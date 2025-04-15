Renault Group at ChangeNow Summit with Renault Emblème, the demo-car that reaches a new level of decarbonization

For the 4th consecutive year, Renault Group will be the only car manufacturer present at the ChangeNow Summit from April 24 to 26, 2025 at the Grand Palais in Paris

Renault Group will be present at the ChangeNow Summit at the Grand Palais in Paris, from April 24 to 26, 2025, with a booth dedicated to Renault Emblème. This rolling demo-car, a vision of a carbon-free family vehicle from 2035, emits 90% less greenhouse gases (CO2e) over its entire life cycle compared to the 2019 reference[1]. Alongside him, experts in low-carbon mobility will be available on the Renault Group stand throughout the event.

Events not to be missed

Thursday 24 April:

From 1:15 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. – Speaking session “Decarbonizing industry within planetary boundaries“ in which Josep-Maria Recasens, Director of Strategy at Renault Group and CEO of Ampere, and Cléa Martinet, Director of Sustainability at Renault Group, will speak.

An opportunity to look back at Renaulution‘s results in terms of sustainability, four years after the launch of the Group’s strategic plan.

From 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Masterclass Renault Emblème with Pascal Tribotte, innovation project manager, Renault engineering and projects department.

From 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Call for projects session on Mobility, with the presence in the jury of CareMakers Invest, Renault Group's inclusive mobility program.

Friday 25 April:

From 3:45 pm to 5 pm – Round table “Thinking long term in a short-term world” with Jean-Philippe Bahuaud, CEO of The Future Is NEUTRAL, the first 360° automotive circular economy solutions company serving the entire automotive sector.

Held since 2017, ChangeNow is a three-day summit that showcases the most inspiring solutions for the planet and brings together actors committed to the transition to a sustainable world.

[1] Compared to a fossil fuel model (50 tonnes of CO2e for 2019 Renault Captur VS 5 tonnes of CO2e for Renault Emblème)

SOURCE: Renault Group