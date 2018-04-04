Renault announces new fleet offers for Q2

Renault has announced its Q2 fleet offers for cars and commercial vehicles. The new offers include new contract hire offers, a selection of nil advance payments on the Motability scheme and new Renault Pro+ Commercial Vehicle offers.

The award-winning Renault Captur headlines the new Fleet Rate+ offers. The B-segment crossover is available from just £149 for the Dynamique Nav TCe 90. With features including Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, cruise control, automatic headlights, automatic wipers and climate control, the Captur Dynamique Nav is ideal for business users. These contract hire offers are for three years with a six-month deposit and 10,000 miles a year mileage allowance.

Other highlights include the Clio Dynamique Nav 1.2 16V 75 from just £138 a month and the Clio Dynamique Nav dCi 90 from £159 a month. The Kadjar Dynamique Nav TCe 130 starts at £214 a month.

Renault’s Motability offers for Q2 are amongst the strongest available. With highly specified versions available with nil advance payment. Including the Clio Dynamique S Nav dCi 90, the Captur Dynamique S Nav dCi 110 and the Kadjar Dynamique Nav dCi 110. Automatic drivers can opt for the Clio Dynamique S Nav dCi 90 EDC for nil advance payment, the Kadjar Dynamique Nav dCi 110 EDC for £695 advance payment or the petrol equivalent TCe 130 EDC for £795. Finally, the Koleos has been added to the scheme, with the Dynamique S Nav dCi 130 available for £1,895 advance payment. These offers are available whilst stocks last.

Renault has a range of highly attractive Driving School offers. With significant monthly payment reductions equating to savings of up £288 across the term of the finance agreement. The Twingo Play starts at £180 per month, Clio Dynamique Nav 1.2 16V 75 at £186 and finally the Captur Dynamique Nav 1.5 dCi 90 at £250. All prices include free metallic paint and He-Man dual controls, prices are over 36 months (24 month profiles also available) with six months advance payment and 20,000 miles a year mileage allowance.

New offers have also been confirmed for the Renault Pro+ Commercial Vehicle range that are designed to ensure customers are ready for business. There is a new headline offer on the Trafic Sport dCi 120, available for just seven pounds per month more than the Trafic Business dCi 120. With key features such as Satellite Navigation, leather steering wheel, metallic paint and 17” alloy wheels included as standard, the Trafic Sport offers great value for money.

Mark Potter, National Fleet Manager, Renault UK said: “Renault is committed to offering the most attractive fleet vehicles in the market at exceptional price points. Our fleet offers are for high spec vehicles with key features such as satellite navigation, DAB radio, personalised interior options, and automatic handbrake included in our stunningly designed vehicles. The attractive combination of price, specification, and design is not limited to our contract hire terms, but also is desirable across Motability sales, driving schools, and rental businesses.”

Contract Hire Offers

Model Contract Terms 10k p.a. CH Rental (ex VAT) PCH Rental (inc Vat) Clio Dynamique Nav 1.2 16V 75 6 + 35 £138 £166 Clio Dynamique Nav dCi 90 6 + 35 £159 £191 Captur Dynamique Nav TCe 90 6 + 35 £149 £179 Captur Dynamique Nav dCi 90 6 + 35 £175 £210 Mégane Dynamique Nav dCi 110 6 + 35 £228 £274 Mégane Sport Tourer Dynamique Nav dCi 110 6 + 35 £238 £286 Scénic Dynamique Nav dCi 110 6 + 35 £265 £318 Grand Scénic Dynamique Nav dCi 110 6 + 35 £264 £317 Kadjar Dynamique Nav TCe 130 6 + 35 £214 £257 Kadjar Dynamique Nav dCi 110 6 + 35 £214 £257 Kadjar Dynamique S Nav dCi 110 6 + 35 £218 £262 Kadjar Signature Nav dCi 110 6 + 35 £224 £269 Koleos Dynamique S Nav dCi 130 6 + 35 £247 £296 Koleos Signature Nav dCi 130 6 + 35 £259 £311

Driving School Offers

2 or 3 Year profile with 20,000 miles per annum (other profiles available on request)

Free of charge Metallic Paint and He-Man dual controls included in the price

Model Term New Rental Twingo Play 1.0 SCe 6 + 24 £216 Twingo Play 1.0 SCe 6 + 36 £180 Twingo Dynamique SCe 70 6 + 24 £236 Twingo Dynamique SCe 70 6 + 36 £197 Clio Dynamique Nav 1.2 16V 75 6 + 24 £209 Clio Dynamique Nav 1.2 16V 75 6 + 36 £186 Clio Dynamique Nav dCi 90 6 + 24 £241 Clio Dynamique Nav dCi 90 6 + 36 £213 Captur Dynamique Nav dCi 90 6 + 24 £289 Captur Dynamique Nav dCi 90 6 + 36 £250

About Groupe Renault

Groupe Renault has been making cars since 1898. Today it is an international multi-brand group, selling 3.76 million vehicles in 127 countries in 2017, with 36 manufacturing sites, 12,700 points of sales and employing more than 120,000 people. To meet the major technological challenges of the future and continue its strategy of profitable growth, the Group is harnessing its international growth and the complementary fit of its five brands, Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine and LADA, together with electric vehicles and the unique Alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi. With a new team in Formula 1, Renault sees motorsport as a vector of innovation and brand awareness.

In the UK, Groupe Renault UK has nearly 160 dealers selling the range of Renault cars, LCVs and Dacia. Groupe Renault UK sales totalled 113,988 vehicles in 2017.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.