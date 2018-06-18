Renault opens electric vehicle concept store in central Berlin

enault has opened a new Renault Electric Vehicle Experience Centre in Berlin, Germany, as it continues to expand its network of urban concept stores. The first EV Experience Centre opened in February in Stockholm to showcase electric motoring to the public.

This new concept store, which is unique in Germany, is a partnership with local distributor Renault Autohaus König. It is located in Berlin’s historic city centre near the Gendarmenmarkt square. The aim of the store is to engage with customers and answer frequently asked questions about electric cars, while promoting the benefits of driving such vehicles. Visitors can enjoy a physical and digital experience providing information about the brand’s range of electric cars, charging infrastructure and charging systems, local legislation and subsidies, conditions of purchase and EV-related services. Customers will also be able to test-drive an electric car and place an order at the store.

Gilles Normand, SVP Electric Vehicles Business, Groupe Renault said: “More and more motorists are taking a close interest in electric vehicles but they still know little about them. As Europe’s most successful EV brand to-date, Renault’s objective is consequently to go out and meet these customers, address their questions and ease the switch for those who decide to make the step to an electric life.”

The Berlin concept store operates in the same way as the popular Stockholm outlet which attracted more than 14,000 visitors in the first three months. This innovative distribution channel with a largely educational remit in city locations (city centres, shopping malls, etc.) is proving to be a huge success, underscoring the benefits of electric cars in urban environments. Renault is considering opening EV concept stores in other European cities.

Key figures

Renault is Europe’s number one electric vehicle brand for the fourth consecutive year

Currently, one electric car sold in every five is a Renault

170,000 customers own a Renault electric car

ZOE is the best-selling electric vehicle in Europe

Kangoo Z.E. is Europe’s leading electric van

