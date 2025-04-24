Renault Group takes up the challenge of low-carbon and sustainable European automotive mobility

Electrification remains the key to achieving the automotive industry's decarbonisation objectives: in Europe, transitioning from a combustion model to a 100% electric model is equivalent to reducing its CO2e emissions by around 50%

At the ChangeNow Summit held from April 24 to 26, 2025, at the Grand Palais (Paris), Josep-Maria Recasens, Renault Group’s strategy director and CEO of Ampere, and Cléa Martinet, Renault Group’s sustainability director and CSO of Ampere, delivered a Keynote to present the challenges faced by the company and the automotive industry in terms of sustainability in an increasingly competitive context. Four years after the launch of Renaulution plan in 2021, Renault Group already has 12 electric vehicles in its current range and has established an electric ecosystem in Europe, thus contributing to the democratization of electric vehicles.

“Renault Group’s commitment to sustainability has enabled us to meet the challenges facing the industry in recent years. We have embraced the electrical and software transition in an inclusive way, upgrading and reskilling our employees through ReKnow University. To counter the volatility of raw materials and China’s dominance in the refining of ores for batteries, we have invested in closed loops in Europe, with The Future Is NEUTRAL and the Refactory. And finally, we offer a range of affordable electric vehicles produced in France “. Josep-Maria Recasens, Chief Strategy Officer of Renault Group and CEO of Ampere.

In its strategic plan Renaulution, Renault Group has positioned decarbonization at the same level as competitiveness and performance indicators. The objective was to bring a transversal approach to sustainability all levels of the business, in all departments of the company. Four years later, this translates into a 40% reduction in the Group’s in-use CO2e emissions, and a 50% reduction in its industry’s emissions, between 2019 and 2024.

Through Emblème, Renault Group is going even further in the realm of possibilities: creating a family demo-car that is habitable, comfortable and high-tech, while achieving an unprecedented level of decarbonisation. It emits 90% less greenhouse gases (CO2e) over its entire life cycle compared to the 2019 baseline. It embodies an innovative laboratory for the future generations of Renault brand’s vehicles.

[1] The Refactory in Flins (France), historic Renault Group plant, is the first European industrial site dedicated to the circular economy of mobility, with activities such as repair, reuse and remanufacturing.

[2] The Future Is NEUTRAL, First company in 360° circular economy solutions serving the entire automotive sector.

[3] Compared to a fossil fuel model (50 tonnes of CO2e for 2019 petrol Captur vs 5 tonnes of CO2e for Renault Emblème).

SOURCE: Renault Group