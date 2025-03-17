Renault 5 Turbo 3E, the legend returns in the form of the very first electric “mini-supercar”

A modern, electric reboot of the legendary Renault 5 Turbo and Turbo 2 of the 1980s, Renault 5 Turbo 3E embodies the spirit of innovation, boldness, and competition of the brand

A beast of a car built for rallying, drift and track performance, adapted for the road.” These few words sum up the brief for the development and engineering of Renault 5 Turbo 3E. Renault’s most powerful and most advanced road car ever, this spectacular electric model embodies the spirit of the Renault brand and its passion for sport and competitive essence.

Renault 5 Turbo 3E reboots the iconic heritage of the Renault 5 Turbo and Turbo 2 of the 1980, two speed demons that made their mark on their times, by their already exuberant character and innovative spirit, and with their impressive rallying performance. They were the first French models to feature a turbocharged petrol engine, a technology that Renault had just successfully introduced in Formula 1 and are now highly sought-after as collector cars.

But Renault 5 Turbo 3E is also more than that. More than just a restomod of an iconic model, modernised, innovative, electric, and even more exuberant and powerful than its predecessors, it asserts its identity as the first in a new class of vehicle: mini-supercars. Just like bigger vehicles, it boasts impressive technical specifications (540 hp, 0-100 km/h in under 3.5 seconds, carbon superstructure, etc.), while offering a high level of customisation to meet all requirements. What’s more, it has a minimum length/width ratio of 2.01, putting it in the same league as a supercar, but in a compact hot hatch format.

Built on a custom platform tailored to its ambitions and performance, Renault 5 Turbo 3E is the mini-supercar taking up a position alongside Renault 5 E-Tech electric (the city car) and Alpine A290 (the sporty city car) Renault Group thus applying the formula already seen in the 1980s with the Renault 5, Renault 5 Alpine and Renault 5 Turbo: the bold image and strong credentials of Renault combined with the competitive spirit and expertise of Alpine.

At the same time, other complementary forces are emerging, such as Ampere for software and electronic architecture, and Mobilize for bidirectional charging (V2L and V2G), along with a range of services to make electric driving easier: Mobilize Smart Charge, Mobilize Charge Pass and the Plug & Charge function. Some partners also have provided their expertise and know-how for key components such as the in-wheel motors and carbon fibre superstructure. As such, Renault 5 Turbo 3E takes full advantage of Renault Group’s transformation, driven by the Renaulution plan.

“By creating the new category of electric ‘mini-supercars’ with the Renault 5 Turbo 3E, the Renault brand once again demonstrates the passion and spirit of boldness and innovation that has always driven it. This exuberant, over-excited model promises the best performance and sensations in just 4 meters of length, which is unprecedented in the market. With this car, Renault continues to make electric vehicles ever more desirable, further extending its ability to provide solutions for every need and every desire.” Fabrice Cambolive, CEO Renault brand

An exuberant design for sportiness and agility

On the outside, Renault 5 Turbo 3E is designed to look like a supercar: exuberant – as witnessed by the prominent bumper and rear wing extensions – while never turning aside from the quest for sportiness, agility and optimised aerodynamics. On an electric vehicle, aerodynamics plays a key role in vehicle efficiency, alongside weight.

The design of Renault 5 Turbo 3E is naturally inspired by the original Renault 5 Turbo and Turbo 2. A few features and characteristics are recognisable from the recent Renault 5 E-Tech electric, such as the rear lights and wing mirrors, but the main idea behind the project was to revive the iconic heritage of these two 1980s models, using cutting-edge technologies to showcase its modern credentials and optimise performance. This is the concept of retro-futuristic design already applied to the Renault 5 and Renault 4, rebooted as the Renault 5 E-Tech electric and Renault 4 E-Tech electric.

“Reinterpreting the legendary Renault 5 Turbo and Turbo 2 is a bold challenge. We have preserved their exuberance and racing spirit while integrating modern technologies and optimized aerodynamics for the electric era. Every line, every volume expresses a balance between performance and character. More than a tribute, the Renault 5 Turbo 3E is a machine of sensations and emotions that everyone can personalize infinitely.” Gilles Vidal, VP Design, Renault & Ampere

To revive the genetic base of the original Renault 5 Turbo and Turbo 2, Renault 5 Turbo 3E is built on a new platform with specifically developed rear-wheel drive architecture. Compared with Renault 5 E-Tech electric (3.92m long and 2.54m of wheelbase), the windscreen has been moved back and the wheelbase extended (2.57m) to achieve truly spectacular dimensions (4.08m long, 2.03m wide, 1.38m tall) that showcase the sophisticated lines. The windscreen pillar, for example, appears to melt towards the front wheels. With these dimensions, Renault 5 Turbo 3E has the length of a city car for the width of a supercar. With its combined performance, it has created the category of ‘mini-supercars’.

At the front, Renault 5 Turbo 3E maintains the same layout as its predecessors: square headlights – now with LED technology – fusing with the edge of the bonnet, a slim strip with three central sections and two additional square lights, originally long-range lights now replaced by LED daytime running lights.

The aerodynamic splitter running around the front bumper and the large air outlet on the bonnet help to optimise downforce for a perfect balance between front and rear. To maximise air flow efficiency, the intakes on the sides of the bumper channel the air ahead of the wheels, while the side scoops on the rear wings channel the flow under the lights, behind the vehicle. We are referring here to the higher side air scoops. The lower side scoops cool the brakes. The left-hand scoop also conceals the charging hatch.

On the side, a specific surround runs around the windscreen pillars and the cabin roofline, fusing into the rear spoiler in a nod to the original Renault 5 Turbo and Turbo 2. An aerodynamic splitter crosses the body between the two rear lights. Underneath the bumper is a diffuser whose efficiency is maximised by the design of the bumper, extending outwards on either side.

Strictly a 2-door, 2-seater vehicle, Renault 5 Turbo 3E conceals 20-inch wheels, each fitted with an electric motor, under its wing extensions. All the power electronics are located in between, while the battery is housed under the floor. This architecture frees up plenty of boot space for luggage – a unique proposition for such a sporty vehicle – while lowering the centre of gravity.

Technical architecture dedicated to ultra performance

Like Renault 5 E-Tech electric, Renault 5 Turbo 3E was developed around an EV-dedicated platform and architecture to achieve the highest levels of performance with no trade-offs. The objective was to make the vehicle as light as possible for unparalleled agility and speed, in line with supercar standards, i.e. 0-100 km/h in under 3.5 seconds.

“Renault 5 Turbo 3E is a fantastic opportunity for Alpine to demonstrate its expertise in engineering, architecture and the development of electric sports cars, all designed to enhance the driving experience. To meet the very ambitious specifications of this ‘restomod’ inaugurating the mini-supercar category, and to equip it with the most modern and innovative technologies, we have spared no expense, developing a specific platform and the world premiere of these 540-horsepower in-wheels motors enabling a 0-100 km/h time of around 3 seconds. The chassis has been calibrated to reproduce the same agile sensations as before, and to put driving pleasure above all else.” Philippe Krief, CEO Alpine brand and CTO Renault Group

This task was placed in the hands of Alpine, whose engineers have developed specific expertise in electric sports cars with the A110 E-ternity, A290 and A390. The engineers developed a dedicated aluminium platform able to accommodate any architecture. For the powertrain, they opted for rear-mounted in-wheel motors (rear-wheel drive architecture) for a fourfold advantage:

a massive 4,800 Nm of torque;

even more immediate power than with a conventional electric motor – for an effect not unlike the turbos of yesteryear, but without the lag time;

significant weight and space savings on the rear axle;

agility enhanced by separate control of the two motors.

The battery is positioned under the floor, lowering the centre of gravity and allowing the Alpine engineers in charge of tuning and suspension to fully develop their ideas for the car, achieving maximum agility, breathtaking performance and spectacular drift capabilities (with a dedicated drift-assist function and rally-style vertical handbrake), for real driving thrills. For this same reason, the vehicle superstructure is in carbon, a strong, lightweight material.

Renault 5 Turbo 3E weighs no more than around 1,450 kilos in total, including the 70 kWh battery. With a powertrain of 540 hp (2 x 200 kW), it boasts an exceptional power-to-weight ratio of 2.7 kg/hp, similar to that of the iconic supercars. With an expected 0-100 km/h time of under 3.5 seconds and a range of over 400 km on the road (WLTP combined range pending homologation). Full AC battery charging takes around eight hours with the onboard 11 kW charger.

For sportier driving on the track, Renault 5 Turbo 3E will be able to complete several hot laps with a top speed of up to 270 km/h, before initiating DC fast charging at up to 350 kW, thanks to its 800-volt architecture. Charging the battery from 15 to 80% will take just 15 minutes. For overtaking, a button on the steering wheel provides a power boost. Another button will allow the regenerative braking to be set to four levels. Finally, four driving modes will be available with MULTI-SENSE: Snow, Regular, Sport and Race, which also includes the drift-assist function.

A sporty, connected interior

The interior will make a statement of sporting intent, with bucket seats and six-point harnesses, components made primarily of carbon to reduce vehicle weight, and premium materials such as Alcantara for the seats and dashboard. The rally-style vertical handbrake will add the finishing touch to this supercharged ambience.

Facing the driver, the 10.1-inch and 10.25-inch OpenR screens will display driving, navigation and multimedia information via an interface inspired by the dashboard of the original Renault 5 Turbo and Turbo 2, while delivering the modern, connected driving experience expected of a vehicle approved for the road, even one with sporting credentials. In this respect, the OpenR Link system with Google built-in, already seen on Renault 5 and Renault 4 E-Tech electric, will offer access to a wide range of Google services, updated continuously over the months and years. They include Google Maps, allowing drivers to plan their journey and also schedule charging through to their destination. Fully customisable livery Renault 5 Turbo 3E will be available in a choice of exterior and interior colours, some reminiscent of the historic livery of the Renault 5 Turbo and Turbo 2, such as the Rouge Grenade seen on production models, or the yellow, white and black racing livery of the “Tour de Corse 1982” rally model. New “gentleman driver” or contemporary livery options will also be available. At the same time, customers will receive an extensive choice of personalisation options, ranging from the exterior livery to the interior trim (seats, dashboard, door panels, centre console, etc.). Alongside Renault designers, they will be able to combine the variants in order to create their own truly unique vehicle. 1,980 numbered examples An exceptional vehicle for demanding customers requires an exceptional marketing approach! As privileged partners, the dealers who reserve the car will participate in its pre-financing, according to the ‘upfront funding’ principle. A truly collective effort that also includes customersRenault 5 Turbo 3E will be available in several key markets including Europe, the Middle East, Japan and Australia in 1,980 units – a tribute to the year in which the original Renault 5 Turbo was launched – with each one being numbered. Customers will be able to choose their number when they order. Reservations will open in the coming weeks and the first deliveries will take place in the course of 2027.

Technical data sheet

Dimensions and weight

Length: 4.08 m

Width: 2.03 m

Height: 1.38 m

Wheelbase: 2.57 m

Ground clearance: 118 mm

Weight: 1,450 kilos

Platform

Tailor-made electric platform

800 volt architecture

Powertrain and battery

Electric in-wheel motors at the rear 2 x 200 kW (540 hp / 4,800 Nm)

70 kWh lithium-ion battery

WLTP range of up to 400 km

Chargers

11 kW AC bidirectional (AC charge time 0-100 %: 8 hours)

350 kW DC (DC charge time 15-80 %: 15 min)

Performance

0 to 100 km/h: < 3.5 sec

Top speed: 270 km/h (on track)

