Renault: Boreal, the new high-tech, head-turning SUV to wow markets beyond Europe

Renault takes the next step in its International Game Plan 2027, revealing the name of its upcoming C-segment SUV: Boreal

Renault reveals the name of its new C-segment SUV for markets beyond Europe, Boreal. This model is a milestone in its International Game Plan 2027 and illustrates the brand’s fresh worldwide ambition. Renault Boreal will launch in Latin America and progressively reach more than 70 countries.

True to tradition, Renault put a lot of thought into the name. Boreal is unprecedented in the line-up and its inspiration comes from the French language, making a statement about its roots. Soft and harmonious, it is an invitation to escape and discover endless horizons.

The name perfectly encapsulates the values that the SUV stands for: technology, status and comfort. Renault will officially present Boreal in Brazil in the coming months.

Sylvia dos Santos, Naming Strategy Manager at Renault Brand Global Marketing, reveals the reasons behind this choice in this video :

SOURCE: Renault