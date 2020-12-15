Renault introduces Venture Edition to award-winning new ZOE line-up

The Renault ZOE – Europe’s best-selling electric car – is now even more appealing with the introduction of a new specification combining desirable equipment, advanced safety technologies and with the vehicle’s longest possible range of 245 miles (WLTP). It’s available to order from mid-January 2021 from £28,495 OTR after the Plug-in Car Grant (PiCG).

The new Venture Edition trim joins the line-up sitting between Play and Iconic models. Powered by the R110 motor and available with the option of 50kW DC charging, the New ZOE’s 52kWh battery can be charged to 80 per cent in just one hour and ten minutes.

This latest addition to the line-up means the award-winning New ZOE is now available with a choice of four highly appealing specification combinations, with the new Venture Edition providing an even more generous equipment list, including the most popular features as standard, while offering the all-electric city car’s full 245-mile range capability.

As standard, all New ZOE models come with a 10-inch TFT Driver Information Display complemented by seven-inch EASY LINK infotainment display with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, USB connectivity, air conditioning, handsfree keycard, full LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights, automatic lights and wipers and a three-year subscription to Renault Z.E. Connected Services.

The new Venture Edition builds on this with a selection of key elements delivering greater functionality for New ZOE customers. Fitted with the innovative 15-inch Flex wheels shared with Play models, the Venture Edition is the most comprehensively equipped New ZOE capable of driving for up to 245 miles (WLTP) on a single charge.

On top of Play specification, the New ZOE Venture Edition adds climate control, front and rear electric windows, plus seven-inch EASY LINK infotainment system with satellite navigation. The Venture Edition also comes equipped with a comprehensive list of safety and driver assistance features including lane-keep assist, lane-departure warning, high-beam assist and Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEBS).

The New ZOE Venture Edition’s generous specification can be expanded further with options including the Winter Pack, including heated seats and steering wheel, plus 50kW DC charging technology for faster charging times – capable of adding 90 miles of range in as little as 30 minutes.

Venture Edition models also bring added elements to the exterior design with door mirrors finished in matching body colour – of which there are eight to choose from, while rear parking sensors provide peace of mind with difficult manoeuvres.

New ZOE customers also have more options than ever when it comes to the way in which they purchase their award-winning

all-electric vehicle – including the new Venture Edition.

SOURCE: Renault