
|1235
|LL30 ENERGY dCi 145 Business+ Panel Van
|£25,950
|£5,190
|£31,140
|£32,091
|1229
|LL30 ENERGY dCi 145 Auto EDC Business+ Panel Van
|£27,950
|£5,590
|£33,540
|£34,491
|TBC
|LH30 ENERGY dCi 145 Business+ Panel Van
|£26,950
|£5,390
|£32,340
|£33,291
|1140
|SL28 ENERGY dCi 120 Sport Panel Van
|£25,500
|£5,100
|£30,600
|£31,551
|1052
|SL28 ENERGY dCi 145 Sport Panel Van
|£26,250
|£5,250
|£31,500
|£32,451
|1052
|SL28 ENERGY dCi 145 Auto EDC Sport Panel Van
|£28,250
|£5,650
|£33,900
|£34,851
|TBC
|SL28 ENERGY dCi 170 Sport Panel Van
|£26,850
|£5,370
|£32,220
|£33,171
|TBC
|SL28 ENERGY dCi 170 Auto EDC Sport Panel Van
|£28,850
|£5,770
|£34,620
|£35,571
|TBC
|LL30 ENERGY dCi 120 Sport Panel Van
|£26,700
|£5,340
|£32,040
|£32,991
|1220
|LL30 ENERGY dCi 145 Sport Panel Van
|£27,450
|£5,490
|£32,940
|£33,891
|1214
|LL30 ENERGY dCi 145 Auto EDC Sport Panel Van
|£29,450
|£5,890
|£35,340
|£36,291
|TBC
|LL30 ENERGY dCi 170 Sport Panel Van
|£28,050
|£5,610
|£33,660
|£34,611
|TBC
|LL30 ENERGY dCi 170 Auto EDC Sport Panel Van
|£30,050
|£6,010
|£36,060
|£37,011
|TBC
Renault Trafic Crew Van – pricing
|Version
|Basic price
|VAT
|Total retail
price
|OTR price
|Payload kg
|SL30 ENERGY dCi 120 Business Crew Van
|£25,450
|£5,090
|£30,540
|£31,491
|1133
|SL30 ENERGY dCi 145 Auto EDC Business Crew Van
|£28,200
|£5,640
|£33,840
|£34,791
|1127
|LL30 ENERGY dCi 120 Business Crew Van
|£26,150
|£5,230
|£31,380
|£32,331
|1076
|LL30 ENERGY dCi 145 Auto EDC Business Crew Van
|£28,900
|£5,780
|£34,680
|£35,631
|TBC
|SL30 ENERGY dCi 120 Business+ Crew Van
|£26,650
|£5,330
|£31,980
|£32,931
|1112
|SL30 ENERGY dCi 145 Auto EDC Business+ Crew Van
|£29,400
|£5,880
|£35,280
|£36,231
|TBC
|LL30 ENERGY dCi 120 Business+ Crew Van
|£27,350
|£5,470
|£32,820
|£33,771
|1076
|LL30 ENERGY dCi 145 Auto EDC Business+ Crew Van
|£30,100
|£6,020
|£36,120
|£37,071
|TBC
|SL30 ENERGY dCi 145 Sport Crew Van
|£28,900
|£5,780
|£34,680
|£35,631
|TBC
|SL30 ENERGY dCi 170 Auto EDC Sport Crew Van
|£31,500
|£6,300
|£37,800
|£38,751
|TBC
|LL30 ENERGY dCi 145 Sport Crew Van
|£29,600
|£5,920
|£35,520
|£36,471
|TBC
|LL30 ENERGY dCi 170 Auto EDC Sport Crew Van
|£32,200
|£6,440
|£38,640
|£39,591
|TBC
Renault Trafic Passenger – pricing
|Version
|Basic price
|VAT
|Total retail
price
|OTR price
|Payload kg
|SL28 ENERGY dCi 120 Business
|£25,150.00
|£5,030.00
|£30,180.00
|£31,726.00
|TBC
|SL28 ENERGY dCi 145 Business
|£26,000.00
|£5,200.00
|£31,200.00
|£32,746.00
|TBC
|SL28 ENERGY dCi 145 Auto EDC Business
|£28,000.00
|£5,600.00
|£33,600.00
|£35,146.00
|TBC
|LL30 ENERGY dCi 120 Business
|£26,350.00
|£5,270.00
|£31,620.00
|£33,166.00
|TBC
|LL30 ENERGY dCi 145 Business
|£27,200.00
|£5,440.00
|£32,640.00
|£34,186.00
|TBC
|LL30 ENERGY dCi 145 Auto EDC Business
|£29,200.00
|£5,840.00
|£35,040.00
|£36,586.00
|TBC
|SL28 ENERGY dCi 120 Sport
|£27,500.00
|£5,500.00
|£33,000.00
|£34,546.00
|TBC
|SL28 ENERGY dCi 145 Sport
|£28,350.00
|£5,670.00
|£34,020.00
|£35,566.00
|TBC
|SL28 ENERGY dCi 170 Auto EDC Sport
|£30,950.00
|£6,190.00
|£37,140.00
|£38,686.00
|TBC
|LL30 ENERGY dCi 120 Sport
|£28,700.00
|£5,740.00
|£34,440.00
|£35,986.00
|TBC
|LL30 ENERGY dCi 145 Sport
|£29,550.00
|£5,910.00
|£35,460.00
|£37,006.00
|TBC
|LL30 ENERGY dCi 170 Auto EDC Sport
|£32,150.00
|£6,430.00
|£38,580.00
|£40,126.00
|TBC
|SL28 ENERGY dCi 145 SpaceClass
|£34,350.00
|£6,870.00
|£41,220.00
|£42,766.00
|TBC
|SL28 ENERGY dCi 170 Auto EDC SpaceClass
|£36,950.00
|£7,390.00
|£44,340.00
|£45,886.00
|TBC
|LL28 ENERGY dCi 145 SpaceClass
|£35,050.00
|£7,010.00
|£42,060.00
|£43,606.00
|TBC
|LL28 ENERGY dCi 170 Auto EDC SpaceClass
|£37,650.00
|£7,530.00
|£45,180.00
|£46,726.00
|TBC
Renault Master technical specs
|–
|RWD
dCi 130
|dCi 135
|RWD
ENERGY
dCi 145
|ENERGY
dCi 150
|dCi 150
QS
|ENERGY
dCi 180
|dCi 180
QS
|Emissions level
|Euro 6
|Number of seats (Crew)
|3 (7)
|Warranty
|3 years – 100,000 miles warranty / 3 years roadside assistance
|Servicing intervals
|25,000 miles / 2 years
|ENGINE
|Engine capacity
|2298
|Injection type
|Common rail – direct
|Type of turbo
|Fixed geometry
|Fixed geometry
|Twin turbo
|Twin turbo
|Twin turbo
|Twin turbo
|Twin turbo
|Fuel type
|Diesel
|Stop&Start with Energy Smart Management
|n/a
|n/a
|Standard
|Number of cylinders
|4
|Number of valves
|16
|Bore / stroke (mm)
|85*101.3
|Particulate filter
|Yes
|Max engine power hp (at rpm)
|130 (3,500)
|135 (3,500)
|145 (3,500)
|150 (3,500)
|150 (3,500)
|180 (3,500)
|180 (3,500)
|Max torque Nm (at rpm)
|330 (1,500)
|360 (1,500)
|360 (1,500)
|385 (1,500)
|385 (1,500)
|400 (1,500)
|400 (1,500)
|Maximum speed in mph (km/h)
|87 (140)
|94 (150)
|93 (149)
|97 (155)
|97 (155)
|103 (165)
|103 (165)
|Fuel tank capacity
|80
|STEERING
|Power assisted steering
|Standard
|Turns lock-to-lock
|3.76
|ø Turning circle between kerbs (m)
|Short wheelbase: 12.0
Medium wheelbase: 13.6
Long wheelbase: 15.7
RWD MML/MHL: 13.6
RWD LML/LHL: 15.7
|ø Turning circle between walls (m)
|Short wheelbase: 12.5
Medium wheelbase: 14.1
Long wheelbase: 16.2
RWD MML/MHL: 14.1
RWD LML/LHL: 16.2
|DRIVETRAIN
|Type
|Front wheel drive / rear wheel drive
|BRAKING SYSTEM
|Servobrake: Single (S), Double (D) – ø (“)
|TBC
|Front: plain disc (DP), Vent disc (DV) ø (mm)
|302 x 28
|Rear: drum (T), plain disc (DP), Vent disc (DV) ø (mm)
|305 x 12 *
|PERFORMANCE
|Maximum speed mph
|87
|93
|92
|96
|96
|102
|102
|Acceleration 0-62 mph (seconds)
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|FUEL CONSUMPTION
|CO2 emissions – NEDC-BT (g/km)
|224
|177
|211
|154
|183
|175
|183
|Combined – best case mpg
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Combined – worst case mpg
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
Renault Master Panel Van – pricing
|Version
|Basic price
|VAT
|Total retail
price
|OTR price
|Payload kg
|FWD SL28 dCi 135 Business
|£26,350
|£5,270
|£31,620
|£32,571
|873
|FWD SL28 dCi 150 Quickshift6 Business
|£28,150
|£5,630
|£33,780
|£34,731
|873
|FWD SM35 dCi 135 Business
|£28,850
|£5,770
|£34,620
|£35,571
|1551
|FWD SM35 ENERGY dCi 150 Quickshift6 Business
|£30,650
|£6,130
|£36,780
|£37,731
|1551
|FWD MM33 dCi 135 Business
|£29,150
|£5,830
|£34,980
|£35,931
|1279
|FWD MM33 ENERGY dCi 150 Business
|£30,200
|£6,040
|£36,240
|£37,191
|1279
|FWD MM35 dCi 135 Business
|£29,850
|£5,970
|£35,820
|£36,771
|1479
|FWD MM35 ENERGY dCi 150 Business
|£30,900
|£6,180
|£37,080
|£38,031
|1479
|FWD MM35 dCi 150 Quickshift6 Business
|£31,650
|£6,330
|£37,980
|£38,931
|1479
|FWD MH35 dCi 135 Business
|£30,450
|£6,090
|£36,540
|£37,491
|1454
|FWD MH35 ENERGY dCi 150 Business
|£31,500
|£6,300
|£37,800
|£38,751
|1454
|RWD MML35 dCi 130 Business
|£31,820
|£6,364
|£38,184
|£39,135
|1157
|RWD MML35TW ENERGY dCi 145 Business
|£33,870
|£6,774
|£40,644
|£41,595
|1101
|FWD LM35 dCi 135 Business
|£30,650
|£6,130
|£36,780
|£37,731
|1384
|FWD LM35 ENERGY dCi 150 Business
|£31,700
|£6,340
|£38,040
|£38,991
|1384
|FWD LM35 ENERGY dCi 150 Quickshift6 Business+
|£33,750
|£6,750
|£40,500
|£41,451
|1359
|FWD LM35 dCi 150 Quickshift6 Business
|£32,450
|£6,490
|£38,940
|£39,891
|1384
|FWD LM35 ENERGY dCi 180 Business
|£32,500
|£6,500
|£39,000
|£39,951
|1384
|FWD LM35 ENERGY dCi 180 Quickshift6 Business
|£33,250
|£6,650
|£39,900
|£40,851
|1384
|FWD LH35 dCi 135 Business
|£31,250
|£6,250
|£37,500
|£38,451
|1377
|FWD LH35 ENERGY dCi 150 Business
|£32,300
|£6,460
|£38,760
|£39,711
|1377
|FWD LH35 dCi 150 Quickshift6 Business
|£33,050
|£6,610
|£39,660
|£40,611
|1377
|RWD LML35 dCi 130 Business
|£32,620
|£6,524
|£39,144
|£40,095
|1157
|RWD LML35 ENERGY dCi 145 Business
|£33,670
|£6,734
|£40,404
|£41,355
|1157
|RWD LML35TW ENERGY dCi 145 Business
|£34,670
|£6,934
|£41,604
|£42,555
|1061
|RWD LML45TW ENERGY dCi 145 Business
|£36,420
|£7,284
|£43,704
|£44,560
|2061
|RWD LHL35 ENERGY dCi 130 Business
|£33,220
|£6,644
|£39,864
|£40,720
|1110
|RWD LHL35 ENERGY dCi 145 Business
|£34,270
|£6,854
|£41,124
|£42,075
|1110
|RWD LHL35TW ENERGY dCi 145 Business
|£35,270
|£7,054
|£42,324
|£43,275
|990
|RWD LHL45TW ENERGY dCi 145 Business
|£37,020
|£7,404
|£44,424
|£45,280
|990
|SL28 dCi 135 Business+
|£27,650
|£5,530
|£33,180
|£34,131
|848
|FWD MM33 dCi 135 Business+
|£30,450
|£6,090
|£36,540
|£37,491
|1254
|FWD MM35 dCi 135 Business+
|£31,150
|£6,230
|£37,380
|£38,331
|1454
|FWD MM35 ENERGY dCi 150 Business+
|£32,200
|£6,440
|£38,640
|£39,591
|1454
|FWD MM35 ENERGY dCi 150 Quickshift6 Business+
|£32,950
|£6,590
|£39,540
|£40,491
|1454
|FWD LM35 dCi 135 Business+
|£31,950
|£6,390
|£38,340
|£39,291
|1359
|FWD LM35 ENERGY dCi 150 Business+
|£33,000
|£6,600
|£39,600
|£40,551
|1359
Renault Master Z.E. – battery full purchase pricing
|Version
|Basic price
|VAT
|Total retail
price
|OTR price
(after PiVG)
|Payload kg
|FWD SL31 i Z.E. Business
|£54,900
|£10,980
|£65,880
|£58,571
|1128
|FWD SM31 i Z.E. Business
|£55,500
|£11,100
|£66,600
|£59,291
|1100
|FWD MM31 i Z.E. Business
|£56,500
|£11,300
|£67,900
|£60,491
|1056
|FWD LM31 i Z.E. Business
|£57,300
|£11,460
|£68,760
|£61,451
|975
Renault Master Crew Van – pricing
|Version
|Basic price
|VAT
|Total retail
price
|OTR price
|Payload kg
|FWD MM35 dCi 135 Business Crew Van
|£32,230
|£6,446
|£38,676
|£39,627
|1274
|FWD LM35 dCi 135 Business Crew Van
|£33,030
|£6,606
|£39,636
|£40,587
|1180
|FWD MM35 dCi 135 Business+ Crew Van
|£33,530
|£6,706
|£40,236
|£41,187
|1249
|FWD LM35 dCi 135 Business+ Crew Van
|£34,330
|£6,866
|£41,196
|£42,147
|1155
Renault Master Conversions – pricing
|Version
|Basic price
|VAT
|Total retail
price
|OTR price
|Payload kg
|Chassis Cab FWD ML35 dCi 135 Business
|£26,980
|£5,396
|£32,376
|£33,327
|1714
|Chassis Cab RWD ML35 dCi 130 Business
|£28,150
|£5,630
|£33,780
|£34,731
|1601
|Chassis Cab RWD ML35TW dCi 130 Business
|£29,150
|£5,830
|£34,980
|£35,931
|1420
|Chassis Cab RWD MLL35TW ENERGY dCi 145 Business
|£31,000
|£6,200
|£37,200
|£38,151
|1410
|Chassis Cab RWD MLL45TW ENERGY dCi 145 Business
|£32,500
|£6,500
|£39,000
|£39,856
|2410
|Chassis Cab FWD LL35 dCi 135 Business
|£27,780
|£5,556
|£33,336
|£34,287
|1693
|Chassis Cab FWD LL35 ENERGY dCi 150 Business
|£28,830
|£5,766
|£34,596
|£35,547
|1693
|Chassis Cab RWD LL35 dCi 130 Business
|£28,950
|£5,790
|£34,740
|£35,691
|1550
|Chassis Cab RWD LLL35TW ENERGY dCi 145 Business
|£31,800
|£6,360
|£38,160
|£39,111
|1405
|Chassis Cab RWD LLL45TW ENERGY dCi 145 Business
|£33,300
|£6,660
|£39,960
|£40,816
|2405
|Chassis Double Cab FWD ML35 ENERGY dCi 150 Business
|£29,280
|£5,856
|£35,136
|£36,087
|1529
|Chassis Double Cab RWD MLL35TW ENERGY dCi 145 Business
|£32,250
|£6,450
|£38,700
|£39,651
|1255
|Chassis Double Cab FWD LL35 ENERGY dCi 150 Business
|£30,080
|£6,016
|£36,096
|£37,047
|1521
|Chassis Double Cab RWD LLL35TW ENERGY dCi 145 Business
|£33,050
|£6,610
|£39,660
|£40,611
|1206
|Platform Cab FWD ML35 dCi 135 Business
|£27,280
|£5,456
|£32,736
|£33,687
|1783
|Platform Cab FWD LL35 dCi 135 Business
|£28,080
|£5,616
|£33,696
|£34,647
|1775
|Platform Cab FWD LL35 ENERGY dCi 150 Business
|£29,130
|£5,826
|£34,956
|£35,907
|1775
|Platform Cab FWD LL35 dCi 150 Quickshift6 Business
|£29,880
|£5,976
|£35,856
|£36,807
|1775
|Chassis Cab Dropside FWD ML35 dCi 135 Business
|£28,830
|£5,766
|£34,596
|£35,547
|1401
|Chassis Cab Dropside RWD ML35 dCi 130 Business
|£30,000
|£6,000
|£36,000
|£36,951
|1189
|Chassis Cab Dropside RWD ML35TW ENERGY dCi 145 Business
|£32,050
|£6,410
|£38,460
|£39,411
|1087
|Chassis Cab Dropside FWD LL35 dCi 135 Business
|£29,630
|£5,926
|£35,556
|£36,507
|1328
|Chassis Cab Dropside RWD LL35 dCi 130 Business
|£30,800
|£6,160
|£36,960
|£37,911
|1185
|Chassis Cab Dropside RWD MLL35TW ENERGY dCi 145 Business
|£32,850
|£6,570
|£39,420
|£40,371
|1036
|Chassis Cab Dropside RWD LLL35TW ENERGY dCi 145 Business
|£33,650
|£6,730
|£40,380
|£41,331
|995
|Chassis Double Cab Dropside FWD LL35 ENERGY dCi 150 Business
|£31,930
|£6,386
|£38,316
|£39,267
|1208
|Chassis Double Cab Dropside RWD LL35 ENERGY dCi 145 Business
|£33,100
|£6,620
|£39,720
|£40,671
|1067
|Chassis Double Cab Dropside RWD MLL35TW ENERGY dCi 145 Business
|£34,100
|£6,820
|£40,920
|£41,871
|971
|Chassis Double Cab Dropside RWD LLL35TW ENERGY dCi 145 Business
|£34,900
|£6,980
|£41,880
|£42,831
|877
|Tipper single Cab FWD ML35 dCi 135 Business
|£30,730
|£6,146
|£36,876
|£37,827
|1217
|Tipper single Cab RWD ML35 dCi 130 Business
|£31,900
|£6,380
|£38,280
|£39,231
|1104
|Tipper single Cab RWD ML35TW dCi 130 Business
|£32,900
|£6,580
|£39,480
|£40,431
|934
|Tipper Single Cab RWD MLL35TW dCi 130 Business (inc Tool Box)
|£34,800
|£6,960
|£41,760
|£42,711
|820
|Tipper Double Cab RWD LL35 ENERGY dCi 145 Business
|£35,000
|£7,000
|£42,000
|£42,951
|890
|Tipper Double Cab RWD MLL35TW dCi 130 Business
|£35,750
|£7,150
|£42,900
|£43,851
|825
|Tipper Double Cab RWD MLL35TW ENERGY dCi 145 Business
|£36,800
|£7,360
|£44,160
|£45,111
|825
|Aluminium Tipper single Cab FWD ML35 dCi 135 Business
|£32,230
|£6,446
|£38,676
|£39,627
|1314
|Aluminium Tipper single Cab RWD ML35 dCi 130 Business
|£33,400
|£6,680
|£40,080
|£41,031
|1201
|Aluminium Tipper single Cab RWD ML35TW dCi 130 Business
|£34,400
|£6,880
|£41,280
|£42,231
|1020
|Aluminium Tipper single Cab FWD LL35 dCi 135 Business (inc Tool Box)
|£34,530
|£6,906
|£41,436
|£42,387
|1193
|Aluminium Tipper single Cab RWD LL35 dCi 130 Business (inc Tool Box)
|£35,700
|£7,140
|£42,840
|£43,791
|1050
|Aluminium Tipper Double Cab RWD LL35 dCi 130 Business
|£35,450
|£7,090
|£42,540
|£43,491
|953
|Aluminium Tipper Double Cab RWD LL35TW ENERGY dCi 145 Business
|£38,300
|£7,660
|£45,960
|£46,911
|808
|Luton FWD LL35 dCi 135 Business
|£35,530
|£7,106
|£42,636
|£43,587
|1238
|Luton FWD LL35 ENERGY dCi 150 Business
|£36,580
|£7,316
|£43,896
|£44,847
|1238
|Luton FWD LL35 dCi 150 Quickshift6 Business
|£37,330
|£7,466
|£44,796
|£45,747
|1238
|Luton Box Van 20M3 FWD LL35 dCi 135 Business
|£31,780
|£6,356
|£38,136
|£39,087
|1165
|Luton Box Van 20M3 FWD LL35 ENERGY dCi 150 Business
|£32,830
|£6,566
|£39,396
|£40,347
|1165
|Luton Box Van 20M3 FWD LL35 dCi 150 Quickshift6 Business
|£34,380
|£6,876
|£41,256
|£42,207
|1165
|Luton Box Van 20M3 RWD LL35 dCi 130 Business
|£32,950
|£6,590
|£39,540
|£40,491
|1022
|Luton Box Van 20M3 RWD LLL35TW dCi 130 Business
|£34,750
|£6,950
|£41,700
|£42,651
|877
|Luton Box Van 20M3 RWD LLL35TW ENERGY dCi 145 Business
|£35,800
|£7,160
|£42,960
|£43,911
|877
SOURCE: RENAULT