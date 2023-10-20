Renault Group reaffirms its commitment to international motor shows

Following the success of the Munich Motor Show, Renault Group is renewing its commitment to international motor shows, where automotive passion is exchanged, and innovation shared

The automotive environment is undergoing radical changes, with major innovations designed to meet social and ecological challenges, as well as evolving customer expectations. In this context, motor shows are becoming showcases for major advances responding to the transformation of mobility, while remaining a place for manufacturers and visitors to share their passion for cars.

Renault Group is proud to announce its participation in the Geneva International Motor Show 2024 next February.

In addition, for the next edition of the Paris Motor Show, the Group will be present with its Renault, Dacia, Alpine and Mobilize brands.

To keep the passion alive, Renault Group is eager to ensure that these shows are a real celebration and contribute to the reputation of the European automotive industry.

SOURCE: Renault Group