Renault Kangoo Z.E. enables Sky to tune into the benefits of 100 percent electric commercial vehicles

The Renault Kangoo Z.E. is helping Sky drive forward its ambition to be net zero carbon by 2030 as the first 100 per cent electric commercial vehicles implemented into its fleet.

Europe’s leading direct to consumer media and entertainment company has introduced 11 Renault Kangoo Z.E. vans to its operations, the new vans being Sky’s very first all-electric commercial vehicles. Around 34 per cent of the company’s carbon emissions originate in its supply chain, the new Renault Kangoo Z.E.s will provide invaluable insight on how pure-electric commercials can be rolled out to areas of its fleet to significantly lower this and make a sizeable contribution to achieving its Sky Zero ambition to have net zero emissions by the end of the decade.

The new Kangoo Z.E. vans will be primarily West London-based, working out of Sky’s Isleworth UK headquarters to support its local sites, with additional journeys further afield to the company’s Chilworth technology centre within the University of Southampton Science Park. Several will also be deployed at Sky’s Scotland sites in Livingston, Dunfermline and Uddingston. All of them will be used by Sky’s facilities teams for an array of duties spanning cleaning to decorating and catering to mail distribution.

Sky chose the award-winning Kangoo Z.E based on its range of up to 143 miles (WLTP), size and positive driver feedback from earlier trials. They replace diesel vans and will help Sky understand the impact and possibilities of making the transition to all-electric power for its UK fleet of over 4,000 diesel vans.

In line with its goal of switching to electric vehicles, Sky is progressing the installation of increased charging points throughout its locations, with its Osterley facility now boasting 95 chargers. Its pure-electric Kangoo Z.E.s will all be charged using renewable energy sources at on-site charging points.

The vans’ zero tailpipe emissions, automatic transmission and instant torque ensure that they are perfectly suited to London’s low emissions zones and heavy congestion. A special livery highlights the vans’ all-electric powertrain and Sky’s commitment to the environment.

The introduction of the Renault vans is the latest development in Sky’s ongoing strategy to be at the forefront of large companies who are proactively lowering their impact on the environment. They were recently announced as a Principal Partner & Media Partner for the COP26 climate change summit set to take place in Glasgow this November and this week have signed up to the EV100 initiative, a commitment to switch its over 5,000 vehicles to a zero emissions fleet by 2030.

On choosing the Renault Kangoo Z.E., Oliver Wanklyn, Senior Fleet Operations Manager, Supply Chain Operations at Sky, said: “These Renault Kangoo Z.E. vans take us another step closer towards our commitment to be net zero carbon by 2030. We’re very excited to introduce them and see them out on the road. With the unique livery that details their 100 per cent electric power they’ll be highly visible to the public, helping us to drive awareness of Sky Zero and importantly, inspiring others to #GoZero with Sky.”

Vincent Tourette, Managing Director, Groupe Renault UK, added: “Renault has over a decade’s experience of 100 per cent electric commercial vehicles and we are delighted that our pioneering approach has influenced a company as forward-thinking as Sky to not only choose our vehicles, but utilise them for such an important role in determining the future direction of its fleet.”

The Renault Kangoo Z.E. can be specified in three body styles (Panel Van, Maxi Panel Van, and Crew Van) and two trim lines – Business and Business+. Standard features include electrically-operated door mirrors and front windows, ABS with EBD (Electronic Brake Force Distribution), ESC (Electronic Stability Control) with Hill Start Assist, and DAB radio with Bluetooth and USB connectivity. The Business+ specification adds extra equipment, such as electrically-operated and folding door mirrors, one-touch driver’s electric window, metallic paint, and rear parking sensors. Depending on the model, it offers a load area of up to 4.6 cubic metres.

The Renault Kangoo Z.E. has a potential range of up to 143 miles (WLTP) and can be charged to 100 per cent in six hours when using a 7kW wallbox. The Renault Kangoo Z.E. costs from £19,380, excluding VAT, after the Plug-in Van Grant.

Renault PRO+ now offers the widest range of all-electric commercial vehicles of any manufacturer. In addition to the Renault Master Z.E. and Renault Kangoo Z.E, it also encompasses the newly launched All-New ZOE Van, which combines the equipment and 245-mile range of the passenger car version with a versatile payload of 457kg (Business trim). The All-New ZOE Van comes with a five-year/100,000-mile warranty and an eight-year/100,000-mile battery guarantee, while the other vans in the range come with the reassurance of a standard three-year/100,000-mile warranty, with a battery guarantee of five years/60,000 miles.

SOURCE: Renault