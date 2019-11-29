Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi accelerate operational efficiency of the Alliance and will appoint Alliance General Secretary

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi, the world’s leading automotive alliance, held its monthly Alliance Operating Board Meeting in Boulogne-Billancourt, France, attended by Jean-Dominique Senard, Chairman of the Alliance Operating Board and Renault, Makoto Uchida, nominated CEO Nissan Motor Co, Osamu Masuko, Chairman Mitsubishi Motors, Clotilde Delbos, acting CEO Renault, Takao Kato CEO Mitsubishi Motors, Ashwani Gupta, nominated COO Nissan Motor Co, Jose-Vicente de Los Mozos, acting Deputy CEO Renault and Olivier Murguet, acting Deputy CEO Renault.

The meeting concentrated on improving the efficiency of the Alliance with a deep, common understanding of the work to be achieved by the Alliance in the future.

The Board members all agreed on programs to significantly enhance and accelerate the operational efficiency of the Alliance for the benefit of the three companies, including action plans to maximize the contribution of the Alliance to support each company’s strategic plan and operating profit.

As a first step, the Alliance Operating Board has decided to appoint a General Secretary to be named in the coming days.

This Alliance executive will be key for coordinating and facilitating several major Alliance projects that are to be launched to accelerate business efficiencies for the respective companies. The General Secretary will report to the Alliance Operating Board and CEOs.

The Alliance will communicate details on the next steps of these programs in the coming weeks.

SOURCE: Nissan and Mitsubishi