Renault debuts new enhanced range line-up

Renault is today announcing a new line-up for its Clio, Captur and Mégane ranges, with the option of three easy to understand trim levels – Play, Iconic and GT Line – available on each model. The new line-up symbolises Renault’s EasyLife philosophy – simplifying choice and offering improved specification whilst offering an extremely visually appealing vehicle at every price point and reducing prices to offer even better value.

The new line-ups provide desirable comfort, convenience and styling features, whilst reducing prices and simplifying price walks. With each model now having three trim levels, Clio and Captur have both reduced from five and Mégane and Mégane Sport Tourer from six.

New Renault Clio line-up

The ever-popular Renault Clio supermini will now be available with three engine and transmission options as part of the new Renault EasyLife line-up. The Clio provides the options of the TCe 75 engine with five-speed manual transmission or the dCi 90 engine with either five-speed manual transmission or six-speed EDC (Efficient Dual Clutch) automatic. The Clio is now priced from £13,500 OTR, a reduction of £445 compared to the previous entry version even with additional specification.

Clio Play receives 16-inch black alloy wheels, DAB radio with Bluetooth and Hands Free connectivity, USB and AUX ports, R&GO smartphone application allowing access to sat-nav, cruise control, air conditioning, electrically-adjustable and heated door mirrors, Hands Free keycard, front and rear fog lights front daytime running lights. Further specification includes Electronic Stability Control, Hill Start Assist, 60:40 split folding rear seats, front electric windows, height adjustable driver’s seat and height- and reach-adjustable steering wheel. The Clio Play is available from £13,500 OTR or £179 a month with £179 deposit over 48 months on a Renault Selections PCP1.

Clio Iconic is available from £14,700 OTR, a £254 saving when compared to the previous Dynamique Nav, despite the additional equipment of 17-inch black alloy wheels, rear parking sensors, extra tinted rear and tailgate windows and chrome window surrounds. MediaNav multimedia system with seven-inch touchscreen satellite navigation is also included.

Top-of-the-range Clio GT Line receives a sportier look, including 17-inch GT alloy wheels, chrome rear diffuser and exhaust, dark metal door mirrors, side door inserts and front grille strip, body-coloured lower door protector and side skirts, over and above the previous Dynamique S as well as a price reduction of £525. There’s also full LED front and rear headlights with integrated daytime running lights, automatic headlights and wipers, automatic climate control with quick demist function, high-density foam front seats, leather steering wheel and rear electric windows. The Clio GT Line is available from £16,250 OTR.

New Renault Captur line-up

Renault’s best-selling car in the UK and the best-selling B-SUV in Europe, Captur, is now available with a choice of either the TCe 90 petrol engine with a five-speed manual transmission or the dCi 90 diesel engine with a five-speed manual or six-speed EDC automatic transmission. The Captur is now priced from £15,300 OTR, an entry price reduction of £315.

The Captur Play still provides a wealth of features, including the addition as standard of the popular two-tone exterior paintwork when compared to the previous Expression+ trim. Other specification includes 16-inch alloy wheels, DAB radio with Bluetooth and Hands Free calls, USB and AUX ports, R&GO smartphone application allowing access to satnav, cruise control, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Start Assist, air conditioning, electrically-adjustable and heated door mirrors, front and rear daytime running lights, 60:40 split folding rear seats, front and rear electric windows, height adjustable driver’s seat and height- and reach-adjustable steering wheel. The Captur Play is available from £15,300 OTR. On Renault Selections PCP finance the Captur Play is £199 a month with £199 deposit over 48 months2.

Captur Iconic, which is £405 less than the previous equivalent Dynamique Nav version, provides owners with automatic climate control with quick demist function, seven-inch touchscreen multimedia navigation system, Bluetooth with Hands Free calls, USB and AUX ports, automatic headlights, automatic wipers, 17-inch alloy wheels, leather steering wheel, chrome interior touches on gear lever, centre console, speakers, and air vents, reversible boot floor, ivory upholstery and storage nets. Extra-tinted rear and tailgate windows and rear parking sensors are new to the specification when compared with the Dynamique Nav. The Captur Iconic is available from £16,500 OTR.

The top-of-the-range Captur GT Line, £1,755 less than the previous Signature X Nav it replaces, has a more rugged look compared with the rest of the range and receives automatic folding mirrors, Hands-Free-Parking, blind spot warning, front and rear parking sensors, reverse parking camera, seven-inch touchscreen R-Link multimedia system, TomTom Live satnav with European mapping, Android Auto capability, cornering front fog lights, LED headlights, grey front and rear skid plates, central armrest, part-leather upholstery, heated front seats, aluminium pedals, electrochrome rearview mirror and sunglasses storage. The Captur GT Line is available from £18,300 OTR3.

New Mégane and Mégane Sport Tourer line-up

The Mégane and Mégane Sport Tourer range are available with a choice of either TCe 130 with six-speed manual or seven-speed EDC (Efficient Dual Clutch) automatic or dCi 110 with six-speed manual or six-speed EDC automatic. The Mégane is now priced from £17,315 OTR and Mégane Sport Tourer is now priced from £18,515 OTR, £475 and £335 less than the previous entry versions respectively.

The Mégane Play versions receive seven-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability and USB and AUX ports, 16-inch ‘Dakota’ alloy wheels, automatic dual-zone climate control, Hands Free keycard, height and lumbar adjustable driver and passenger seats, Bluetooth audio streaming and Hands Free calls, Auto-adaptive airbags for driver and front passenger, cruise control, ESP, front fog lights, heated rear screen, Hill Start Assist, LED daytime running lights, central rear armrest with cupholder, front centre armrest with storage, 60:40 split folding rear seats, ABS with Electronic Brake Distribution and Emergency Brake Assist. The Mégane Play is available from £17,315 OTR, the Mégane Sport Tourer Play is available from £18,515 OTR, £475 and £335 less respectively than the Expression+ versions they replace. The Mégane Play is £219 a month for 36 months with £3,027 deposit on Renault Selections PCP3.

The Mégane Iconic versions provide the following on top of the Play trim level: 17-inch ‘Florida’ diamond-cut alloy wheels, Multi-Sense system providing driving mode selector and ambient lighting choices, R-LINK2 multimedia system with seven-inch touchscreen with TomTom LIVE sat-nav and Western European mapping, automatic headlights, automatic wipers, electronic parking brake, rear parking sensors, lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition, automatic high/low beam, electrically adjustable, heated and folding door mirrors, seven-inch TFT screen in place of traditional speedometer and Arkamys 3D sound with 4x35W speakers. The Mégane Iconic is available from £18,415 OTR, the Mégane Sport Tourer Iconic is available from £19,615 OTR, £875 and £735 less respectively than the Dynamique Nav versions that were the previous equivalent.

The Mégane GT Line versions provide an option for those looking for a sportier look. This trim receives, dark chrome door mirrors, more muscular front and rear bumpers with silver rear diffuser, sport seats, exclusive GT Line cloth upholstery, chrome door sills, sport seats with integrated head rest, extra tinted rear and tailgate windows and 8.7-inch portrait touchscreen with R-LINK2 Navigation. The Mégane GT Line is available from £20,215 OTR, the Mégane Sport Tourer GT Line is available from £21,415 OTR, £575 and £435 less respectively than the previous GT-Line Nav.

ENDS

Notes to Editors

*Captur GT Line versus Captur Signature X Nav

1Clio Play TCe 75

Monthly payments over terms of agreement £179 Customer deposit £179 Cash price £13,500 Dealer deposit contribution £1,893.56 Total amount of credit £11,427.44 Optional final payment £4,404.59 Total amount payable £15,069.15 Duration 49 months Fixed interest rate p.a. 4.90% APR Cost of credit £1,569.15 4.9% APR representative



2Captur Play TCe 90

Monthly payments over terms of agreement £199 Customer deposit £199 Cash price £15,300 Dealer deposit contribution £1,864.47 Total amount of credit £13,236.53 Optional final payment £5,543.84 Total amount payable £17159.31 Duration 49 months Fixed interest rate p.a. 4.90% APR Cost of credit £1,859 4.9% APR representative



3Mégane Play TCe 130

Monthly payments over terms of agreement £219 Customer deposit £3,027.29 Cash price £17,315 Dealer deposit contribution £1,000 Total amount of credit £13,287.71 Optional final payment £6,904.85 Total amount payable £18,816.14 Duration 36 months Fixed interest rate p.a. 4.90% APR Cost of credit £1,501.14 4.9% APR representative

Finance provided by Renault Finance, PO Box 495, Watford, WD17 1BR. Subject to status. Guarantees and indemnities may be required. You must be a UK resident (excluding the Channel Islands) and over 18. Offer based on 6000 miles pa, excess mileage 8p per mile inc VAT. Terms and conditions apply. Offers cannot be used with other schemes or finance offers. Prices and offers shown are available on specified new vehicles when ordered by 2 July 2018 and registered before 30 September 2018. Participating dealers only.

About Groupe Renault

Groupe Renault has been making cars since 1898. Today it is an international multi-brand group, selling 3.76 million vehicles in 127 countries in 2017, with 36 manufacturing sites, 12,700 points of sales and employing more than 120,000 people. To meet the major technological challenges of the future and continue its strategy of profitable growth, the Group is harnessing its international growth and the complementary fit of its five brands, Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine and LADA, together with electric vehicles and the unique Alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi. With a new team in Formula 1, Renault sees motorsport as a vector of innovation and brand awareness.

In the UK, Groupe Renault UK has nearly 160 dealers selling the range of Renault cars, LCVs and Dacia. Groupe Renault UK sales totalled 113,988 vehicles in 2017.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.