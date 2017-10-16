Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi discuss the future of manufacturing in India at the World Economic Forum

The summit aimed to help improving the state of the world by engaging leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi is a strategic partner of the World Economic Forum, an independent international organization committed to improving the state of the world by engaging business, political, academic and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. Incorporated as a not-for-profit foundation in 1971 and headquartered in Geneva, the Forum is widely seen as the most important business summit worldwide.

The India Economic Summit 2017, held by the World Economic Forum in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), took place recently in New Delhi. Around 600 global leaders from business, government, civil society, arts and culture, science and academia attended the summit, the theme of which was “Creating Indian Narratives on Global Challenges.” The delegates shared strategic insights and led several discussions on infrastructure, jobs and skills, entrepreneurship, manufacturing and sustainable development in India.

Sumit Sawhney, Groupe Renault’s country chief executive officer and managing director, participated in a discussion on the future of manufacturing in India with Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu, minister of commerce and industry of India; Amitabh Kant, CEO of the National Institution for Transforming India Aayog; and Sanjeev Sharma, ABB India Ltd’s managing director. The debate was focused on “How can India’s production and industrial development drive inclusive growth and create 100 million new jobs by 2022?”

Watch the video of the discussion below.

