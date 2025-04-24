Renault Group: 2025 Q1: Group revenue at €11.7 billion driven by a strong product performance

Renault Group recorded 564,980 sales in 2025 Q1, up 2.9% versus 2024 Q1. In Europe[11], Group sales were up 2.8% with 402,413 units sold (PC + LCV[12]), in a market down 2.0%. Renault Group is 3rd in PC + LCV in Europe

Commercial results: First quarter highlights

Renault Group recorded 564,980 sales in 2025 Q1, up 2.9% versus 2024 Q1. In Europe[11], Group sales were up 2.8% with 402,413 units sold (PC + LCV[12]), in a market down 2.0%. Renault Group is 3rd in PC + LCV in Europe.

Renault brand worldwide recorded 389,016 sales in 2025 Q1, up 6.5% versus 2024 Q1. In Europe[11], the brand increased by +3.8% with 246,036 vehicles sold, in a market down 2.0%. In Europe, Renault passenger cars sales were up 17.7% and strongly outperformed a market down 0.5 %, thanks to the success of Renault 5 and hybrid vehicles combined with the continued growth in C-segment & above. Renault brand is 3rd in PC + LCV in Europe. Growth was especially high in:

Spain (+38.4% versus 2024 Q1),

Germany (+20.9% versus 2024 Q1), and

United Kingdom (+9.2% versus 2024 Q1).

Renault brand is pursuing its electrification strategy[13]:

EV sales increased by 87.9% in 2025 Q1, versus 2024 Q1. EV mix represented 17.1% in 2025 Q1 versus 10.7% in 2024 Q1. Renault 5 E-tech is the leader on its segment in Europe [14] .

. Hybrid sales increased by 46.1% in 2025 Q1 versus 2024 Q1. The brand confirms its 2nd position in the Hybrid European market (HEV), thanks to Clio, Captur and Symbioz.

C-segment and above mix represented 40.6% of passenger cars sales for Renault brand in Europe (+ 4.0 points versus 2024 Q1).

On LCV, in a market down -11.8%, the brand remains 2nd in Europe despite the end of sales of Express last year (not yet fully offset by Kangoo) and the necessary timeframe required to achieve the full product diversity of new Master.

In the international market, Renault brand sales increased by 11.6%, thanks to:

+21.1% in Latin America thanks to Argentina (+89.3%), Colombia (+40.2%) and Brazil (+11.2%)

A strong commercial performance in South Korea thanks to the success of Grand Koleos

+45.5% in Morocco thanks to Clio success and Kardian launch.

Dacia outpaced the market with sales up 0.6% in Europe[11] versus 2024 Q1, with 154,378 units, in a market down 2.0%.

Sandero is again the best-selling car across all channels in Europe in 2025 Q1, with 67,616 units sold. Duster sales increased by +11.8% with 49,941 units sold and remains the best-selling SUV for retail in Europe. Bigster embodies the Dacia offensive on the C-SUV segment. It records more than 13,000 orders in 2025 Q1, even before its arrival in the network. Worldwide, Dacia recorded sales down 2.0%, mainly due to the Duster which is now sold under the Renault brand in Türkiye to support Renault brand International game plan.

Alpine recorded 2,088 registrations in 2025 Q1 (+96.4% versus 2024 Q1) thanks to A290 which is the first sporty electric hot hatch in France. In March, Alpine A110 line-up evolved with 2 new versions: A110 GTS and A110 R70, a limited series of 770 units to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Alpine.

On May 27, 2025, Alpine will present the A390 in Dieppe, next to Alpine Dieppe Jean Rédélé manufacture, where the car will be produced. The future 5-seater sport fastback will be the brand’s second 100% electric model.

2025 First quarter revenue

Group revenue for 2025 Q1 amounted to €11,675 million, down 0.3% compared to 2024 Q1. At constant exchange rates[15], Group revenue was up 0.6%.

Automotive revenue reached €10,128 million, down 3.0% compared to 2024 Q1. It included -0.8 points of negative exchange rates effect (-€85 million) mainly related to the devaluation of the Brazilian Real, the Argentinean peso and the Turkish lira. At constant exchange rates[15], it decreased by 2.2%. This evolution was mainly explained by the following:

A negative volume effect of -2.6 points. The 2.9% increase in registrations was offset by a destocking of the independent dealer network, in line with regular seasonal patterns, but stronger over the quarter compared to 2024 Q1 (-24k units year-on-year).

As of March 31, 2025, total inventories of new vehicles represented 560,000 vehicles, of which 340,000 at independent dealers and 220,000 at Group level. The restocking at Group level will allow to deliver smoothly on our product launches. Renault Group targets to reduce total inventories by the end of 2025 H1.

of -2.6 points. The 2.9% increase in registrations was offset by a destocking of the independent dealer network, in line with regular seasonal patterns, but stronger over the quarter compared to 2024 Q1 (-24k units year-on-year). As of March 31, 2025, of new vehicles represented 560,000 vehicles, of which 340,000 at independent dealers and 220,000 at Group level. The restocking at Group level will allow to deliver smoothly on our product launches. Renault Group targets to reduce total inventories by the end of 2025 H1. A negative sales to partners effect of -3.5 points notably due to a high comparison basis in 2024 Q1. A positive R&D billing one-off was recorded in 2024 Q1. In addition, powertrains were sold to partners in the first quarter of last year, which no longer applies since the end of May 2024 with the deconsolidation of Horse. These two effects represent most of the negative impact.

effect of -3.5 points notably due to a high comparison basis in 2024 Q1. A positive R&D billing one-off was recorded in 2024 Q1. In addition, powertrains were sold to partners in the first quarter of last year, which no longer applies since the end of May 2024 with the deconsolidation of Horse. These two effects represent most of the negative impact. A solid product mix effect of +3.7 points, explained by the benefits of new models’ ramp-up (Scenic E-Tech electric, Symbioz, Rafale, Renault 5, Grand Koleos and Duster), more than offsetting the LCV transition impact. Product mix will continue to be a key driver in the coming quarters.

of +3.7 points, explained by the benefits of new models’ ramp-up (Scenic E-Tech electric, Symbioz, Rafale, Renault 5, Grand Koleos and Duster), more than offsetting the LCV transition impact. Product mix will continue to be a key driver in the coming quarters. A stable price effect of +0.5 points, as expected, reflecting the entry into a phase of price stabilization. Renault Group aims to offset negative currency effects by pricing actions while giving a portion of its cost reduction back to its customers mostly through content. Thereby, it further supports the competitiveness of the Group’s vehicles while protecting margins.

of +0.5 points, as expected, reflecting the entry into a phase of price stabilization. Renault Group aims to offset negative currency effects by pricing actions while giving a portion of its cost reduction back to its customers mostly through content. Thereby, it further supports the competitiveness of the Group’s vehicles while protecting margins. A negative geographic mix of -0.7 points, mainly explained by the increase of sales in Latin America thanks to the ramp-up of Kardian and increase of sales in South Africa.

of -0.7 points, mainly explained by the increase of sales in Latin America thanks to the ramp-up of Kardian and increase of sales in South Africa. A positive ”Other” effect of +0.4 points, primarily related to the solid performance in parts and accessories and recycling.

Mobility Services contributed €23 million to 2025 Q1 Group revenue compared to €15 million in 2024 Q1.

Mobilize Financial Services (formerly RCI Bank and Services) posted revenue of €1,524 million in 2025 Q1, up 22.3% compared to 2024 Q1, due to higher interest rates and to the increase of average performing assets (at €59.1 billion) which increased by 8.9% compared to 2024 Q1.

2025 FY financial outlook

Renault Group confirms its 2025 FY financial outlook with:

Group operating margin ≥7% (it includes around 1 point of estimated CAFE [16] negative impact)

negative impact) Free cash flow ≥€2bn (including a negative impact due to RNAIPL[17] R&D Capex, expected to be around €200m[18])

Renault Group’s consolidated revenue

Renault Group’s top 15 markets at the end of March 2025

Total Renault Group PC + LCV sales by brand

[1] In order to analyze the variation in consolidated revenue at constant exchange rates, Renault Group recalculates the revenue for the current period by applying average exchange rates of the previous period.

[2] ACEA European scope.

[3] Passenger cars and light commercial vehicles.

[4] Renault Group, passenger cars, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

[5] Renault brand, passenger cars, ACEA European scope.

[6] Includes EV, hybrid (HEV) and Plug-In hybrid (PHEV) passenger cars, excludes Mild-hybrid (MHEV).

[7] Provisional data at the end of March 2025 based on the following European markets: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Irlande, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom.

[8] CAFE: Corporate Average Fuel Economy.

[9] RNAIPL: Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd.

[10] Considering a completion of the transaction by the end of H1 2025 (cf press release dated March 30, 2025).

[11] ACEA European Scope.

[12] Passenger cars and light commercial vehicles.

[13] Provisional data at the end of March 2025 based on the following European markets: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Irlande, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom.

[14] Countries covered as of April 24th: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Irlande, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom.

[15] In order to analyze the variation in consolidated revenue at constant exchange rates, Renault Group recalculates the revenue for the current period by applying average exchange rates of the previous period.

[16] CAFE: Corporate Average Fuel Economy.

[17] RNAIPL: Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd.

[18] Considering a completion of the transaction by the end of H1 2025.

SOURCE: Renault Group