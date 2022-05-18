Renault develops new partnerships to enrich the connected experience on board its vehicles

Four new partners: EasyPark, Radioplayer, Sybel1, and Vivaldi browser

As part of the expansion of its catalogue of applications, Renault has developed four news partnerships with application developers to enhance the on-board customer experience in its new vehicles equipped with OpenR Link – its new, fully customizable, intuitive, and connected infotainment interface.

To mark the arrival of All-New Megane E-Tech Electric in all Renault dealerships throughout Europe, the brand has added four new apps for customers to download via OpenR Link. Users can access links to download the apps along with exclusively negotiated offers via MY Renault3. Customers are then free to choose whether they want to download the content for display directly in their in-vehicle media console.

EasyPark, simplified parking solutions

EasyPark enhances the unique connected driving experience by helping drivers manage and pay for parking without requiring a physical machine or even a smartphone. The free-download app will also offer exclusive coupons and offers to service users.

Radioplayer, live and recorded radio and podcasts

With the free “Radioplayer for Renault” application, users will have access to thousands of radio stations, web radios, and podcasts from countries covered by Radioplayer in Europe. Radioplayer gives them simple access to all this content in live and replay mode and to the associated data. With Radioplayer, users benefit from numerous features such as easy and personalized listening to radio stations, the display of titles currently being broadcast or the possibility of finding all the programs in podcasts. Other services specially designed for Renault will be available soon.

Sybel, thousands of hours of audio content

With the Sybel application, drivers and passengers will benefit from an experience entirely designed for a serene journey while boasting a wide range of audio content bringing together thousands of hours of podcasts, fiction, documentaries, audiobooks, and children’s stories. It also features a range of solutions specially designed by the teams at Sybel to be used when driving: thematic playlists with three hours of preloaded content, pick up where you left off no matter which device you started on, intelligent voice assistant, personalised recommendations and favourites list.

In addition to having access to great free audio programs, customers will also receive a free 6-month subscription to Sybel+, the paid offer that features more original, exclusive content.

Vivaldi, browsing while waiting

With the free Vivaldi browser app, customers can watch, buy, and browse from the comfort of their own car seat, keeping themselves entertained while waiting for the car to charge without needing a smartphone or tablet. For greater safety, the browser can only be used when the car is parked. With this app, users can make video calls, set up access to commonly used online apps, easily access streaming services, securely synchronize browser data, and more. As Vivaldi keeps user privacy first, people can be assured that they can browse privately in Renault cars with OpenR Link system with their data not being stored by the car. When logged into a Vivaldi account, browsing data may be shared between other devices logged into the same account. This data is not shared even with Renault.

We are particularly enthusiastic to see these apps rolled out on all Renault vehicles equipped with OpenR Link, like All-New Megane E-Tech Electric and upcoming New Austral. These collaborations with our various partners that are EasyPark, RadioPlayer, Sybel and Vivaldi browser are a concrete expression of our desire to offer our customers ever more services, comfort, safety and entertainment on board our vehicles. Frédéric Vincent, Executive Vice President – Information System & Digital

The four applications will be available in the OpenR Link interface of All-New Megane E-Tech electric as soon as it arrives in Renault dealerships in Europe. Other applications will be added to the catalog in the near future.

1- The Sybel app available initially only in French and accessible from France, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Belgium and Monaco. The three other applications available for download for our customers throughout Europe depending on the country.

2- The new OpenR Link multimedia system offers the best of technology to provide accessible and user-friendly applications and services, as well as an always up-to-date system. It offers as well an unprecedented connected experience, totally similar to that of a smartphone or tablet, and can be controlled with the fingers or with the voice thanks to voice recognition.

3- The MY Renault interface is available to all Renault customers. It provides easy access to vehicle data and can be used to schedule a service, manage contracts, or speak with an expert at any time. Learn more about MY Renault: https://www.renault.fr/decouvrez-myrenault.html

SOURCE: Renault