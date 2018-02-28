Renault announces March registration plate offers

Renault is providing 18-plate registration car buyers with a host of enticing offers. These see the Renault Twingo priced from only £8,495 and the Renault Clio available with 4.9% APR PCP finance packages that benefit from low monthly payments and matching deposits.

The enhanced offers ensure that the French manufacturer’s acclaimed Clio – Europe’s best-selling supermini in 2017 – and Twingo city car are more affordable than ever. All of the offers are available until the end of March.

Renault Clio customers enjoy a host of new finance packages featuring matching deposit and monthly payments. The new 0% APR four-year Selections PCP package on the Clio Play 1.2 16V 75 means it can be driven away with a deposit of £159 and monthly payments of £1591.

For an extra £10 deposit and £10 per month via the 4.9% APR four year Selections PCP package, at £169, customers can choose the Clio Dynamique Nav 1.2 16V 75, which adds to the Play specification with features such as the MediaNav 7-inch touchscreen multimedia system navigation, DAB radio and Bluetooth, handsfree keycard, push button stop/start function, automatic headlights and front wipers.

A further £10 on the deposit and monthly payment, equalling £179 for both, gets customers the Clio Dynamique Nav TCe 90 ECO adding the efficiency and performance of the advanced 90hp turbocharged three-cylinder TCe 90 ECO engine, which can return as much as 67.3mpg (combined) and emits only 94g/km CO 2 .

For a deposit of £185, followed by matching monthly payments of £185, customers can enjoy the performance of the TCe 90 ECO engine in the Clio Urban Nav. The Urban Nav TCe 90 ECO includes 16-inch alloy wheels with grey inserts, full LED headlights, rear parking sensors and the availability of the new Renault i.d Urban Grey non-metallic paint finish.

Finally, a deposit of £189 and monthly payments of the same, buys the Clio Dynamique S Nav TCe 90 on the 4.9% APR four-year Selections PCP package. On top of the Dynamique Nav specification, the Dynamique S Nav adds automatic climate control, rear parking sensors and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Through the offers, cash buyers will enjoy significant discounts of up to £2,400 across the Renault Twingo range. Providing outstanding value, the Expression SCe 70 version now costs only £8,495, representing a saving of £1,500 compared to the manufacturers recommended retail price (MRRP) of £9,995.

Even with such a low price, the entry-level Twingo Expression complements the innovative rear-wheel drive, rear-engined layout of the Twingo with a comprehensive specification. Standard equipment includes DAB radio, Bluetooth, remote central locking, LED daytime running lights, EBA (Emergency Brake Assist), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), HSA (Hill Start Assist) and the R&GO application that turns a compatible smartphone into a touchscreen including sat-nav via an in-app purchase.

The latest offers complement those that are currently available on the Twingo and Clio, plus other models in the extensive Renault range, including the recently refreshed New Captur, muscular Kadjar crossover, luxurious All-New Koleos crossover and the dynamic and stylish Mégane hatchback.

For further details on the offers, including full terms and conditions, please visit www.renault.co.uk/offers

