Renault Master conversion scores points with Renault Sport Formula One™ team

The manoeuvrability and bespoke design of a Renault Master closed transporter conversion is proving to be a winning formula for the logistics division of Renault Sport Formula One™ Team.

Constructed to the team’s exact specification via the Renault Accredited Convertor programme, the Renault Master single-car transporter is used primarily by Renault Sport Formula One™ Team for the transportation of its show vehicles throughout Europe.

Its addition To Renault Sport Racing’s transportation fleet, which is supported through an official partnership with the specialised Renault Pro+ commercial vehicle division, enables the team to generate significant savings in terms of cost, efficiency and manpower in comparison to its previous methods of moving static display vehicles to circa 200 events a year.

Built by newly-accredited Renault converter, Advanced KFS (AKFS), the transporter is based on the FWD, 3.5-tonne Master Platform Cab (LL35) and is powered by the 170hp dCi 170 2.3-litre diesel engine, which utilises twin turbo technology to deliver strong performance while returning up to 37.7mpg (combined). Refinement and efficiency are heightened with the advanced engine being matched to a six-speed manual transmission.

The conversion has been engineered to allow a Renault Sport Formula One™ Team show car – essentially a previous season R.S.17 chassis that has had its R.E.17 engine replaced by a space frame, but is finished in the latest livery – to be loaded or unloaded by a single person in as little as 15 minutes.

Previously, the team would either use a tow vehicle and trailer, employ an external company or, on some occasions, one of its 40-tonne trucks to transport any of its 20-strong collection of display vehicles.

SOURCE: Renault