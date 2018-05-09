Renault announces new 0% finance offer on Kadjar

Renault is celebrating teaming up with Solo: A Star Wars Story by announcing a special offer for the Renault Kadjar range that gives customers an additional £500 deposit contribution, meaning that a total of £3,500 deposit contribution is now available on Renault Selections PCP. The offer is for orders placed before 31st May and registered by 31st August 2018.

Renault’s popular family crossover is available with innovative technology, like Apple Carplay and Android Auto, Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), self-parking (including diagonal and end on spaces) and AEBS (Active Emergency Braking System).

With 527 litres boot capacity, the Kadjar offers galaxies of space for all that travel aboard, whilst the optional sunroof bathes the well-appointed interior with sunlight. The Renault Kadjar is available in a choice of six trim level and with the choice of automatic transmissions and 4-wheel drive.

