Renault to open first dedicated electric vehicle concept store in Europe

On 16th February, Renault is to open its first European concept store – the Renault Electric Vehicle Experience Centre – in Stockholm where visitors will be able to discover the benefits of electric mobility and find answers to their questions on the subject. This ground-breaking shop window for Renault electric vehicles will be located in Täby Centrum, one of Sweden’s largest shopping centres, on the outskirts of the country’s capital, and a prime spot to promote the advantages of electric motoring as a means to address the issue of urban mobility.

“We are delighted to be opening this store which will enable us to engage with people about electric mobility, help them to learn more about the subject and give them a chance to share their ideas. As Europe’s number one EV brand, we will be able to use this concept store to interact with the public and help people to understand the opportunities and benefits of electric motoring,” said Gilles Normand, Groupe Renault Senior Vice President, Electric Vehicles.

Thanks to the physical and digital journey that has been designed specifically for this store, visitors will be able to familiarise themselves with the practicalities associated with electric mobility and find a personalised solution that matches their particular lifestyle. The concept store features a number of distinct zones, including a display of electric vehicles and areas where visitors will find information about charging infrastructure and systems, local legislation, subsidies, conditions of purchase and electric-vehicle-related services, as well as a place to relax and exchange ideas. Visitors will be able to test drive electric vehicles directly on site, too, in order to experience the unique satisfaction of driving an electric vehicle. Customers will also be able to order new electric vehicles.

Advisors will be available seven days a week to assist visitors. The store will also feature an advanced digital experience, including an exclusive electric car configurator to enable customers to find the model that meets their everyday needs.

“We are responding to emerging customer expectations by opening new urban distribution channels and by harnessing digital tools to deliver a better customer experience. As Electric cars is the leading technology to provide sustainable mobility for all, Renault has brought these two challenges together under one roof by proposing a new approach of the Zero Emission range distribution, and opening the first Electrical Vehicle Experience Centre in partnership with our major distributor in Sweden Bilia. Stockholm was on top of our list because of the fast Electric Vehicle market expansion in Sweden, and the strong willingness of Swedish government to promote this technology”, added Zakaria Zeghari, Europe Renault Dealer Network Development Director.

Moving forward, Renault is looking at opening similar stores in other European cities.

