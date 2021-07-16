Renault Group: Worldwide sales results 1st half 2021

Renault Group's worldwide sales are up 18.7% in the first half of 2021 compared with 2020

In an environment still disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Renault Group sold 1,422,600 vehicles in the first half of 2021, up 18.7% on 2020, but down 24.2% on the first half of 2019.

Throughout the first half, the Group continued to pursue a selective sales policy favouring profitable volume growth in its various markets.

Renault brand

The Renault brand sold 901,500 vehicles worldwide, up 18.5% on the first half of 2020. Growth resumed in all key countries. The share of European sales was 59%. In the five main European countries (France, Germany, Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom), the share of sales to retail customers now represents 40%, up nearly 2 points compared to 2019, the pre-crisis situation.

In Europe, the Renault brand sold 532,161 vehicles (+13.2%), representing a market share of 7%. This performance was driven by strong growth in sales of E-TECH electric and electrified passenger cars (91,869 vehicles, up 149%). In addition, with nearly 20,000 orders in three months of sales, Arkana has enabled a successful return to the C segment. In a light commercial vehicle market that grew by 42.3%, Renault increased its market share by 0.4 points to 14.4%.

In key countries outside Europe, the Renault brand returned to growth thanks to successful launches: Kiger in India (up 86.6%), Duster in Russia (up 36%) and in Latin America, including Brazil, which grew by 15.9%.

Dacia and LADA brands

The Dacia brand sold 262,814 vehicles (+24.5%), boosted by the success of New Sandero, the best-selling vehicle for retail customers in Europe. Dacia Spring, the affordable electric car, is off to a strong start, with more than 15,000 orders already placed for deliveries scheduled for this fall. Dacia is continuing to renew its entire range: after New Sandero and Logan at the end of 2020, New Duster has been revealed in June 2021, and the brand will be presenting its all-new 7-seater family and multi-purpose model at the Munich Motor Show in September.

In Russia, the LADA brand sold 200,219 vehicles (+51%) in Russia and strengthened its number one position with a 23% market share, the best result in the last ten years. Four LADA models are in the top 10 of sales in Russia: Granta is in first place (72,787 vehicles), Vesta in second place (57,031 vehicles), NIVA including the new Travel model and the new Largus launched in March.

