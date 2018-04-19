Renault announces new Kadjar special edition

Renault has strengthened its crossover line-up with the addition of a new Kadjar special edition. The Kadjar Dynamique SE Nav provides a range of additional specification enhancing its exterior look and driving aids, priced from £23,620. The Kadjar Dynamique SE Nav is available to order now with UK deliveries commencing later this month.

The Kadjar Dynamique SE Edition will be available with either the 1.2-litre TCe 130 petrol or 1.5-litre dCi 110 diesel engines. Both of these are available with a six-speed manual or six-speed Efficient Dual Clutch (EDC) automatic transmission.

Positioned between the Dynamique S Nav and Signature Nav, the Kadjar Dynamique SE Edition offers customers a Kadjar with an enhanced exterior look thanks to its fixed panoramic sunroof, side steps and 19-inch Apollo diamond cut alloys. Complementing its exterior look, driving aids such as rear parking camera and auto-dimming rear-view mirror are fitted as standard. The Kadjar Dynamique SE Edition provides the customer with a saving of £475 compared with if the options were added to a Kadjar Dynamique S Nav.

On top of these additional items, the Kadjar Dynamique SE Edition also receives the following:

Front and rear parking sensors

Visio system (Lane Departure Warning, Traffic Sign Recognition and automatic headlight beam adjustment)

Part-leather upholstery

R-Link 2 multimedia system with navigation and European mapping & TomTom® LIVE traffic and data services and 4 x 35W Arkamys 3D digital audio system

Dual-zone climate control

Hands-Free keycard

Automatic headlights and wipers

One-Touch easy-folding rear seats

Driver’s seat height and lumbar adjustment

Cornering lights

Leather-trimmed steering wheel

Driver’s seat lumbar adjustment

Body side moulding with chrome insert

Extra-tinted rear and tailgate windows

Multi-position load floor

When purchased via a 3 year 0% APR PCP Selections package, the Kadjar Dynamique SE Nav is available from £209 per month with £6,498 deposit1.

Since it arrived in the UK in September 2015, the Kadjar has strengthened Renault’s presence in the crossover market – building on the success of its compact crossover sibling, Captur. Its combination of striking design, efficient powertrains, spacious interior, high levels of standard specification, best-in-class residual values and five-star Euro NCAP rating have proved a hit with British car buyers.

The Renault Kadjar range starts from £19,785 OTR and customers benefit from combined peace of mind with three years warranty and UK roadside assistance offered.

PRICING AND TECHNICAL INFORMATION



Model CO 2 MPG (NEDC Comb.) 0-62mph (secs) Top Speed (mph) Power @rpm Torque @rpm Ins. Group BIK (%) Price OTR Dynamique SE Nav TCe 130 132 48.7 10.1 119 130hp @5,500 205Nm @2,000 TBC 27 £23,620 Dynamique SE Nav TCe 130 EDC 134 49.6 10.7 119 130hp @5,500 205Nm @2,000 TBC 27 £24,820 Dynamique SE Nav dCi 110 103 72.4 11.9 113 110hp @4,000 260Nm @1,750 TBC 25 £25,520 Dynamique SE Nav dCi 110 EDC 103 72.4 11.7 112 110hp @4,000 250Nm @1,750 TBC 25 £26,720

