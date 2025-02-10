Renault presents a new era in electric LCVs, with Estafette, Goelette and Trafic

Renault is revealing the names and body styles of a future range of LCVs that will redefine this market segment

Estafette, Goelette and Trafic: three strong names for three personalities that are distinctive but nevertheless complementary with their shared DNA!

These three vehicles are the result of a collaboration with Flexis, the independent company founded by Renault Group, Volvo Group and CMA CGM Group. This new range of E-Tech 100 % electric vans was developed to meet a full range of business requirements.

Building on the new “skateboard” platform and SDV architecture, these compact, spacious and adaptable vans pave the way for tailored solutions that will support customers in the energy and technology transition.

This new platform represents a significant advance in the design of intelligent vehicles, offering flexibility, ergonomics and connectivity, with virtually infinite possibilities for customization and reduced running costs, while guaranteeing high levels of safety and performance.

Each of the three vehicles has its own identity and is designed to meet specific needs.

Trafic E-Tech electric: modern and functional

With this fourth-generation model, Trafic is writing a new chapter in a saga that began in 1980. Built in over 2.5 million units since its launch, it is continuing its highly successful career.

Trafic E-Tech electric features contemporary proportions and a one-box design for a clean, dynamic profile. It has a short front overhang and extended wheelbase, with wheels positioned at the corners to maximise interior space while maintaining a turning circle equivalent to that of a Renault Clio.

It is less than 1.90m tall for easy access to underground car parks.

Its overall appearance closely reflects Renault’s new design cues, with flowing, structured lines.

At the front, a central feature underlines the vehicle’s high-tech looks, showcasing the backlit upper strip, with side DRLs underlining its cutting-edge character. In the centre of the strip, the backlit logo also catches the eye, reflecting the overall attention to detail.

Viewed from the side, the beltline conveys a sense of performance, with a subtle visual effect underlining the impression of movement and energy, even when the vehicle is stationary.

The rear end features a high body line on a level with the side windows, along with strongly curved, asymmetrical hinged doors, and a spoiler with deflectors to optimise aerodynamics. The rear lights gain a unique light signature, enhanced by a 3D design that adds a distinctive and sophisticated touch to the styling.

The perception of robustness is accentuated by the grained black lower body protection, with the front and rear bumpers and lower door sections, underlining an impression of strength for intensive daily use.

Goelette E-Tech electric: a versatile vehicle

A historic Renault LCV, Goelette was on the road for ten years from 1956. Tough, robust and easy to convert, it was one of the most popular vans for fleets or small business owners with specific requirements.

Designed to meet a wide range of needs, Goelette E-Tech electric is available in three versions: chassis cab, box and tipper, paving the way for a wide choice of conversions.

Taking full advantage of the flexible and ingenious architecture made possible by this new generation of vehicles, Goelette E-Tech electric is particularly well proportioned at the front through to the B-pillar, in the same way as the Trafic E-Tech electric.

The rear section has no specific equipment. It was designed for a virtually infinite range of fittings and customised features, with structural parts able to accommodate a box or other configurations tailored to specific user requirements.

The rear lights are both functional and elegant, enhancing the overall design of the vehicle. Available with or without a running board, Goelette E-Tech electric is a functional and modern vehicle able to adapt to all situations.

Estafette E-Tech electric: designed for the cities of today

Estafette E-Tech electric is a contemporary reboot of Renault’s iconic 1960s van, tailored to the demands of modern urban logistics.

More than half a million vehicles carried the name Estafette between 1959 and 1980. This iconic name is symbolic of an LCV spanning several generations.

Its design is largely inspired by Renault Estafette Concept presented last September.

Just 5.27m long and 1.92m wide, it is a compact vehicle, easy to handle in the city. It stands 2.60m high, allowing a person up to 1.90m tall to move around the interior easily, between the cockpit and cargo area.

Like Trafic E-Tech electric, it is exceptionally easy to handle, allowing it to navigate narrow streets and dense urban areas.

Inspired by the design of the Trafic E-Tech electric, Estafette E-Tech electric features a large three-piece panoramic windscreen for greater visibility, safety and driving comfort. The contemporary front end features a distinctive lighting signature: a light strip with perfectly aligned daytime running lights, underlining the vehicle’s high-tech identity. The Renault logo adds a sober, elegant touch to this harmonious whole.

Estafette E-Tech electric includes features designed for business users in the city, such as a sliding side door with an invisible integrated track for a smooth opening.

Running boards on both sides make it easier to get in and out of the vehicle, for more ergonomic use.

At the rear, a single-piece roller shutter door optimises the load space, while a stainless steel running board underlines the vehicle’s robust, high-tech character.

The grained black protection on the upper and lower body sections makes the vehicle look less high, conveying a modern, dynamic feel. These black features also emphasise the robust strength of the bodywork, providing the protection necessary for intensive use in urban environments.

This new vehicle range will be built in France, at the Sandouville plant, and is set to arrive on the market from 2026. Further details will be revealed in the coming months.

SOURCE: Renault