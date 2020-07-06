Renault: Master Z.E. offers a new chassis-cabin version and an increased payload

With Master Z.E., Renault now offers the widest variety of versions of large electric vans. This new range offers the choice between 3 types of boxes (panel van, platform-cabin, chassis-cabin), 3 lengths (L1, L2, L3), 2 heights (H1, H2) and a Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) of 3.1 or 3.5 tons, allowing up to 1,700kg of payload (before conversion).

This new offer was notably made possible by an evolution of the electric motor reducer.

The complete Master Z.E. range offers a WLTP range of 130 km and full recharge in 6 hours with the WallBox 32A / 7.4 kW.

Chassis-cabin : A new chassis-cabin version is available in length L2 and L3, in height H1, with a payload of 1,620 kg maximum before conversion. This Master Z.E. chassis-cabin allows a very wide range of transformations, especially in large volume with tailgate but also in drop sides.

For example: Master Z.E. equipped with a 20 m 3 large volume box and a tail lift guarantees 1,000 kg of payload.

This increased payload allows larger conversions to a large volume box up to 20 m 3 , always with the advantage of a low loading sill.

This increased payload makes it possible to transport even heavier equipment and still offers the possibility of many variants of fully sheeted or glazed body.

SOURCE: Renault