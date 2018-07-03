Renault launches summer offers

Renault is pleased to announce its retail finance offers for the period running from 3rd July to 1st October. The highlight being that all the models in the range* are available with 0% finance available. Both the Clio and Captur new EasyLife variants also have and an additional £1,000 off when a car is part-exchanged.

The additional £1,000 requires a voucher, which is only available during July, to be downloaded and printed from the Renault.co.uk website. Whilst on the site, prospective customers can also access the used car-valuing tool, allowing all customers to have a good idea of their value of part exchange, depending on the condition of the vehicle, ahead of visiting the dealership.

Both the Clio and Captur have recently had new line-ups announced. With their ranges now simpler to understand, with more specification, enhanced visual appeal and in most cases a lower like-for-like price.

The Clio Play is available from £13,500 OTR or £179 a month with £179 deposit over 48 months on a 0% Renault Selections PCP. The range now starts with the Play, receiving 16-inch black alloy wheels, DAB radio with Bluetooth and Hands Free connectivity, USB and AUX ports, R&GO smartphone application allowing access to sat-nav, cruise control, air conditioning, electrically-adjustable and heated door mirrors, Hands Free keycard, front and rear fog lights front daytime running lights. Further specification includes Electronic Stability Control, Hill Start Assist, 60:40 split folding rear seats, front electric windows, height adjustable driver’s seat and height- and reach-adjustable steering wheel.

Clio Iconic is available from £14,700 OTR, a £254 saving when compared to the previous Dynamique Nav, despite the additional equipment of 17-inch black alloy wheels, rear parking sensors, extra tinted rear and tailgate windows and chrome window surrounds. MediaNav multimedia system with seven-inch touchscreen satellite navigation is also included. The Clio Iconic TCe 75 is available for £199 a month with £199 deposit with 0% APR over 48 months.

The top-of-the-range Clio GT Line receives a sportier look, including 17-inch GT alloy wheels, chrome rear diffuser and exhaust, dark metal door mirrors, side door inserts and front grille strip, body-coloured lower door protector and side skirts, over and above the previous Dynamique S as well as a price reduction of £525. There’s also full LED front and rear headlights with integrated daytime running lights, automatic headlights and wipers, automatic climate control with quick demist function, high-density foam front seats, leather steering wheel and rear electric windows. The Clio GT Line is available from £16,250 OTR. The Clio GT Line TCe 90 is £229 a month with £229 deposit with 0% APR over 48 months.

Renault’s best-selling car in the UK and the best-selling B-SUV in Europe, Captur, is now available with a choice of either the TCe 90 petrol engine with a five-speed manual transmission or the dCi 90 diesel engine with a five-speed manual or six-speed EDC automatic transmission. The Captur is now priced from £15,300 OTR, an entry price reduction of £315.

On Renault Selections PCP finance the Captur Play is £199 a month with £199 deposit with 0% APR over 48 months2 and provides a wealth of features, including the addition as standard of the popular two-tone exterior paintwork when compared to the previous Expression+ trim. Other specification includes 16-inch alloy wheels, DAB radio with Bluetooth and Hands Free calls, USB and AUX ports, R&GO smartphone application allowing access to satnav, cruise control, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Start Assist, air conditioning, electrically-adjustable and heated door mirrors, front and rear daytime running lights, 60:40 split folding rear seats, front and rear electric windows, height adjustable driver’s seat and height- and reach-adjustable steering wheel.

Captur Iconic, which is £405 less than the previous equivalent Dynamique Nav version, provides owners with automatic climate control with quick demist function, seven-inch touchscreen multimedia navigation system, Bluetooth with Hands Free calls, USB and AUX ports, automatic headlights, automatic wipers, 17-inch alloy wheels, leather steering wheel, chrome interior touches on gear lever, centre console, speakers, and air vents, reversible boot floor, ivory upholstery and storage nets. Extra-tinted rear and tailgate windows and rear parking sensors are new to the specification when compared with the Dynamique Nav. The Captur Iconic is available from £16,500 OTR or £229 a month with £229 deposit with 0% APR over 48 months.

The top-of-the-range Captur GT Line, £1,755 less than the previous Signature X Nav it replaces, has a more rugged look compared with the rest of the range and receives automatic folding mirrors, Hands-Free-Parking, blind spot warning, front and rear parking sensors, reverse parking camera, seven-inch touchscreen R-Link multimedia system, TomTom Live satnav with European mapping, Android Auto capability, cornering front fog lights, LED headlights, grey front and rear skid plates, central armrest, part-leather upholstery, heated front seats, aluminium pedals, electrochrome rearview mirror and sunglasses storage. The Captur GT Line is available from £18,300 OTR or £259 a month with £259 deposit with 0% APR over 48 months.

New Mégane and Mégane Sport Tourer line-up

The Mégane Play is £199/month with £3,150 deposit with 0% PCP finance3 and receives a seven-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability and USB and AUX ports, 16-inch ‘Dakota’ alloy wheels, automatic dual-zone climate control, Hands Free keycard, height and lumbar adjustable driver and passenger seats, Bluetooth audio streaming and Hands Free calls, Auto-adaptive airbags for driver and front passenger, cruise control, ESP, front fog lights, heated rear screen, Hill Start Assist, LED daytime running lights, central rear armrest with cupholder, front centre armrest with storage, 60:40 split folding rear seats, ABS with Electronic Brake Distribution and Emergency Brake Assist. The Mégane Play is available from £17,315 OTR, the Mégane Sport Tourer Play is available from £18,515 OTR, £475 and £335 less respectively than the Expression+ versions they replace. The Mégane Play is £219 a month for 36 months with £3,291 deposit on Renault Selections PCP3.

The Mégane Iconic versions provide the following on top of the Play trim level: 17-inch ‘Florida’ diamond-cut alloy wheels, Multi-Sense system providing driving mode selector and ambient lighting choices, R-LINK2 multimedia system with seven-inch touchscreen with TomTom LIVE sat-nav and Western European mapping, automatic headlights, automatic wipers, electronic parking brake, rear parking sensors, lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition, automatic high/low beam, electrically adjustable, heated and folding door mirrors, seven-inch TFT screen in place of traditional speedometer and Arkamys 3D sound with 4x35W speakers. The Mégane Iconic is available from £18,415 OTR, the Mégane Sport Tourer Iconic is available from £19,615 OTR, £875 and £735 less respectively than the Dynamique Nav versions that were the previous equivalent. The Mégane Iconic TCe 130 is £219 a month and £3,054 deposit with 0% APR over 36 months.

The Mégane GT Line versions provide an option for those looking for a sportier look. This trim receives, dark chrome door mirrors, more muscular front and rear bumpers with silver rear diffuser, sport seats, exclusive GT Line cloth upholstery, chrome door sills, sport seats with integrated head rest, extra tinted rear and tailgate windows and 8.7-inch portrait touchscreen with R-LINK2 Navigation. The Mégane GT Line is available from £20,215 OTR, the Mégane Sport Tourer GT Line is available from £21,415 OTR, £575 and £435 less respectively than the previous GT-Line Nav. The Mégane GT Line TCe 130 is £239 a month with £3,777 deposit with 0% APR over 36 months.

Kadjar Dynamique SE Nav is £209/month with £6,698 deposit with 0% PCP finance4. The Kadjar Dynamique SE Nav is available with either the 1.2-litre TCe 130 petrol or 1.5-litre dCi 110 diesel engines. Both of these are available with a six-speed manual or six-speed Efficient Dual Clutch (EDC) automatic transmission.

Positioned between the Dynamique S Nav and Signature Nav, the Kadjar Dynamique SE Nav offers customers a Kadjar with an enhanced exterior look thanks to its fixed panoramic sunroof, side steps and 19-inch Apollo diamond cut alloys. Complementing its exterior look, driving aids such as rear parking camera and auto-dimming rear-view mirror are fitted as standard. The Kadjar Dynamique SE Nav provides the customer with a saving of £475 compared with if the options were added to a Kadjar Dynamique S Nav.

On top of these additional items, the Kadjar Dynamique SE Nav also receives the following:

Front and rear parking sensors

Visio system (Lane Departure Warning, Traffic Sign Recognition and automatic headlight beam adjustment)

Part-leather upholstery

R-Link 2 multimedia system with navigation and European mapping & TomTom® LIVE traffic and data services and 4 x 35W Arkamys 3D digital audio system

Dual-zone climate control

Hands-Free keycard

Automatic headlights and wipers

One-Touch easy-folding rear seats

Driver’s seat height and lumbar adjustment

Cornering lights

Leather-trimmed steering wheel

Driver’s seat lumbar adjustment

Body side moulding with chrome insert

Extra-tinted rear and tailgate windows

Multi-position load floor

All offers are subject to change and are available on vehicles ordered by September the 30th and delivered before the 30thDecember 2018.

*Excluding Mégane R.S.

1Clio Play TCe 75

Monthly payments over terms of agreement £179 Customer deposit £179 Cash price £13,500 Renault deposit contribution £449 Total amount of credit £12,872.00 Optional final payment £4,280 Total amount payable £13,500 Duration 49 months Fixed interest rate p.a. 0% APR Cost of credit £0

2Captur Play TCe 90

Monthly payments over terms of agreement £199 Customer deposit £199 Cash price £15,300 Renault deposit contribution £133 Total amount of credit £14,968 Optional final payment £5,416 Total amount payable £15,300 Duration 49 months Fixed interest rate p.a. 0% APR Cost of credit £0

3Megane Play TCe 130

Monthly payments over terms of agreement £199 Customer deposit £3,291 Cash price £17,315 Renault deposit contribution £0 Total amount of credit £14,165 Optional final payment £7,001 Total amount payable £17,135 Duration 37 months Fixed interest rate p.a. 0% APR Cost of credit £0

4Kadjar Dynamique SE Nav TCe 130

Monthly payments over terms of agreement £209 Customer deposit £6,698 Cash price £23,620 Renault deposit contribution £0 Total amount of credit £16,922 Optional final payment £9,938 Total amount payable £23,620 Duration 37 months Fixed interest rate p.a. 0% APR Cost of credit £0

