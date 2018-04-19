Renault announces new Kadjar special edition

Renault has strengthened its crossover line-up with the addition of a new Kadjar special edition. The Kadjar Dynamique SE Nav provides a range of additional specification enhancing its exterior look and driving aids, priced from £23,620. The Kadjar Dynamique SE Nav is available to order now with UK deliveries commencing later this month.
The Kadjar Dynamique SE Edition will be available with either the 1.2-litre TCe 130 petrol or 1.5-litre dCi 110 diesel engines. Both of these are available with a six-speed manual or six-speed Efficient Dual Clutch (EDC) automatic transmission.
Positioned between the Dynamique S Nav and Signature Nav, the Kadjar Dynamique SE Edition offers customers a Kadjar with an enhanced exterior look thanks to its fixed panoramic sunroof, side steps and 19-inch Apollo diamond cut alloys. Complementing its exterior look, driving aids such as rear parking camera and auto-dimming rear-view mirror are fitted as standard. The Kadjar Dynamique SE Edition provides the customer with a saving of £475 compared with if the options were added to a Kadjar Dynamique S Nav.
On top of these additional items, the Kadjar Dynamique SE Edition also receives the following:
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Visio system (Lane Departure Warning, Traffic Sign Recognition and automatic headlight beam adjustment)
- Part-leather upholstery
- R-Link 2 multimedia system with navigation and European mapping & TomTom® LIVE traffic and data services and 4 x 35W Arkamys 3D digital audio system
- Dual-zone climate control
- Hands-Free keycard
- Automatic headlights and wipers
- One-Touch easy-folding rear seats
- Driver’s seat height and lumbar adjustment
- Cornering lights
- Leather-trimmed steering wheel
- Driver’s seat lumbar adjustment
- Body side moulding with chrome insert
- Extra-tinted rear and tailgate windows
- Multi-position load floor
When purchased via a 3 year 0% APR PCP Selections package, the Kadjar Dynamique SE Nav is available from £209 per month with £6,498 deposit1.
Since it arrived in the UK in September 2015, the Kadjar has strengthened Renault’s presence in the crossover market – building on the success of its compact crossover sibling, Captur. Its combination of striking design, efficient powertrains, spacious interior, high levels of standard specification, best-in-class residual values and five-star Euro NCAP rating have proved a hit with British car buyers.
The Renault Kadjar range starts from £19,785 OTR and customers benefit from combined peace of mind with three years warranty and UK roadside assistance offered.
PRICING AND TECHNICAL INFORMATION
|Model
|CO2
|MPG (NEDC Comb.)
|0-62mph (secs)
|Top Speed (mph)
|Power @rpm
|Torque @rpm
|Ins. Group
|BIK (%)
|Price OTR
|Dynamique SE Nav TCe 130
|132
|48.7
|10.1
|119
|130hp @5,500
|205Nm @2,000
|TBC
|27
|£23,620
|Dynamique SE Nav TCe 130 EDC
|134
|49.6
|10.7
|119
|130hp @5,500
|205Nm @2,000
|TBC
|27
|£24,820
|Dynamique SE Nav dCi 110
|103
|72.4
|11.9
|113
|110hp @4,000
|260Nm @1,750
|TBC
|25
|£25,520
|Dynamique SE Nav dCi 110 EDC
|103
|72.4
|11.7
|112
|110hp @4,000
|250Nm @1,750
|TBC
|25
|£26,720
