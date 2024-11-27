Renault Group, We Drive Solar and MyWheels join forces with the city of Utrecht to launch Europe’s first V2G enabled car-sharing service

In response to the massive growth of renewable energy in the Netherlands, Renault Group, We Drive Solar, MyWheels and the City of Utrecht have joined forces to launch Europe's first large-scale car-sharing service utilizing Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technology

Utrecht is taking a bold step towards more sustainable mobility with this groundbreaking collaboration. This initiative aims to facilitate the large-scale availability of electric shared mobility while offering an innovative way to balance the city’s electric grid through bi-directional charging technology. The Netherlands has become a world leader in the roll-out of solar and wind energy, causing challenges on the electricity grid. Utrecht is one of the most advanced European cities in using renewable energy, with already 35% of all rooftops covered with solar panels.

As part of the agreement signed yesterday at the Dutch embassy in Paris, the partners would deploy a fleet of 500 Renault electric vehicles in Utrecht, initially consisting of the iconic Renault 5. These vehicles, available through a car-sharing service operated by MyWheels, would utilize V2G bi-directional charging technology developed by Mobilize, Renault Group’s brand dedicated to new mobilities. This would mark the first time this technology is used to benefit public infrastructure. 500 bidirectional cars could provide 10% of the needed flexibility in Utrecht Region to balance solar- and wind energy for usage during peak-hours.

The fleet could eventually feature the Renault 4 E-Tech electric, Megane E-Tech electric and Scenic E-Tech electric further demonstrating Renault Group’s commitment to sustainable mobility and innovation. Their compact design and advanced technology make them ideal for urban car-sharing programs in cities transitioning to more sustainable mobility solutions. The use of Mobilize’s V2G technology would represent a significant step forward, allowing We Drive Solar’s public infrastructure and services to contribute to a more resilient and sustainable energy system on a large scale.

Renault’s vehicles equipped with Mobilize’s V2G technology would enable users to charge their vehicles with clean energy and feed power back into the grid during high demand. This not only reduces overall electricity costs but also helps stabilize the grid and further integrate renewable energy sources. We Drive Solar, an international leader in smart charging, would provide its advanced bidirectional charging solutions. Starting in Utrecht, all new bidirectional public AC chargers would be rolled-out to support the V2G access toolkit provided by Mobilize. Renault’s vehicles would be operated by MyWheels, the largest car-sharing company in the Netherlands. With this initiative, MyWheels would set a new standard for car-sharing services by integrating mobility and energy solutions to address modern urban challenges.

This collaboration is a testament to the power of public-private partnerships in driving the transition to more sustainable and efficient urban mobility solutions.

SOURCE: Renault Group