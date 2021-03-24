Renault LCV opens new doors: new line-up and zero emission solutions

Renault presents a strategic extension and renewal of its LCV line-up to answer to all professional needs with a complementary dual offer in the small van segment: The All-New Kangoo Van introduces a major exclusive innovation ‘Open Sesame by Renault’: the best side door opening width. The All-New Express Van offers the essentials.



In the medium van segment, the New Trafic Combi and the New SpaceClass are now available. The LCV will be launched by the end of 2021.

To answer the energy transition, Renault LCV opens new doors with a complete offer in electric and hydrogen, with products and services. The All-New Kangoo Van E-TECH Electric is the renewal of the leader of electric LCV in Europe. The Renault subsidiary Elexent offers charging solutions for fleets. This year the Master Hydrogen will be introduced as well as the new partnership with Plug Power which will provide recharging infrastructure and services.



An expert on LCV for more 120 years, Renault has always been a leader in innovation. We now offer an enlarged and renewed range with the All-New Kangoo Van, the All-New Express Van and the New Trafic. The innovation ‘Open Sesame by Renault’ on the All-New Kangoo Van is a world premiere in the LCV world. As the leader of electric LCV in Europe, we are also preparing the future with new electric and hydrogen products and solutions. Mark Sutcliffe, SVP, LCV Renault Business Unit

Renault is expanding and renewing its range of LCV to meet all the needs of professionals. After renewing Master in 2019, Renault presents the All-New Kangoo Van, the All-New Express Van, the New Trafic Combi and the New SpaceClass.

In the small van segment, Renault offers a complementary double offer with the All-New Kangoo Van and the All-New Express Van.

The All-New Kangoo Van is the innovative van with an athletic and dynamic style. It revolutionizes the segment by offering useful innovations like the ‘Sesame Open by Renault’ and more comfort and technologies on board.

The All-New Express Van is the practical and efficient van with a dynamic and robust design. It offers incomparable dimensions, such as the largest side access in its class as well as plenty of storage.

In the medium van segment, Renault reinforces the DNA of Trafic with an elegant design, more safety, starting with its versions for transporting people. The LCV version will be available at the end of 2021.

To complement this new range, Renault is expanding its tailor-made solutions and services with Renault Pro+ to meet the new usages of professionals. Renault Pro+ offers turnkey digital and connectivity solutions, with the support of a network of 626 Renault Pro+ businesses and through a network of 400 converters.

To support the transition to zero emissions, Renault offers a full range of products and services.

To succeed its best-selling Kangoo ZE, the All-New Kangoo Van E-TECH Electric is expected end of 2021, equipped with a new 44 kWh battery offering 265 km of range. Renault offers charging solutions for fleets with its subsidiary Elexent.

Renault has been a pioneer of the electric utility vehicle since 2011 and has also been a pioneer of hydrogen since 2014. Before the end of 2021, Renault will present the Master Hydrogen. With Plug Power, Renault aims for 30% of the European market for hydrogen light commercial vehicles by 2030, with charging solutions for electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle fleets.

SOURCE: Renault Group