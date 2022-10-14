Renault Group: Paris Motor Show 2022: “Hydrogen revolution is on”, HYVIA is on the road, made in France

HYVIA is a human, technological and industrial adventure, moving fast since its creation a little over a year ago, facing big challenges. And here we are at Mondial de l’Auto, a major and emblematic international motor show, proud to present the production version of our hydrogen-powered Renault Master Van H2-TECH. Our H2 van is produced in France and HYVIA is based in France. And the vehicle is going on the road in Europe. Two weeks ago, HYVIA has been recognized as one of the 10 confirmed projects in France, part of the Important Project of Common European Interest. Hydrogen revolution is on.

In a context of urgent energy transition, more and more strategic partners are starting test phases with our H2 vehicle. We are also continuing to deploy our H2 ecosystem in our HYVIA plant in Flins, with the ramp-up of our fuel cell assembly and testing line and the ongoing installations of our line for charging stations. Our first electrolyzer is being installed. Congratulations HYVIA team!”

David Holderbach, CEO HYVIA