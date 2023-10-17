Renault brand accelerates in Europe in Q3 2023 with 25% year on year sales growth

Renault brand worldwide sales reached 356,747 units* in Q3 2023, marking a notable increase up 11% vs. Q3 2022. Over the first 9 months of the year, Renault sold a total of 1,128,885 units, up 11% vs. 2022

Growth on the electrified market

The sharp 48% increase in HEV sales, to 127,224 units, enabled the Renault brand to make significant headway in the electrified market. This surge in HEV sales led to an overall electrified sales rise of 19%, for a total of 200,000 cars sold. With respectively 65% and 55% of their sales in HEV versions, Austral and Arkana played a key role in this noticeable success. In addition, the European launch of Espace has shown a promising start of sales in France and Spain, with plans to expand into other European countries from October 2023.

Megane E-Tech electric achieved over 35,000 sales this year. It contributed significantly to our electric vehicles (EV) sales, accounting for almost 54% of these, which reached 64,854 units. In Europe, Megane E-Tech electric represents 2.2% of the EV market.

To futher diversify the brand’s electric vehicle offer, Scenic E-Tech electric, revealed at the Munich Motor Show last September 2023, will go on full-year sale in 2024. Orders for the Scenic E-Tech electric will open by the end of 2023.

Growth in the high-value business

The Renault brand C-segment model range continues to play an increasingly important role in its overall sales, showing remarkable growth with a total of 190,535 vehicules sold, up 36%. Austral has made a major contribution to this success, with 60,305 sales in the first 9 months of 2023, while Arkana is making steady progress, with 59,542 sales.

Despite persistent supply constraints, Renault achieves its retail target and maintains it at an optimised level, with more than one out of two vehicles sold to private customers. The retail mix reaches 50% in year to date 2023, +7 points vs. market average (43%).

Growth on the LCV market

Renault continues to outperform on the LCV market, with a double-digit sales growth. Over the first 9 months of 2023, worldwide sales reached 281,404 units (+21%), and in Europe, sales rose by 26% to 214,255 units, in a market up 14%.

This dynamic performance in Europe was driven by the success of the brand’s flagship products, Express (+25%), Kangoo (+33%), Trafic (+29%) and Master (+13%).

Renault brand

International game plan 2027

Next October 25, the Renault brand will present its international game plan 2027 with the world premiere of Renault Kardian, first model of the product offensive outside Europe.

“With 25% growth in Europe in Q3 2023, Renault brand confirms the success of the new models launches: Megane E-Tech electric, All-new Espace, and New Austral which takes the number one position of the C-SUV Segment in France. We are now looking forward to the opening of the orders for All-new Scenic E-Tech electric in Europe and All-new Kardian in Latin America.” Fabrice Cambolive, Chief Executive Officer, Renault brand

Total sales PC+LCV

Perimeter = w/o Russia

Ranking 15 main markets – YTD end of September 2023*

* Perimeter = Renault PC+LCV

* All figures without Russia sales

SOURCE: Renault