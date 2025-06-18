Renault Group launches a large-scale health program for all employees

In this week of “Quality of Life at Work”, Renault Group is affirming its commitment to its employees around the world by launching “OneHealth”, a universal healthcare program designed to guarantee its employees equitable access to quality care

Renault Group has designed OneHealth, its global physical and mental health program, with the ambition of offering all its employees, everywhere in the world, equitable access to healthcare.

“OneHealth testifies to the importance Renault Group places on people, and I’m delighted that it’s now open to everyone, worldwide. This program is a strategic investment that goes beyond the simple social aspect and is part of a long-term vision. It fits in with our ESG approach, which aims to balance economic performance, respect for the environment and social commitment. As a responsible company, we are aware that the health and well-being of our employees are key success factors. This program also contributes to strengthening diversity and inclusion within the Renault Group, by offering support tailored to the needs of everyone.” said Bruno Laforge, Chief People & Organisation Officer, Renault Group.

Three concrete solutions for employees on a day-to-day basis

OneHealth is a global health program dedicated to health and well-being, guaranteeing equitable access to high-quality care. It offers a complete package, including free check-ups organized and financed by the company, a digital platform, a network of workplace health professionals located close to the business locations, as well as teleconsultations, personalized advice and psychological assistance available 24/7. These services, which are free for employees, are also partially open to members of their household.

The program is built around three concrete solutions focusing on the benefits for employees:

Acting for a healthy life to encourage employees to adopt good habits and take charge of their physical and mental health, OneHealth provides the Personify Health wellbeing application . Already used by more than 4,000 employees, it offers personalized advice, good health practices and individual and group challenges to boost motivation on a daily basis.

. Already used by more than 4,000 employees, it offers personalized advice, good health practices and individual and group challenges to boost motivation on a daily basis. Regular check-ups: to identify any health problems: Renault Group offers free health check-ups to all its employees . From the age of 45, a physical check-up complements the digital check-up; before that age, personalized monitoring is offered in the event of risk factors. This approach makes it possible to detect potential problems at an early stage, map the risks and provide targeted advice, both physical and psychological.

. From the age of 45, a physical check-up complements the digital check-up; before that age, personalized monitoring is offered in the event of risk factors. This approach makes it possible to detect potential problems at an early stage, map the risks and provide targeted advice, both physical and psychological. Support employees benefit from comprehensive support provided by the workplace health and safety teams, covering all issues relating to health and working conditions. This system is currently supported by a network of 148 health centers in 12 countries, offering local access to healthcare professionals. OneHealth also offers a 24/7 hotline for psychological support tailored to the personal, family or professional concerns of employees and their household members. The program also aims to provide all employees with health cover that is at least equal to or better than the standards in force in each country: a package of services that enables every employee to feel fully supported, both professionally and personally.

Rapid and ambitious international deployment

Launched in 2024, OneHealth is being rolled out progressively on an international scale, considering the social calendars of each country. To date, the program already covers 95% of Renault Group employees. By September 2025, it will cover 100% of the Group’s employees.

A focus on local realities: the example of India

In April 2025, a health centre was inaugurated in India. This launch demonstrates the program’s ability to adapt to the health challenges specific to each region. It also illustrates the Group’s commitment to offering a system that goes beyond simple standardised deployment, to provide a concrete response to local needs.

