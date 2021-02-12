Renault: Captur R.S. Line boosts the Captur 2021 range

For the first time, the R.S. Line version appears on Renault Captur. With exclusive attributes inspired by the world of motorsports, Captur reinforces its athletic character. This finish features a front bumper with F1 blade and honeycomb grille, a grey rear air diffuser, over-tinted windows and rear window, a double chromed cannula and 18-inch Le Castellet alloy wheels. An R.S. Line badge on the trunk door signs this version.

This signature can be found inside on the specific red edged upholstery and on the perforated leather steering wheel with red and grey stitching. The aluminum door sills show their Renault Sport heritage. The interior is decorated with a red line on the air vents and the dashboard, which has a carbon finish. The 10’ digital dashboard, front and rear parking aid with rear view camera, induction charger and electrochromic interior mirror are standard equipment.

For the 2021 model year, the Renault Captur is evolving in detail to further refine the popular design. The Initiale Paris version is enriched as standard with the 360° camera, the shark antenna has a black finish on the relevant roof colors, the front and rear skis gain in distinction with an Erbé gray finish and the steering wheel paddles are adorned with chrome.

On the engine side, the Renault Captur now offers petrol (TCe 90 and 140), LPG (TCe 100 LPG) and Plug-in Hybrid (E-TECH Plug-in Hybrid 160) and we look forward to seeing you soon for the arrival of the E-TECH Hybrid versions.

The Renault Captur model year 2021 is available in the Renault network.

RENAULT CAPTUR 2021 PRICES

