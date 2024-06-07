Renault Group positions itself at the forefront of innovation in automotive logistics with Exotec

Renault Group chooses Exotec to automate the site of the Villeroy Parts and Accessories Logistics Department. The integration of this next-generation solution is a world first for a car manufacturer and is a further step in Renault Group's technological transformation

Renault Group is today presenting its new-generation logistics facility in Villeroy, which is 100% automated and equipped with the system from Exotec, a French industrial robotics company. This collaboration is a world first for a car manufacturer. Skypod® robots facilitate the work of operators by picking items at height, thereby eliminating the risk of falling. The time it takes to prepare parts orders is thus divided by 6 and the surface of the storage area on the site is reduced.

“We are proud to collaborate with Exotec to equip our supply chain with Skypod® robots, positioning our Villeroy site at the forefront of innovation. Thanks to this solution and the teams in place, we will be able to increase by 25% the number of orders served and strengthen our commitment to customer satisfaction, which remains a priority for us.” Xavier Lhors, Director of After-Sales Logistics at Renault Group

“The collaboration between Renault Group and Exotec combines a flagship of the national automotive industry with an emerging leader in French robotics logistics. Together, we have gathered French industrial know-how and the desire to bring it into a new era. We are proud to work with Renault Group, a major player in its sector, whose trust demonstrates Exotec’s ability to meet the complex and specific needs of its customers. The flexibility and agility of our Skypod® system, which allows us to adapt to changing production, is an asset for those in the automotive sector who want better operational comfort and greater efficiency.” Thomas Genestar, Managing Director Western Europe at Exotec

A more flexible logistics solution

Exotec’s innovative next-generation logistics solution is distinguished by its flexibility and adaptability to changing production needs. Able to adjust in real time with the addition of storage modules, robots or the modification of conveyors, the Exotec solution perfectly meets the dynamic requirements of the daily operations carried out at the Villeroy site.

Exotec’s robots are autonomous and equipped with advanced navigation and handling capabilities. Their compact design and their agility allow them to move quickly and efficiently in complex logistics environments, especially in the presence of other equipments and workers.

Currently, 191 robots are deployed at the Villeroy site according to specific requirements, whether for picking, inventory, put-away or compaction. Exotec thus offers a flexible and scalable solution for managing product flows in logistics centers.

An automated three-steps solution

Robots now play a central role, from managing the storage of trays to making them available to operators for order preparation:

Injection: Pallets for storage in the facility are automatically injected into 60-litre trays. These are then transported by a robot that places them in the storage racks.

Pallets for storage in the facility are automatically injected into 60-litre trays. These are then transported by a robot that places them in the storage racks. Picking: When customer orders are received, picking tasks are assigned to picking stations. A robot then collects the reference of the items ordered to bring them to the picking stations. This operation is repeated for each item ordered.

When customer orders are received, picking tasks are assigned to picking stations. A robot then collects the reference of the items ordered to bring them to the picking stations. This operation is repeated for each item ordered. Shipping: Once the items are prepared, the packages are transported to the shipping area where they are sealed and routed to the shipping docks to be loaded onto the trucks.

This new facility, while contributing to the improvement of working conditions and the safety of operators at the Villeroy site, is a tailor-made response to the needs and requirements of Renault Group’s customers: reduced delivery times for an ever more efficient after-sales offer.

SOURCE: Renault Group