Renault eWays, the challenge towards zero emissions

Renault eWays, a unique event dedicated to the electric mobility of today and tomorrow.

From 15 to 26 October 2020, Groupe Renault invites you to share its vision of mobility and discover two world premieres that are 100% electric: A new showcar announcing Renault’s future electric crossover, based on the all-new CMF-EV platform dedicated to electric.

From 15 to 26 October 2020, Groupe Renault invites you to share its vision of mobility and discover two world premieres that are 100% electric: Spring, the electric car accessible to all, which embodies the new Dacia revolution.

The event will also present the extended range of electric and electrified models, including Renault Arkana E-TECH Hybrid, the new hybrid coupe SUV for Europe.

From 15 to 26 October 2020, the first edition of Renault eWays will take place, a digital event for an unprecedented electric experience. Over a ten-day period, Groupe Renault will explore the future of mobility, cities and technologies alongside experts, partners and citizens to develop the debate around electromobility. Press conferences, world premieres, keynotes and exchanges are on the agenda, available on the dedicated website eways.groupe.renault.com/en.

On October 15, Luca de Meo, CEO of Groupe Renault, will inaugurate Renault eWays and unveil Groupe Renault’s 100% electric and hybrid innovations.

SOURCE: Renault