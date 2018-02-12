Renault announces new finance offers for February and March and free insurance on Clio

Renault has announced a range of offers for February and March 2018 including 0% APR Selections PCP finance available on Clio, New Captur, Kadjar, Mégane, Scénic, Grand Scénic and All-New Koleos. Customers can take advantage of these offers from now until 31st March 2018.

The stylish Clio range, Europe’s best selling supermini in 2017, is now available with one year’s free insurance* when purchased using a 0% or 4.9% APR three year finance agreement and can be driven away from only £129 per month on the 0% APR Selections PCP package.

The recently refreshed Captur, the best-selling compact crossover in Europe, as well the UK’s most popular Renault model, is now available on a three year 0% APR Selections PCP scheme for only £149 per month.

Buyers in the market for a more luxurious, family-sized vehicle need look no further than the All-New Koleos crossover with best-in-class rear leg room and opening panoramic sunroof, available from £199 per month on the same 0% APR Selections PCP offer.

Alternatively, the dynamic and stylish Mégane hatchback, with high levels of safety equipment and unique-in-class technologies such as an 8.7-inch portrait touchscreen, is available from just £219 per month using the 0% APR Selections PCP scheme.

For further details on the offers, including full terms and conditions, and Renault’s extensive model range, please visit www.renault.co.uk/offers

