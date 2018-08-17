Renault offers customers an extra £500 off when they take a test drive

Renault is offering an additional £500 off on top of all other offers for customers who take a test drive before 2nd October on Twingo, Clio, Mégane, Captur, Kadjar, Koleos, Scénic and Grand Scénic and will be continuing the 120 year anniversary celebrations with special dealer events between 17th – 27th August.

The Clio Play TCe 75 is now available from £13,500 OTR or £179 per month with a £179 customer deposit over 48 months on a 0% Renault Selections PCP including a Renault deposit contribution of £449. The Clio Play comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, DAB radio with Bluetooth and Hands Free connectivity, R&GO smartphone application allowing access to sat-nav, air conditioning, electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors and Hands Free keycard.

The Captur, Renault’s best-selling car in the UK and the best-selling B-SUV in Europe, is now available with a choice of either the TCe 90 petrol engine with a five-speed manual transmission or the dCi 90 diesel engine with a five-speed manual or six-speed EDC automatic transmission. The Captur is available from £15,300 OTR and on Renault Selections PCP finance the Captur Play is £209 per month, with a £209 customer deposit with 0% APR over 48 months and provides a wealth of features including as standard the popular two-tone exterior paintwork. Other features include 16-inch alloy wheels, DAB radio, Bluetooth and Hands Free calls, cruise control, Hill Start Assist, air conditioning, electrically-adjustable and heated door mirrors and front and rear electric windows.

The Kadjar range is now available from £169 per month with a customer deposit of £6,400 with 0% PCP Renault Selections finance. The Kadjar Dynamique S Nav TCe 140, available from £199 per month with a customer deposit of £6,712 with 0% PCP finance, features as standard 19-inch ‘Apollo’ diamond cut alloys plus driving aids such as rear parking camera and auto-dimming rear-view mirror. The Kadjar Dynamique S Nav also comes with part-leather upholstery, R-Link 2 multimedia system with navigation and European mapping, dual-zone climate control and automatic headlights and wipers.

The Mégane range is available from £199 per month with a customer deposit of £3,150 deposit 0% PCP Renault Selections finance. The Mégane features a seven-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability as standard, 16-inch ‘Dakota’ alloy wheels, automatic dual-zone climate control, Hands Free keycard, Bluetooth streaming and Hands Free calls, Auto-adaptive airbags and LED daytime running lights.

For more information on the latest Renault offers please visit: www.renault.co.uk/offers.

Clio Play TCe 75

Monthly payments over terms of agreement £179 Customer deposit £179 Cash price £13,500 Renault deposit contribution £449 Total amount of credit £12,872.00 Optional final payment £4,280 Total amount payable £13,500 Duration 49 months Fixed interest rate p.a. 0% APR Cost of credit £0

Captur Play TCe 90

Monthly payments over terms of agreement £209 Customer deposit £209 Cash price £15,300 Renault deposit contribution £0 Total amount of credit £15,091 Optional final payment £5,059 Total amount payable £15,300 Duration 49 months Fixed interest rate p.a. 0% APR Cost of credit £0

Kadjar Dynamique S Nav TCe 140

Monthly payments over terms of agreement £199 Customer deposit £6,712 Cash price £23,520 Renault deposit contribution £0 Total amount of credit £16,808 Optional final payment £9,644 Total amount payable £23,520 Duration 37 months Fixed interest rate p.a. 0% APR Cost of credit £0

1Take a test drive and order between 1st August to 1st October and register by 31st December 2018 to qualify for an extra £500 (inclusive of VAT) towards a new Renault car (excludes Trafic Passenger, ZOE, Clio Renault Sport and Mégane Renault Sport). Offer available in conjunction with all current offers to both cash and finance customers and is limited to one per person per car. Available to Retail customers only. At participating dealers only.

2Excludes Twingo, ZOE and Trafic Passenger

Finance provided by Renault Finance, PO Box 495, Watford, WD17 1BR. Subject to status. Guarantees and indemnities may be required. You must be a UK resident (excluding the Channel Islands) and over 18. Offer based on 6000 miles pa, excess mileage 8p per mile inc VAT. Terms and conditions apply. Offers cannot be used with other schemes or finance offers. Prices and offers shown are available on specified new vehicles when ordered by 1st October 2018 and registered by 31stDecember 2018. All offers are subject to change and are available on vehicles ordered by September the 30th and delivered before the 30th December 2018.

