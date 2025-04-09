Renault and Jean-Michel Jarre extend their partnership to develop new in-car sound experiences for brand vehicles

Renault and Jean-Michel Jarre are extending the partnership initiated in 2022 for a further four years, through to 2028

The Renault brand and Jean-Michel Jarre are continuing a shared adventure in sound that began in 2022. In renewing this partnership for a further four years (from 2025 up to and including 2028), the idea is to develop even more immersive sound experiences for users of brand vehicles.

Jean-Michel Jarre is an iconic artist and composer, sound engineer and pioneer of electronic music. His expertise and experience in electro-acoustic research and musical creativity is a close fit with the innovation DNA of Renault. In collaboration with the UX/UI design and engineering departments at the Technocentre, as well as with IRCAM, audio suppliers and other partners, Jean-Michel Jarre will design and develop audio systems as well as creating new sounds and new musical experiences to consolidate and enrich the Renault sound experience.

The first phase of the partnership created a true sound identity for Renault vehicles, with the development of in-car soundscapes reflecting the type of music, along with a tune to welcome drivers getting into the car, and a VSP (Vehicle Sound for Pedestrians) emitted by E-Tech electric vehicles (Scenic, Megane, Renault 5, etc.) and E-Tech full hybrid vehicles (Rafale, Austral, Symbioz, etc.) at speeds below 30 km/h to warn pedestrians. The welcome sound exists in three versions, including one for Esprit Alpine models and one for the recent Renault 5 and Renault 4 E-Tech electric, referred to as the “Iconic” version. In the case of the VSP, co-designed with IRCAM, an in-depth analysis was conducted to create a sound that would reflect the identity of the Renault brand, making it recognisable in the urban soundscape, while symbolising a respectful vision of mobility.

The renewal of the partnership is part of a more ambitious, longer-term objective: to explore the new areas opened up by AI in order to deliver an exceptional sound experience with an avant-garde audio definition meeting the highest standards of excellence. Passengers will be able to enjoy the unique and subtle harmony of the “Renault x JMJ” immersive sound environment.

This new four-year partnership is in line with the product planning timeline of the Renault brand, and the arrival of new models incorporating the creative features and innovations developed with Jean-Michel Jarre.

“We are delighted to be renewing this partnership today. The original inspiration came from Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault Group, who wanted Renault vehicles to deliver superior sound quality, creating an exceptional listening environment. The partnership reflects our own spirit of innovation as well as the groundbreaking approach that has always been part of Jean-Michel Jarre’s work. Our customers will gain a unique, immersive sound experience integrated right from the vehicle design phase in order to be even more avant-garde.” Guido Haak, Chief Program Officer, Renault Group

“After three years of exciting and fruitful collaboration, the adventure continues! I am very happy to be working alongside Renault to develop innovative technologies and extraordinary experiences in the fields of audio and sound design.

Together with Luca and his teams, we are committed to producing the best sound for everyone and making sound enjoyment a key asset of the Renault brand.” Jean-Michel Jarre, artist, composer, producer

SOURCE: Renault