Renault Group dissects its decarbonization strategy at ChangeNOW

Zero tailpipe CO₂ emissions: that's the first benefit of the electric vehicle. An energy transition that is necessary, but far from sufficient to decarbonize mobility and combat global warming

The first international forum dedicated to sustainable innovations, ChangeNOW highlights the players who are providing a concrete response to the social and environmental challenges facing our societies. Present for the second year running, Renault Group seized the opportunity to explain its decarbonization strategy at every stage of the vehicle life cycle, and to reaffirm its ambition to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040 and worldwide by 2050.

For three days, Group experts – including Virginie Sauvet-Goichon, Climate Project Leader, Jean-Denis Curt, Head of the Circular Economy Center, Alain Gentilini, Circular Economy Business Developer, Cécile Fournier, Battery Life Cycle Expert, and Fabrice Abraham, Recycling Expert – discussed and answered questions from a wide range of the company’s stakeholders (employees, the general public, partners, NGOs, investors, etc.).

An eco-designed stand

Eco-designed and recyclable, the stand was designed to showcase the concrete solutions implemented by the Group in terms of decarbonization and Circular Economy.

This was demonstrated by the Mégane E-TECH Electric display in the form of a mural offering an exploded view of parts and materials derived from recycling. Dissected in this way, the vehicle reveals a bonnet made of up to 80% aluminium from production offcuts recycled in a closed loop (i.e. -95% CO₂ emissions compared with virgin aluminium). Or a dashboard incorporating 100% recycled polypropylene from reground defective parts.

This approach was also illustrated by a bar featuring recycled materials used in the vehicles: 60% bio-sourced beech pulp fabric for Clio’s seat, recycled copper from end-of-life vehicles, and polypropylene (plastic) granules from recycled bumpers, etc..

Three totems were set up to explain the life cycle of the battery and our actions at each stage: from the first life on board a vehicle and the solutions proposed to extend its life – in particular at the Refactory – through renewable energy storage services developed by Mobilize during a second life outside the vehicle, to recycling and reintegrating materials from end-of-life batteries back into new modules.

Liaising with future generations

These concrete actions also fed into the company’s arguments at the “Tribunal for Future Generations“, organized on 25 May as part of the “by night” program at ChangeNOW. Created by Usbek & Rica media, this original round-table format, based on the scenographic codes of a trial, brought together experts from the academic world and Group representatives, including Guillaume Saint, Auto and Mobility Expert, Customer and Market Knowledge, Sylvie Landriève, Director of the Forum Vies Mobiles, a think tank on the mobility and lifestyles of the future, Cléa Martinet, VP Sustainability, Renault Group and Racha Alj Hakim, Advance Design, Renault Group. Together with a panel of Usbek & Rica journalists, they debated the question “Can we still love our cars? Under which conditions and for what uses at such a time as energy transition?

The jury voted “yes” provided the car is eco-designed, low-carbon, sourced from short loops and safe for the greatest number of people.

During the debate, the Group shared its vision of mobility that is low-carbon, responsible and safe for future generations. Renault Group chooses to be on all fronts of change. This means developing responsible electric mobility “made in Europe”, as well as exploring alternative low-carbon solutions such as e-fuels and hydrogen. Innovating with cutting-edge solutions while making them accessible to as many people as possible, opening up to regions and promoting access to employment. Being at the forefront of the new electrical value chain, while supporting skills transformation in the industry. Producing new vehicles that are more sustainable, while extending the lifespan of the vehicle fleet. And, of course, taking action on emissions beyond the tailpipe, throughout the vehicle’s life cycle.

Relive the highlights of the Tribunal for Future Generations :

A collective challenge

The ChangeNOW show was also an opportunity to illustrate the extent to which climate transition is a collective challenge. To reduce its environmental impact, Renault Group is working with all its brands and entities, and in an open ecosystem with its partners in the automotive industry, including suppliers and recyclers.

David Holderbach, CEO of Hyvia, a forerunner in green hydrogen mobility, and Jean-Philippe Bahuaud, CEO of The Future is Neutral, a pioneer in the circular economy, spoke about this collective effort during their respective presentations at the show.

SOURCE: Renault Group