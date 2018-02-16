Renault: Communication from the board of directors following the meeting of February 15, 2018

The Groupe Renault Board of Directors, acting upon the recommendation of the Appointments and Governance Committee, has proposed the renewal of Mr. Carlos Ghosn’s position as Director. This recommendation will be submitted at the Renault annual shareholders’ meeting to be held on June 15, 2018.

The Board of Directors recommends that the four years of the upcoming mandate of Mr. Carlos Ghosn focus on the three following priorities:

1- Oversee the strategic objectives of the “Drive the Future” plan ending in 2022;

2- Take decisive steps to make the Alliance irreversible;

3- Strengthen the succession plan at the head of Groupe Renault.

While highlighting the exceptional results of the 2011-2016 “Drive the Change” plan and the outlook for the 2017-2022 “Drive the Future” strategic plan, the Board of Directors has renewed its confidence in Mr. Carlos Ghosn as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Renault, and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Alliance.

Finally, based on the recommendation of the Appointments and Governance Committee, assisted by an independent international firm hired to review internal and external candidates, Mr. Carlos Ghosn, with the support of the Board of Directors, has appointed Mr. Thierry Bolloré as Chief Operating Officer, effective February 19, 2018.

