Renault Group announces key appointments to support commercial ambitions in France and UK

From October 1, Guillaume Sicard will become VP Renault Brand for the market area France

Managing Director of the Renault brand in the UK, Guillaume Sicard, is appointed VP Renault Brand for the market area France, replacing Ivan Segal as of October 1. In his new role, Sicard will report to Ivan Segal, recently appointed VP Sales and Operations for the Renault brand.

As Managing Director of the Renault brand in the UK, in a complex post-pandemic environment, Sicard has delivered a significant business expansion and steered Renault’s re-emergence as a leading player in the UK market. Sicard has extensive automotive experience in France, in development of international markets and will continue to implement the Renaulution strategic plan in France and reinforce the Renault brand’s leadership in its home market.

Sicard is a graduate of Orléans University and Essec (Ecole Supérieure des Sciences Economiques et Commerciales). In 1999, he joined the Renault Group’s marketing department in Spain, then Le Mans Renault Retail Group as Director. He was then appointed Vice President Marketing for Renault South Africa, before becoming Renault’s South-East Regional Director in France. After serving as COO of Renault Turkey, he joined Nissan Motor Corporation as President of the India Region for the Nissan and Datsun brands. He then became Vice President Sales and Marketing for the Asia-Pacific Region and Managing Director of South Asia for the Renault Group, before becoming Managing Director of Renault China.

Adam Wood is appointed as Managing Director, Renault brand UK and Country Head Renault Group UK, replacing Sicard. His appointment marks a homecoming, as he returns to Renault UK having started on the company’s graduate programme after achieving a French degree from University of Bristol, before going on to achieve a Master of Science (MSc) qualification in International Business from the University of Nottingham.

During his previous 14 years at Renault UK, Wood worked in roles covering marketing communications, product marketing and brand management, including senior positions as Dacia Brand Director, Marketing Director, Head of Marketing Communications and Corporate Planning Manager. He was Marketing Director of Vauxhall prior to his most recent role as Managing Director for Peugeot UK.

Wood is joining Renault UK at a pivotal time. Renault is one of the fastest-growing brands in the UK over the past two years by registration volumes, and is seeking to drive home the early successes of the Renaulution with further growth as it renews and expands its model line up across passenger cars and LCVs.

SOURCE: Renault Group