Renault adds new urban NAV special edition to Clio range

Renault has introduced a new special edition of the ever-popular Clio model – the Clio Urban Nav Special Edition. The new special edition offers drivers greater choice with a specification that builds on the Dynamique Nav version with a new ‘Urban Grey’ body colour. The Clio Urban Nav Special Edition is available to order now from £16,225 on-the-road with customer deliveries expected from March.

Making the Clio Urban Nav Special Edition even more desirable, a year’s free insurance is available when purchased via a Renault Selections PCP or HP scheme, starting from just £149 per month1.

Based on the already well-equipped Dynamique Nav version, the new Urban Nav Special Edition specification adds rear-parking sensors, 16-inch alloy wheels with grey inserts, full LED headlights, and a new ‘Urban Grey’ body colour. The Urban Nav Special Edition is priced at £575 over the Dynamique Nav but with £1,265 of additional equipment.

The Clio Urban Nav Special Edition’s additional equipment builds upon an extensive specification that includes a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with satellite navigation, body-coloured electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, automatic headlights, automatic wipers, air conditioning, 16-inch alloy wheels and Handsfree key card with start/stop functionality.

Buyers can specify the Urban Nav Special Edition with a choice of the TCe 90 engine, with a manual transmission, or the dCi 90 engine with either manual or six-speed EDC (Efficient Dual Clutch) automatic transmissions.

The Clio was revised in October 2016 and, in addition to the Urban Nav Special Edition, Clio customers are able to choose from a total of five trim levels, plus two Renault Sport models.

The Renault Clio line-up starts from £12,445 on-the-road.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

Clio version Power (hp @ rpm) Torque (Nm @ rpm) 0-62mph (sec) Top speed (mph) Urban Nav Special Edition TCe 90 90@5,250 135@2,500 12.2 112 Urban Nav Special Edition dCi 90 90@4,000 220@1,750 12.0 112 Urban Nav Special Edition dCi 90 EDC Auto 90@4,000 220@1,750 12.9 109

PRICING

Clio version CO 2 (g/km) MPG (combined) BIK VED (Yr. 1) Price (OTR) Urban Nav Special Edition TCe 90 105 60.1 20% £140 £16,225 Urban Nav Special Edition dCi 90 85 85.6 20% £100 £17,675 Urban Nav Special Edition dCi 90 EDC Auto 92 80.7 20% £120 £18,995

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.