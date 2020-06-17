Renault: New Talisman and Talisman Estate: prices and range, France

New Talisman, Business Class travel

Saloon and Estate versions of the New Talisman are now on sale at approved Renault dealers in France. These new models capitalise on the strong points of the versions released in 2016 – design, driving pleasure and in-car experience. With its modernised exterior style and updated passenger compartment, a higher level of perceptible quality and latest-generation technologies in its many accessories, Renault’s New Talisman can now offer Business Class travel.

Among the new features that the New TALISMAN Saloon and Estate boast, you will find the new EASY-DRIVE, a driving aids system that guarantees safety and comfort at all times. Thanks to its new Matrix Vision LED adaptive headlights, the beam adapts automatically to the road conditions, allowing you to drive with the lights at full intensity without ever dazzling other road users, including pedestrians.

And the Motorway and Traffic Assistant adapts the behaviour of the vehicle to the traffic conditions: it governs your speed and maintains a safe distance from the vehicle in front, while keeping your vehicle in the centre of the lane between 0 and 160 km/h. When the traffic slows down or comes to a halt, the vehicle will stop, then restart automatically after 3 seconds, without any action on the driver’s part.

New features of the New Talisman Saloon and Estate:

Matrix Vision LED adaptive headlights

Dynamic indicators

Motorway and Traffic Assistant

Adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go function

Active emergency braking with pedestrian detection

Active rear collision detection

10.2’’ digital instrument panel

Autohold function

9.3’’ EASY LINK

Advanced navigation with automatic update

Induction telephone charger

Fleet Services

Four engines options for the New Talisman Saloon and Estate

Blue dCi 150 coupled with a 6-speed manual gearbox: flexibility and pleasure (consumption in WLTP mixed cycle: Saloon/Estate 5 l / 5.5 l per 100 km, 131 / 144 grams of CO2 / km). No Malus for this engine on the Saloon version, which makes it an exception in its category.

Blue dCi 160 coupled with the automatic 6-speed EDC dual-clutch gearbox: driving pleasure and managed consumption (consumption in WLTP mixed cycle: Saloon/Estate 5.6 l / 6 l per 100 km, 146 / 158 grams of CO2 / km).

Blue dCi 200 coupled with the automatic 6-speed EDC dual-clutch gearbox: driving pleasure and managed consumption (consumption in WLTP mixed cycle: Saloon/Estate 5.6 l / 6 l per 100 km, 146 / 157 grams of CO2 / km).

TCe 160 coupled with the automatic 7-speed EDC dual-clutch gearbox: performance and responsiveness (consumption in WLTP mixed cycle: Saloon/Estate 6.2 l / 7.1 l per 100 km, 140 / 160 grams of CO2 / km). This version requires a Malus of a mere 100 euros in the Saloon version, in other words one of the lowest in its category.

See a full introduction to the new features of the New Talisman Saloon and Estate here

Three finish levels for the Renault Talisman and Talisman Estate (+ 2 specific levels for fleets)

From Zen to Initiale Paris, the 3 equipment level options for the New Talisman are designed to meet our customers’ expectations, in particular as regards how the vehicle will be used, be it for private or business travel. At the top of the range is the Initiale Paris version, which has been winning over lots of customers ever since its launch. It was the favourite equipment level for Talisman range buyers in 2019, with 36% and 29% respectively for the Saloon and Estate versions.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Renault