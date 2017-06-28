Renault hands over the keys to the 2,500,000th LCV to roll out of its Batilly plant

The 2,500,000th LCV to be manufactured by Renault’s Batilly plant was handed over to representatives of the Polish company TP Teltech at a special ceremony organised at the factory on Tuesday, June 27, 2017.

TP Teltech SARL, a subsidiary of Groupe Orange Pologne S.A., specialises in the delivery of telecommunication and IT solutions and more than half of its fleet of 850 vehicles is made up of Renault models.

Renault Master

Renault has been Europe’s number one LCV brand since 1998* and is the sector’s second-best seller in Poland. As of end-May 2017, Renault Master was the local market’s second most popular van with sales totalling 2,672 units.

The Master range features a catalogue of ‘tailor-engineered’ vehicles, and more than 150 variants of the model are available in Poland thanks to a choice of four different overall lengths, three heights, four GVWs (Gross Vehicle Weight) and a comprehensive selection of types, extending from vans and crew cab vans, to chassis cabs, platform cabs, tippers and high-volume vans, plus front- or rear-wheel drive and carrying capacities ranging from to eight to 22 cubic metres. Rear-wheel drive L4H2 and L4H3 versions with single rear wheels targeting delivery companies and high-mileage users are now also available.

Special conversions

Renault Master has topped the Polish chassis cab market since 2009 with a score of one-third of total sales in the segment. This version serves as a first-class base for conversions and a choice of more than one million configurations is available thanks to a network of approved conversion specialists across the country.

Renault Pro+: a network of specialists

Renault Pro+ addresses the needs of Renault’s business customers thanks to a broad variety of ‘tailor engineered’ solutions that cover the requirements of all types of businesses, tradespeople and traders.

The Renault Pro+ network in Poland features 21 sales and services outlets.

Reliability

In 2017, for the second year running, Renault Master came out on top in DEKRA’s annual used vehicle report, emerging as the most reliable LCV in the ‘0km to 50,000km’ and ‘50,000km to 100,000km’ categories.

Batilly

Renault Master is made in Renault’s Batilly plant, the world’s biggest manufacturing facility for this type of van. The French site specialises in the production of big vans for Renault, Renault Trucks, Nissan and General Motors. It is one of Renault’s three LCV factories in France and today makes Renault Masters for Renault and Renault Trucks (64% of production), NV400s for Nissan, and Movanos for Opel/Vauxhall.

Approximately 73 percent of its output is exported to other European countries and, in addition to France, Master’s biggest markets are Germany, the United Kingdom and Poland.

Production has increased by 43 percent over the past 36 months thanks to three record-breaking years, the last of which being 2016 when 132,825 vehicles were made.

In total, 350 versions of Renault Master are available, with a choice between front- and rear-wheel drive and GVWs up to 4.5 tonnes. At the end of 2017, Groupe Renault plans to launch the all-electric Master Z.E.

