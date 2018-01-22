Renault adds new urban NAV special edition to Clio range

Renault has introduced a new special edition of the ever-popular Clio model – the Clio Urban Nav Special Edition. The new special edition offers drivers greater choice with a specification that builds on the Dynamique Nav version with a new ‘Urban Grey’ body colour. The Clio Urban Nav Special Edition is available to order now from £16,225 on-the-road with customer deliveries expected from March.
Making the Clio Urban Nav Special Edition even more desirable, a year’s free insurance is available when purchased via a Renault Selections PCP or HP scheme, starting from just £149 per month1.
Based on the already well-equipped Dynamique Nav version, the new Urban Nav Special Edition specification adds rear-parking sensors, 16-inch alloy wheels with grey inserts, full LED headlights, and a new ‘Urban Grey’ body colour. The Urban Nav Special Edition is priced at £575 over the Dynamique Nav but with £1,265 of additional equipment.
The Clio Urban Nav Special Edition’s additional equipment builds upon an extensive specification that includes a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with satellite navigation, body-coloured electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, automatic headlights, automatic wipers, air conditioning, 16-inch alloy wheels and Handsfree key card with start/stop functionality.
Buyers can specify the Urban Nav Special Edition with a choice of the TCe 90 engine, with a manual transmission, or the dCi 90 engine with either manual or six-speed EDC (Efficient Dual Clutch) automatic transmissions.
The Clio was revised in October 2016 and, in addition to the Urban Nav Special Edition, Clio customers are able to choose from a total of five trim levels, plus two Renault Sport models.
The Renault Clio line-up starts from £12,445 on-the-road.
TECHNICAL INFORMATION
|Clio version
|Power
(hp @ rpm)
|Torque
(Nm @ rpm)
|0-62mph (sec)
|Top speed (mph)
|Urban Nav Special Edition TCe 90
|90@5,250
|135@2,500
|12.2
|112
|Urban Nav Special Edition dCi 90
|90@4,000
|220@1,750
|12.0
|112
|Urban Nav Special Edition dCi 90 EDC Auto
|90@4,000
|220@1,750
|12.9
|109
PRICING
|Clio version
|CO2 (g/km)
|MPG (combined)
|BIK
|VED (Yr. 1)
|Price (OTR)
|Urban Nav Special Edition TCe 90
|105
|60.1
|20%
|£140
|£16,225
|Urban Nav Special Edition dCi 90
|85
|85.6
|20%
|£100
|£17,675
|Urban Nav Special Edition dCi 90 EDC Auto
|92
|80.7
|20%
|£120
|£18,995