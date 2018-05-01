Renault announces UK pricing and specifcation for all-new Megane R.S.

The All-New Mégane R.S. goes on sale in the UK today, priced from £27,495 OTR. The French hot hatch offers a wealth of choice to customers with a whole host of Renault Sport technology such as innovative 4Control four-wheel steer to enhance the driving experience, R.S. Monitor Expert to analyse data and the options of either a Sport or Cup chassis and either manual or EDC automatic transmissions. The All-New Mégane R.S. is available to order from today with first customer deliveries taking place from July.

Engineered by Renault Sport

Unique in class: 4Control four-wheel steer

A world-first for the sports car segment, the All-New Mégane R.S. receives 4Control – Renault’s innovative four-wheel steer system, re-engineered by Renault Sport for optimum performance. At speeds over 37mph (or 62mph in Race mode), the front and rear wheels turn in the same direction for increased stability. At speeds of less than 37mph (or at 62mph in Race mode), the front and rear wheels turn in the opposite direction to give increased agility, particularly through tight corners. 4Control helps drivers to position the car on the right line through corners in order to accelerate as quickly and as efficiently as possible.

Two chassis options: Sport or Cup

All-New Mégane R.S. provides two chassis combining efficiency, agility, stability and comfort, and offers customers with the option of either a Sport or Cup chassis. The Sport chassis is suggested for those drivers who like a sporty, but still refined, drive. As an alternative, the Cup chassis receives revised springs, dampers, anti-roll bars and bump stops – it is 10 per cent stiffer than the Cup chassis. Its front and rear hydraulic compression stops provide a high level of chassis efficiency and its new Torsen mechanical limited slip differential provides different lock-up values under acceleration and deceleration for enhanced traction and higher cornering speeds.

Cup Chassis Pack: May offer

The Cup Chassis Pack is available at £1,500 more than the Sport chassis however, customers ordering an All-New Mégane R.S. between 1st and 31st May are eligible for an optional complimentary upgrade from the Sport Chassis to the Cup Chassis Pack with its Limited Slip Differential, red brake calipers, stiffer springs and dampers and anti-roll bar, worth £1,5001.

Brembo®’s bi-material brakes

Available as an option with the Cup chassis are Brembo®’s bi-material brakes. These bi-material aluminium/cast iron discs help reduce the weight per wheel by 1.8kg. Previously acclaimed on Mégane III R.S., the Brembo® braking system has been improved, offering drivers greater power, endurance and therefore confidence behind the wheel. The diameter of the front brake discs has been increased to 355mm (+15mm compared with the previous generation). These are handed to each side of the car to maximise cooling during intensive use. The brake pedal setting focuses on the accuracy of the pressure applied, enabling drivers to remain in complete control, especially on the racetrack.

Renault Sport suspension innovations: hydraulic bump stops and PerfoHub

In a world-first, the All-New Mégane R.S. has shock absorbers with hydraulic bump stops all round, as standard. Effectively integrating a shock absorber within the shock absorber, as the end of travel approaches, a secondary piston dampens the movement of the wheel before the bump stop. By dissipating the energy without transferring it to the wheel – as a traditional bump stop would – the compression hydraulic stops help avoid any rebound and pendulum effects, enabling optimum control of tyre-ground contact and providing the feeling of having eight dampers on the car.

Debuted on Mégane II R.S. in 2004 – ahead of all rival systems – the PerfoHub independent steering-axis front suspension epitomises Renault Sport’s expertise in chassis and suspension systems. Initially designed for use in motorsport, PerfoHub has adapted well to powerful front-wheel drive cars, especially when they are also fitted with a limited slip differential.

Transmissions: Manual or EDC Auto

The All-New Mégane R.S. gains the option of a six-speed EDC automatic transmission for the very first time alongside the widely-acclaimed six-speed manual. The EDC automatic received a number of updates from Renault Sport engineers – the transmission was strengthened to withstand the torque and revs of the Mégane R.S.’s 1.8-litre engine and given new gear ratios and specific shift patterns. These shift patterns are associated with the Mégane’s Multi-Sense modes:

Comfort and Normal provide smooth gear changes for everyday driving around town

Sport provides quicker gear changes and an amplified engine noise

Race provides the quickest and most efficient gear changes with no compromise on comfort

The EDC transmission also receives Multi-Change Down and Launch Control. Multi-Change Down drops several gears under braking by pressing and holding the left paddle. The best gear is then selected to exit the corner as efficiently as possible. Launch Control is available in Sport and Race modes when the clutch and turbo are preloaded, enabling an optimum standing start. When in Sport mode, Traction Control provides the driver with additional support.

Most powerful 1.8-litre engine

A brand new 1.8-litre engine has been developed for the All-New Mégane R.S. with 280hp – the most powerful 1.8-litre engine available on the UK market today. The engine received a completely new cylinder head, reinforced structure and more efficient cooling. Another focus was the twin-scroll turbocharger – used on the previous Mégane R.S. – to improve torque at lower revs. The engine also benefitted from surface treatments usually seen on engines from motor racing and super cars, such as a Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) coating for the valve lifters and Mirror Bore Coating for the cylinder sleeves. All of these elements resulted in a 390Nm peak torque from 2,400-4,800rpm.

Renault Sport technologies to enhance the driving experience

R.S. Vision

The R.S. Vision full LED lighting system – a world-first when shown on Clio R.S. in 2016 – combines four lights into one housing shaped into the Renault Sport chequered flag motif. This housing contains side lights, fog lights, cornering lights and high beam and enables high performance at night – the lights have a 17 per cent higher range than on previous Mégane R.S.

R.S. Monitor

R.S. Monitor has been taken from the previous Mégane R.S. and completely revised to be made more user-friendly in All-New Mégane R.S. The R.S. Monitor gathers and summarises information for approximately 40 sensors around the car. This displays real-time sensors via R-Link2 on acceleration, braking, wheel angle, 4Control, temperature, lap times and speed.

R.S. Monitor Expert

Building on R.S. Monitor, R.S. Monitor Expert provides all of this but it also allows drivers to film their sessions via smartphone and overlay telemetry data to create augmented reality videos. Data can also be uploaded to the Renault Sport website to analyse with other users.

Multi-Sense

Multi-Sense – Renault’s driving technology system – has been re-engineered by Renault Sport. In the All-New Mégane R.S. Multi-Sense controls the engine response, accelerator mapping, gear shift patterns (with EDC), steering stiffness and ambient lighting. The Multi-Sense system lets drivers customise their experience according to the circumstances. Five positions are available:

Comfort: specific engine response settings and gearbox shift patterns that reduce fuel consumption;

specific engine response settings and gearbox shift patterns that reduce fuel consumption; Normal: a good balance between comfort, acoustics and safety, with an ideal ESP activation threshold for everyday use;

a good balance between comfort, acoustics and safety, with an ideal ESP activation threshold for everyday use; Sport: a sportier disposition, this mode combines more lively response with pleasingly accentuated engine noise, stiffer steering and a delayed ESP activation threshold;

a sportier disposition, this mode combines more lively response with pleasingly accentuated engine noise, stiffer steering and a delayed ESP activation threshold; Race: for racetrack driving, the ESP is completely disabled and the settings of the 4Control system deliver even more agile handling;

for racetrack driving, the ESP is completely disabled and the settings of the 4Control system deliver even more agile handling; Perso: this mode allows each driver to customise the settings of the various technologies and driver aids (ADAS) on the vehicle – every part of the car can be set up individually according to the driver’s situation.

The various modes are accessed via the R-LINK 2 touchscreen tablet. The R.S. Drive button provides a shortcut to the Sport (short press) and Race (press and hold) modes.

Features and Equipment

The All-New Mégane R.S. provides a very high-specification of equipment – for both high performance and passenger comfort – as standard. Inside, the driver and passengers will instantly recognise they’re sat in a Renault Sport thanks to the chrome-plated R.S. door sills, custom R.S. roof lining and sports seats with Dark Carbon R.S. upholstery. The driver also receives a little extra luxury with a Nappa perforated leather steering wheel and gear gaiter.

On the outside, the All-New Mégane R.S. is wide and muscular – setting it apart from the Mégane – thanks to its custom front bumper with Gun Metal Grey F1-style blade and honeycomb front grille and rear bumper with functioning diffuser and central exhaust. A rear spoiler increases the sporting stance of the car. Its standout R.S. Vision full LED lighting system in the style of a chequered flag provides a unique-in-segment technology in a distinctive design. All-New Mégane R.S. also receives Gun Metal Grey ‘Estoril’ 18-inch alloy wheels as standard.

Standard technology such as rear parking sensors, Multi-Sense driving modes, seven-inch touchscreen with European mapping, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, handsfree keycard with automatic locking and welcome function, heated electric door mirrors, Hill Start Assist, ESC and ABS make All-New Mégane R.S. easy to live with on an everyday basis.

Further comforts and technologies such as an opening sunroof, 8.7-inch portrait touchscreen, alcantara seats and 8-speaker BOSE sound system, handsfree parking, rear parking camera, blind spot warning, adaptive cruise control, distance warning and automatic emergency braking are available as optional extras.

Mégane R.S. – another Renault Sport success story

The Mégane R.S. has a history of setting front-wheel drive production car records at the Nürburgring Nordschleife. In 2008, the Mégane R.S. R26.R set Renault’s first record of 8 minutes, 17 seconds. In 2011, Renault Sport returned with the Mégane R.S. 265 Trophy setting a record of 8 minutes 7 seconds. The last time Renault Sport broke the record was in 2014, with Renault Sport test and development driver, Laurent Hurgon at the wheel of the Mégane R.S. 275 Trophy-R. He set a time of 7 minutes 54 seconds – breaking the 8-minute barrier for the first time.

The Mégane R.S. has proved to be extremely popular, 15 years after it was first unveiled at the 2003 Frankfurt Motor Show, with 53,000 models sold globally. The UK is one of Renault Sport’s biggest markets.

Technical information

Version Power (hp @ rpm) Torque (Nm @ rpm) 0-62mph (sec) Top speed (mph) Mégane R.S. 280 280 @ 6,000 390 @ 2,400-4,800 5.8 158 Mégane R.S. 280 EDC 280 @ 6,000 390 @ 2,400-4,800 5.8 155

Pricing

Version CO 2

(g/km) MPG (NEDC combined) BIK VED (Yr. 1) Price (OTR) Mégane R.S. 280 161 39.7 32% £515 £27,495 Mégane R.S. 280 EDC 155 40.9 32% £515 £29,195

Options

Option Price Option Price Metallic paint £550 Rear parking camera £400 Renault i.d. metallic paint £650 Brembo bi-material brakes £900 Renault Sport i.d. metallic paint £1,300 Opening sunroof £700 19-inch ‘Interlagos’ diamond-cut alloy wheels £950 Visio system – lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition and automatic high/low beam £250 19-inch ‘Interlagos’ full-black alloy wheels £950 8.7-inch portrait touchscreen with R-Link2 £300 Emergency spare wheel £110 BOSE Pack – BOSE Sound system: 7 speakers with a digital amplifier + 1 Subwoofer £800 Emergency space saver wheel £110 Alcantara Pack – R.S. embroidered upholstery with heated seats £1,200 Renault Sport Monitor £300 Easy Pack – Blind sport warning & Hands-free parking £500 Renault Sport Monitor Expert £400 Safety Pack Premium – Adaptive cruise control, Distance warning and AEBS £400 Alcantara steering wheel £250 Cup Chassis Pack – Limited Slip Differential, red brake calipers, Stiffer springs, stiffer dampers, anti-roll bar £1,500

