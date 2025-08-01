Renault Group: Florent Chaix appointed Head of Investor Relations

Renault Group announces the appointment of Florent Chaix, currently Investor relations manager, to the position of Head of Investor relations, effective immediately

Renault Group announces the appointment of Florent Chaix, currently Investor relations manager, to the position of Head of Investor relations, effective immediately. He succeeds Philippine de Schonen, who will oversee a transition period and retain her role as Director of Mergers and Acquisitions before leaving the company on September 12, 2025, to pursue a new professional challenge. Florent Chaix reports to Duncan Minto, Chief Financial Officer of Renault Group.

“The relationship of trust that Florent has built and continues to maintain with the financial community will help strengthen the commitment of our investors. He is well equipped to continue – and even accelerate – the initiatives already underway. Philippine has played a key role in improving the Group’s perception among financial markets. On behalf of all the teams, I would like to warmly thank her for her commitment and wish her every success in her future endeavours” said Duncan Minto, Chief Financial Officer, Renault Group.

Florent Chaix has over 15 years of experience in finance. He began his career in 2009 at KPMG as a consultant in audit and advisory. From 2013, he held various positions in financial communications and investor relations at Bureau Veritas, SCOR, and Vallourec. He joined Renault Group in 2022 as Investor Relations Manager.

Florent is a graduate of ESCE International Business School.

SOURCE: Renault Group