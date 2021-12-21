Renault Group and Dassault Systèmes strengthen their partnership to accelerate the car manufacturer’s transformation with the 3DEXPERIENCE platform

Renault Group engages in a new step in its technological and digital transformation by choosing Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud for the development of products and mobility services

Dassault Systèmes and Renault Group today announce they are reinforcing their 20-year collaboration with a new partnership contributing to Renault Group’s strategic plan “Renaulution” focused on value creation.

In a first-of-a-kind deployment for an industrial company of this scale, Renault Group is adopting Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud globally, to develop programs for new vehicles and mobility services. This enterprise platform will provide Renault with a new backbone for sharing, in real time, all product-related data throughout the product life cycle, and for managing the virtual twins of its diverse product configurations.

Major trends in the transportation and mobility industry – increasing regulatory constraints, product complexity, electrification, connectivity, sustainability and new mobility services – require accelerating the interconnection of different functions and expertise within an agile and collaborative ecosystem.

Renault Group will deploy its use of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud to more than 20,000 employees in vehicle development functions such as Design, Product Engineering, Industrial Process Engineering, Parts and Materials Purchasing, Costing and Quality. Connected to the cloud, the platform will provide access to the same systems and software, 3D modelling and simulations, updated in real time across the world. The large-scale collaboration based on virtual twins will improve data sharing between the different functions and agility within the company, while reducing costs and vehicle development time by around one year. Renault Group will benefit from continuous technological evolutions and functional enrichment of the collaborative 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud.

Our decision to adopt the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud demonstrates our belief in the leadership role of engineering and digital in our ‘Renaulution’. Our shift toward becoming a technology, services and energy company must be collaborative, said Luca de Meo, CEO, Renault Group. The 3DEXPERIENCE platform connects engineering to all disciplines in one digital company. We will gain agility, speed, and effectiveness to develop new mobility faster than ever.

Sustainable innovation is in the DNA of both companies. Renault Group’s transformation will radically change the mobility industry going forward, much like the first virtual development of a commercial passenger airplane did for all industries in 1989. We are fully engaged in this partnership and in supporting Renault Group’s success, said Bernard Charlès, Vice Chairman and CEO, Dassault Systèmes. Today’s industrial ecosystems are no longer linear, but circular. Innovating requires new collaborative approaches with virtual twin experiences that address and include the entire evolving value chain. As Renault Group moves to an enterprise platform, our partnership confirms that the 3DEXPERIENCE platform goes beyond vehicle creation and production. It is a lever to drive the industry toward the delivery of new, sustainable mobility experiences.

Renault Group is relying on four Dassault Systèmes industry solution experiences based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud: “On-Target Vehicle Launch,” “Smart, Safe & Connected,” “Global Modular Architecture” and “Efficient Multi-Energy Platform.”

SOURCE: Renault Group